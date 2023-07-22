(STACKER) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in New Mexico, using 2021 data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2021 among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#33. De Baca County

– Average commute to work: 11.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 88.2%

— Carpooled: 1.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 4.8%

— Bicycle: 0.7%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%

— Worked from home: 2.9%

#32. Quay County

– Average commute to work: 15.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 11.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.4%

— Carpooled: 7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 3.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 2.6%

#31. Los Alamos County

– Average commute to work: 15.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 0.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 3.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 73.5%

— Carpooled: 9.8%

— Public transportation: 2%

— Walked: 1.9%

— Bicycle: 2.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 9.7%

#29. Curry County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 16.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 2.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 5.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83%

— Carpooled: 12%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0.6%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 2.1%

#29. Sierra County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 16.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 4.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.4%

— Carpooled: 7.3%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 2.7%

— Bicycle: 0.7%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 6%

— Worked from home: 7.4%

#28. Roosevelt County

– Average commute to work: 17 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 27.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.3%

— Carpooled: 12.2%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 4.4%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%

— Worked from home: 2.8%

#27. Chaves County

– Average commute to work: 17.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.7%

— Carpooled: 9.8%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%

— Worked from home: 2.9%

#26. Socorro County

– Average commute to work: 18.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 12.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 63.4%

— Carpooled: 9.8%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 6.1%

— Bicycle: 2.9%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 17%

#25. Lincoln County

– Average commute to work: 18.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.1%

— Carpooled: 8%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.9%

— Worked from home: 13.8%

#24. Guadalupe County

– Average commute to work: 19.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.3%

— Carpooled: 3.4%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 3.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.5%

— Worked from home: 4.6%

#23. Grant County

– Average commute to work: 19.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 3.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 72.7%

— Carpooled: 12.2%

— Public transportation: 0.6%

— Walked: 3.6%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 10.1%

#22. Colfax County

– Average commute to work: 19.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 5.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.4%

— Carpooled: 12%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 9.9%

#21. Luna County

– Average commute to work: 19.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 7.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76%

— Carpooled: 15.2%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%

— Worked from home: 5%

#20. Catron County

– Average commute to work: 20.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 64.7%

— Carpooled: 9.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 10.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 4.7%

— Worked from home: 10.6%

#19. Taos County

– Average commute to work: 20.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 71.3%

— Carpooled: 10%

— Public transportation: 1.8%

— Walked: 2.8%

— Bicycle: 0.8%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 11.9%

#17. Eddy County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 20.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 3.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.6%

— Carpooled: 9.3%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 4.2%

#17. San Miguel County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 20.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 18.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 72.2%

— Carpooled: 12.1%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 4.4%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 9.8%

#16. Otero County

– Average commute to work: 21.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.5%

— Carpooled: 10.5%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 2.5%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 4.5%

#13. Bernalillo County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 22.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 5.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.7%

— Carpooled: 9%

— Public transportation: 1.2%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0.7%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 9.5%

#13. Dona Ana County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 22.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 2.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.4%

— Carpooled: 12.3%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 1.7%

— Bicycle: 0.9%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 7.1%

#13. Union County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 22.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 0.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.7%

— Carpooled: 4.3%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 5.3%

#12. Santa Fe County

– Average commute to work: 23.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 14.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 74.7%

— Carpooled: 9.1%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 1.9%

— Bicycle: 0.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 12.3%

#10. Cibola County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 16.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.1%

— Carpooled: 8.1%

— Public transportation: 1%

— Walked: 1.9%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3.9%

— Worked from home: 9.9%

#10. Hidalgo County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 8.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 73.9%

— Carpooled: 13.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 3.7%

— Bicycle: 1.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 6.7%

#9. Lea County

– Average commute to work: 23.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 2.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81%

— Carpooled: 13.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 3%

#8. San Juan County

– Average commute to work: 23.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 2.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.3%

— Carpooled: 9.3%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 2.3%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 4.1%

#7. McKinley County

– Average commute to work: 24.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 73.3%

— Carpooled: 8.8%

— Public transportation: 1.6%

— Walked: 3.6%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 11.7%

#6. Harding County

– Average commute to work: 25.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 16.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 33.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.8%

— Carpooled: 2.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 9.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 9.8%

#5. Sandoval County

– Average commute to work: 28.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 49.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 74.5%

— Carpooled: 11.8%

— Public transportation: 0.8%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 10.1%

#4. Valencia County

– Average commute to work: 29 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.7%

— Carpooled: 8.2%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 6.3%

#3. Rio Arriba County

– Average commute to work: 29.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 46%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.8%

— Carpooled: 9.2%

— Public transportation: 1%

— Walked: 2%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 4.6%

#2. Torrance County

– Average commute to work: 37.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 22.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 58.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.9%

— Carpooled: 7.3%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.9%

— Bicycle: 0.8%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 10.9%

#1. Mora County

– Average commute to work: 59.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 39.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 65.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 66.7%

— Carpooled: 18.7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 4.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 9.6%