(STACKER) – Beloved fast-food chains are scattered across the country, even stretching past international borders. McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s are three of the most common burger chains across the country, along with other treasured chains like Subway, KFC, and Starbucks.

The love for quick-service food certainly has expanded. According to an IBISWorld tally, there are 197,163 fast-food restaurants in the United States, and a survey run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 36% of U.S. adults eat at those fast-food restaurants daily.

However, while numerous fast-food chains have an extensive reach around the country, there are also an impressive number of regional chains that customers love to frequent. Between using local ingredients and cuisines, customers who love supporting local businesses while snatching a delicious, quick meal cherish these fast-food chains.

Whether you frequent these chains or are on the hunt for some delicious places to stop on your next road trip, Stacker compiled this list of 20 fast-food chains that are only in certain states, making them must-tries for those traveling around the United States.

Northeast: D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

– Year founded: 1967

– Original location: Dedham, Massachusetts

– Number of locations: 85

– Current states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island

Northeast: Duchess

– Year founded: 1956

– Original location: Fairfield, Connecticut

– Number of locations: 12

– Current states: Connecticut

Northeast: Friendly’s

– Year founded: 1935

– Original location: Springfield, Massachusetts

– Number of locations: 121

– Current states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina

Northeast: Wawa

– Year founded: 1964

– Original location: Folsom, Pennsylvania

– Number of locations: 965

– Current states: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

Northeast: Xi’an Famous Foods

– Year founded: 2005

– Original location: New York City

– Number of locations: 12

– Current states: New York

Midwest: Cousins Subs

– Year founded: 1972

– Original location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

– Number of locations: 96

– Current states: Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin

Midwest: Maid-Rite

– Year founded: 1926

– Original location: Muscatine, Iowa

– Number of locations: 31

– Current states: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio

Midwest: Schoop’s Hamburgers

– Year founded: 1948

– Original location: Hammond, Indiana

– Number of locations: 14

– Current states: Illinois and Indiana

Midwest: Runza

– Year founded: 1949

– Original location: Lincoln, Nebraska

– Number of locations: 80

– Current states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska

Midwest: White Castle

– Year founded: 1921

– Original location: Wichita, Kansas

– Number of locations: 342

– Current states: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin

South: Biscuitville

– Year founded: 1966

– Original location: Burlington, North Carolina

– Number of locations: 65

– Current states: North Carolina and Virginia

South: Bojangles

– Year founded: 1977

– Original location: Charlotte, North Carolina

– Number of locations: 789

– Current states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia

South: Cook Out

– Year founded: 1989

– Original location: Greensboro, North Carolina

– Number of locations: 313

– Current states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia

South: Pollo Tropical

– Year founded: 1988

– Original location: Miami, Florida

– Number of locations: 155

– Current states: Florida and Puerto Rico

South: Whataburger

– Year founded: 1950

– Original location: Corpus Christi, Texas

– Number of locations: 931

– Current states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas

West: Burgerville

– Year founded: 1961

– Original location: Vancouver, Washington

– Number of locations: 40

– Current states: Oregon and Washington

West: Dick’s Drive-In

– Year founded: 1954

– Original location: Seattle, Washington

– Number of locations: 8

– Current states: Washington

West: Farmer Boys

– Year founded: 1981

– Original location: Perris, California

– Number of locations: 101

– Current states: Arizona, California, and Nevada

West: In-N-Out

– Year founded: 1948

– Original location: Baldwin Park, California

– Number of locations: 384

– Current states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah

West: Taco Time

– Year founded: 1960

– Original location: Eugene, Oregon

– Number of locations: Nearly 300

– Current states: Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming