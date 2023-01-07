(STACKER) – U.S. history buffs might be experts on the details of state geography and capitals, but fewer may claim to know each of the 50 states’ nicknames. Every state has one, whether it’s official or just a common epithet used colloquially.

To test your knowledge, Stacker has compiled a list of all the top state nicknames throughout the country. Some nicknames aren’t intuitive at all—for example, “The Badger State,” which really has no basis in the actual animal itself, but rather in the people who lived and worked in the state. Others are fairly straightforward. Even U.S. history newbies might wager a guess as to “The Grand Canyon State” and “Mount Rushmore State.”

History pros and amateurs alike can quiz each other to discover which nickname goes with which state and just how it earned its moniker. Dedicated road-trippers may have an advantage, as some state nicknames appear on license plates. Who knows? Hours of playing the license plate game with travel companions may finally come in handy.

Read on to quiz yourself on every state’s nicknames.

Alabama – The Yellowhammer State

Alaska – The Last Frontier

Arizona – The Grand Canyon State

Arkansas – The Natural State

California – The Golden State

Colorado – The Centennial State

Connecticut – The Constitution State

Delaware – The First State

Florida – The Sunshine State

Georgia – The Peach State

Hawaii – The Aloha State

Idaho – The Gem State

Illinois – The Prairie State

Indiana – The Hoosier State

Iowa – The Hawkeye State

Kansas – The Sunflower State

Kentucky – The Bluegrass State

Louisiana – The Pelican State

Maine – The Pine Tree State

Maryland – The Old Line State

Massachusetts – The Bay State

Michigan – Great Lakes State

Minnesota – The North Star State

Mississippi – The Magnolia State

Missouri – The Show-Me State

Montana – The Treasure State

Nebraska – The Cornhusker State

Nevada – The Silver State

New Hampshire – The Granite State

New Jersey – The Garden State

New Mexico – Land of Enchantment

New York – The Empire State

North Carolina – The Tar Heel State

North Dakota – The Peace Garden State

Ohio – The Buckeye State

Oklahoma – The Sooner State

Oregon – The Beaver State

Pennsylvania – The Keystone State

Rhode Island – The Ocean State

South Carolina – The Palmetto State

South Dakota – Mount Rushmore State

Tennessee – The Volunteer State

Texas – The Lone Star State

Utah – The Beehive State

Vermont – The Green Mountain State

Virginia – Old Dominion

Washington – The Evergreen State

West Virginia – The Mountain State

Wisconsin – The Badger State

Wyoming – The Equality State