(STACKER) – Over a quarter of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

While the West is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from its driest period of the last 1,200 years—other parts of the country, like the Central U.S., are experiencing spells of unusual dryness.

In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems too feel the effects, and shrinking water supplies impact agriculture, hydropower generation, and wildfire risk.

Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in low emissions scenarios, much of the U.S. will be drier by the end of the century.

Stacker cited data from U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in New Mexico with the worst droughts in the week leading up to July 05, 2023. Counties are listed in order of percent of the area in drought conditions. Abnormally dry is not considered to be a drought, but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is included. Any counties which are not experiencing drought are not included in the slideshow. All counties experiencing drought conditions are included, listed in order of drought severity.

New Mexico statistics

– Abnormally dry: 25.2%

– Area in drought: 18.9% (#22 nationally)

— Moderate drought: 12.0%

— Severe drought: 6.9%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

Rio Arriba County

– Abnormally dry: 4.8%

– Area in drought: 5.2%

— Moderate drought: 5.2%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

Sandoval County

– Abnormally dry: 19.0%

– Area in drought: 5.9%

— Moderate drought: 5.6%

— Severe drought: 0.3%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

Otero County

– Abnormally dry: 16.8%

– Area in drought: 16.4%

— Moderate drought: 15.2%

— Severe drought: 1.2%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

San Juan County

– Abnormally dry: 6.0%

– Area in drought: 21.2%

— Moderate drought: 15.7%

— Severe drought: 5.5%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

Roosevelt County

– Abnormally dry: 31.3%

– Area in drought: 68.7%

— Moderate drought: 66.1%

— Severe drought: 2.5%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

Chaves County

– Abnormally dry: 11.9%

– Area in drought: 88.1%

— Moderate drought: 68.5%

— Severe drought: 19.6%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

Lea County

– Abnormally dry: 5.2%

– Area in drought: 94.8%

— Moderate drought: 13.8%

— Severe drought: 81.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

Eddy County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 23.3%

— Severe drought: 76.7%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%