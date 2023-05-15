(STACKER) With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in New Mexico using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. Harding County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 533

#29. Guadalupe County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 4,465

#28. Union County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 4,122

#27. Hidalgo County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 4,214

#26. Santa Fe County

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 153,632

#25. Taos County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 34,322

#24. Sandoval County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 147,327

#23. Bernalillo County

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 674,919

#22. Doña Ana County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: C

– Population: 218,157

#21. San Miguel County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: C

– Population: 27,357

#20. Lincoln County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: C

– Population: 20,084

#19. Valencia County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 75,992

#18. Los Alamos County

– Overall Grade: A+

– Public School Grade: A+

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 19,169

#17. Torrance County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 15,150

#16. Curry County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 48,716

#15. San Juan County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 122,912

#14. Roosevelt County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 19,223

#13. Rio Arriba County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: D+

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 40,347

#12. Grant County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 28,178

#11. Sierra County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 11,512

#10. Otero County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 67,298

#9. Eddy County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 61,096

#8. Chaves County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 65,014

#7. Colfax County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 12,406

#6. Lea County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 72,743

#5. Luna County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 25,282

#4. Socorro County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: D+

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 16,605

#3. McKinley County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 72,946

#2. Quay County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 8,675

#1. Cibola County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 27,284