(STACKER) – Which do you like better, cats or dogs? If you chose dogs, you’re in the majority: 74% of adults said they prefer dogs, while only 41% of adults said the same about cats, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press. That’s not to suggest dogs are inherently better than their feline friends. Evolutionarily speaking, cats have actually been more successful, with superior hunting skills enabling survival even when food is scarce. On the other hand, science suggests dogs are smarter than cats because their cerebral cortexes contain twice as many neurons.

There may never be a clear answer, but for the majority who prefer man’s best friend, Stacker has compiled a list of the top 35 dog breeds with the most timeless popularity. Using data from the American Kennel Club, we averaged each breed’s level of popularity in 1940 with its popularity in 2021. This analysis excluded any new breed introduced since 1940 and is based on data released on March 15, 2022, the most recent data available. Any ties were decided by the breed that ranked highest in 2021.

Different breeds have grown famous for various reasons, such as Welsh corgis, the Queen’s favorite dog breed, or Dalmatians, whose popularity skyrocketed when the 1996 film “101 Dalmatians” hit theaters.

35. Chow chows

– Average rank over time: 46.5

34. Brittanys

– Average rank: 45.5

33. Newfoundlands

– Average rank: 44.5

32. West Highland White Terriers

– Average rank: 44.5

31. Pugs

– Average rank: 44.5

30. Siberian Huskies

– Average rank: 43

29. Irish setters

– Average rank: 42.5

28. Airedale terriers

– Average rank: 41

27. Chesapeake Bay Retrievers

– Average rank: 41

26. Saint Bernards

– Average rank: 39.5

25. Dalmatians

– Average rank: 36.5

24. Yorkshire terriers

– Average rank: 36.5

23. Basset hounds

– Average rank: 35.5

22. Scottish terriers

– Average rank: 31

21. Pembroke Welsh corgis

– Average rank: 31

20. Shetland sheepdogs

– Average rank: 30.5

19. Chihuahuas

– Average rank: 29.5

18. Miniature schnauzers

– Average rank: 27

17. French bulldogs

– Average rank: 27

16. German shorthaired pointers

– Average rank: 25

15. Golden retrievers

– Average rank: 24.5

14. Collies

– Average rank: 24

13. Pomeranians

– Average rank: 18

12. English Springer Spaniels

– Average rank: 17

11. Great Danes

– Average rank: 16.5

10. Doberman pinschers

– Average rank: 15.5

9. Boxers

– Average rank: 15.5

8. Cocker spaniels

– Average rank: 15

7. Labrador Retrievers

– Average rank: 15

6. Poodles

– Average rank: 14

5. Boston terriers

– Average rank: 13

4. German shepherds

– Average rank: 11

3. Bulldogs

– Average rank: 8.5

2. Dachshunds

– Average rank: 8

1. Beagles

– Average rank: 4.5