(STACKER) – Humans have been using acronyms for centuries. One of the earliest examples can be seen in the Greek word “ichthys” which stands for “Iēsous Christos, Theou Yios, Sōtēr” (or “Jesus Christ, Son of God, Savior”). The word, meaning “fish” in Greek, is often used today to describe the Jesus fish symbol. Ancient governments used acronyms, too. The Roman Empire, for example, often referred to itself as SPQR (“Senatus Populusque Romanus”).
Today, acronyms are used for a variety of purposes. Government agencies often use them to make their names more easily recognizable, as do private organizations. For example, places like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and National Rifle Association (NRA) are all more commonly known by their abbreviations. When establishing new companies, business owners sometimes use acronyms to come up with a name. IKEA, for example, is a shortening of “Ingvar Kamprad Elmtaryd Agunnaryd,” the founder’s name and the farm he grew up on. Similarly, M&M’s stands for “Mars & Murrie’s,” an ode to founder Forrest Mars and Hershey’s Bruce Murrie.
Beyond businesses and organizations, acronyms are sometimes used to describe basic actions or scenarios. MIA, for instance, is a military term that means someone is “missing in action,” while “ASAP” is used to indicate “as soon as possible.” In the modern age, computer and text acronyms have popped up everywhere too with phrases like IDK (“I don’t know”), ROFL (“rolling on the floor laughing”), and BFF (“best friends forever”). Examples of general shorthand phrases have also become part of the English language—terms like DIY (“do it yourself”), RIP (“rest in peace”), and DOB (“date of birth”). Even people’s names are sometimes abbreviated, as in the cases of JFK or MLK.
Acronyms are so common, in fact, that often people recognize the concept without knowing what all of the letters stand for. To help you test your own personal acronym knowledge, Stacker has put together a slideshow featuring 50 of the most common abbreviations, along with their definitions. Take a scroll though to see which ones you can identify.
NASA
– Stands for: National Aeronautics and Space Administration
SCUBA
– Stands for: Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus
FDR
– Stands for: Franklin Delano Roosevelt
NBC
– Stands for: National Broadcasting Company
SPF
– Stands for: Sun Protection Factor
CAPTCHA
– Stands for: Completely Automated Public Turing Test to tell Computers and Humans Apart
AWOL
– Stands for: Absent Without Leave
YOLO
– Stands for: You Only Live Once
AT&T
– Stands for: American Telephone and Telegraph
ACLU
– Stands for: American Civil Liberties Union
CFO
– Stands for: Chief Financial Officer
AOC
– Stands for: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
IQ
– Stands for: Intelligence Quotient
SNAFU
– Stands for: Situation Normal, All F–ked Up
UNICEF
– Stands for: United Nations Children’s Fund
HIV
– Stands for: Human Immunodeficiency Virus
SWAT
– Stands for: Special Weapons And Tactics
YMCA
– Stands for: Young Men’s Christian Association
SMH
– Stands for: Shaking My Head
FBI
– Stands for: Federal Bureau of Investigation
EOD
– Stands for: End Of Day
IRS
– Stands for: Internal Revenue Service
REI
– Stands for: Recreational Equipment, Inc.
NSFW
– Stands for: Not Safe For Work
D.A.R.E.
– Stands for: Drug Abuse Resistance Education
UPS
– Stands for: United Parcel Service
SIM (card)
– Stands for: Subscriber Identification Module
LBJ
– Stands for: Lyndon Baines Johnson
GMO
– Stands for: Genetically Modified Organism
OG
– Stands for: Original Gangster
ADHD
– Stands for: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
TGIF
– Stands for: Thanks God It’s Friday
P.S.
– Stands for: Postscript
AARP
– Stands for: American Association of Retired Persons
TCBY
– Stands for: The Country’s Best Yogurt
USA PATRIOT Act
– Stands for: Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism
TBA
– Stands for: To Be Announced
IBM
– Stands for: International Business Machines
GIF
– Stands for: Graphics Interchange Format
MADD
– Stands for: Mothers Against Drunk Driving
FCC
– Stands for: Federal Communications Commission
ESPN
– Stands for: Entertainment and Sports Programming Network
ZIP (code)
– Stands for: Zone Improvement Plan code
IVF
– Stands for: In Vitro Fertilization
YAHOO
– Stands for: Yet Another Hierarchical Officious Oracle
POTUS
– Stands for: President of the United States
OMG
– Stands for: Oh My God
NATO
– Stands for: North Atlantic Treaty Organization
RBG
– Stands for: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
DOA
– Stands for: Dead On Arrival