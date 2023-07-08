(STACKER) – Humans have been using acronyms for centuries. One of the earliest examples can be seen in the Greek word “ichthys” which stands for “Iēsous Christos, Theou Yios, Sōtēr” (or “Jesus Christ, Son of God, Savior”). The word, meaning “fish” in Greek, is often used today to describe the Jesus fish symbol. Ancient governments used acronyms, too. The Roman Empire, for example, often referred to itself as SPQR (“Senatus Populusque Romanus”).

Today, acronyms are used for a variety of purposes. Government agencies often use them to make their names more easily recognizable, as do private organizations. For example, places like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and National Rifle Association (NRA) are all more commonly known by their abbreviations. When establishing new companies, business owners sometimes use acronyms to come up with a name. IKEA, for example, is a shortening of “Ingvar Kamprad Elmtaryd Agunnaryd,” the founder’s name and the farm he grew up on. Similarly, M&M’s stands for “Mars & Murrie’s,” an ode to founder Forrest Mars and Hershey’s Bruce Murrie.

Beyond businesses and organizations, acronyms are sometimes used to describe basic actions or scenarios. MIA, for instance, is a military term that means someone is “missing in action,” while “ASAP” is used to indicate “as soon as possible.” In the modern age, computer and text acronyms have popped up everywhere too with phrases like IDK (“I don’t know”), ROFL (“rolling on the floor laughing”), and BFF (“best friends forever”). Examples of general shorthand phrases have also become part of the English language—terms like DIY (“do it yourself”), RIP (“rest in peace”), and DOB (“date of birth”). Even people’s names are sometimes abbreviated, as in the cases of JFK or MLK.

Acronyms are so common, in fact, that often people recognize the concept without knowing what all of the letters stand for. To help you test your own personal acronym knowledge, Stacker has put together a slideshow featuring 50 of the most common abbreviations, along with their definitions. Take a scroll though to see which ones you can identify.

NASA

– Stands for: National Aeronautics and Space Administration

SCUBA

– Stands for: Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus

FDR

– Stands for: Franklin Delano Roosevelt

NBC

– Stands for: National Broadcasting Company

SPF

– Stands for: Sun Protection Factor

CAPTCHA

– Stands for: Completely Automated Public Turing Test to tell Computers and Humans Apart

AWOL

– Stands for: Absent Without Leave

YOLO

– Stands for: You Only Live Once

AT&T

– Stands for: American Telephone and Telegraph

ACLU

– Stands for: American Civil Liberties Union

CFO

– Stands for: Chief Financial Officer

AOC

– Stands for: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

IQ

– Stands for: Intelligence Quotient

SNAFU

– Stands for: Situation Normal, All F–ked Up

UNICEF

– Stands for: United Nations Children’s Fund

HIV

– Stands for: Human Immunodeficiency Virus

SWAT

– Stands for: Special Weapons And Tactics

YMCA

– Stands for: Young Men’s Christian Association

SMH

– Stands for: Shaking My Head

FBI

– Stands for: Federal Bureau of Investigation

EOD

– Stands for: End Of Day

IRS

– Stands for: Internal Revenue Service

REI

– Stands for: Recreational Equipment, Inc.

NSFW

– Stands for: Not Safe For Work

D.A.R.E.

– Stands for: Drug Abuse Resistance Education

UPS

– Stands for: United Parcel Service

SIM (card)

– Stands for: Subscriber Identification Module

LBJ

– Stands for: Lyndon Baines Johnson

GMO

– Stands for: Genetically Modified Organism

OG

– Stands for: Original Gangster

ADHD

– Stands for: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

TGIF

– Stands for: Thanks God It’s Friday

P.S.

– Stands for: Postscript

AARP

– Stands for: American Association of Retired Persons

TCBY

– Stands for: The Country’s Best Yogurt

USA PATRIOT Act

– Stands for: Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism

TBA

– Stands for: To Be Announced

IBM

– Stands for: International Business Machines

GIF

– Stands for: Graphics Interchange Format

MADD

– Stands for: Mothers Against Drunk Driving

FCC

– Stands for: Federal Communications Commission

ESPN

– Stands for: Entertainment and Sports Programming Network

ZIP (code)

– Stands for: Zone Improvement Plan code

IVF

– Stands for: In Vitro Fertilization

YAHOO

– Stands for: Yet Another Hierarchical Officious Oracle

POTUS

– Stands for: President of the United States

OMG

– Stands for: Oh My God

NATO

– Stands for: North Atlantic Treaty Organization

RBG

– Stands for: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

DOA

– Stands for: Dead On Arrival