(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of October of this year, national unemployment is at 3.7%, 0.2% higher than in September. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 2.0% in Minnesota, to 4.5% in Illinois and 4.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in September 2022.

#33. Los Alamos County

Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -0.5%

Total labor force: 10,340 (242 unemployed)

#32. Union County

Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -1.2%

Total labor force: 1,572 (45 unemployed)

#31. Curry County

Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

1 month change: +0.2%

1 year change: -1.2%

Total labor force: 22,239 (762 unemployed)

#30. De Baca County

Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

1 month change: +0.5%

1 year change: -1.7%

Total labor force: 696 (24 unemployed)

#29. Hidalgo County

Current unemployment rate: 3.4%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -1.7%

Total labor force: 1,907 (64 unemployed)

#28. Harding County

Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

1 month change: +0.3%

1 year change: -1.9%

Total labor force: 284 (10 unemployed)

#27. Eddy County

Current unemployment rate: 3.8%

1 month change: 0.0%

1 year change: -2.0%

Total labor force: 31,151 (1,169 unemployed)

#26. Santa Fe County

Current unemployment rate: 3.9%

1 month change: 0.0%

1 year change: -1.6%

Total labor force: 72,525 (2,813 unemployed)

#25. Bernalillo County

Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

1 month change: 0.0%

1 year change: -1.7%

Total labor force: 332,930 (13,482 unemployed)

#24. Roosevelt County

Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

1 month change: +0.3%

1 year change: -1.3%

Total labor force: 8,552 (341 unemployed)

#23. Sandoval County

Current unemployment rate: 4.4%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -1.6%

Total labor force: 67,367 (2,934 unemployed)

#22. Lincoln County

Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -1.9%

Total labor force: 8,753 (394 unemployed)

#21. Otero County

Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -1.6%

Total labor force: 25,755 (1,162 unemployed)

#20. Grant County

Current unemployment rate: 4.6%

1 month change: 0.0%

1 year change: -2.1%

Total labor force: 11,554 (532 unemployed)

#19. Doña Ana County

Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -1.3%

Total labor force: 99,663 (4,733 unemployed)

#18. Socorro County

Current unemployment rate: 4.7%

1 month change: +0.3%

1 year change: -1.3%

Total labor force: 6,100 (288 unemployed)

#17. Rio Arriba County

Current unemployment rate: 4.8%

1 month change: 0.0%

1 year change: -1.6%

Total labor force: 16,405 (790 unemployed)

#16. Chaves County

Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -1.7%

Total labor force: 27,564 (1,349 unemployed)

#15. Guadalupe County

Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

1 month change: -0.1%

1 year change: -1.5%

Total labor force: 1,847 (90 unemployed)

#14. Valencia County

Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -1.5%

Total labor force: 30,762 (1,509 unemployed)

21 / 33Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Quay County

Current unemployment rate: 5.0%

1 month change: +0.3%

1 year change: -1.8%

Total labor force: 2,839 (141 unemployed)

#12. San Juan County

Current unemployment rate: 5.2%

1 month change: -0.1%

1 year change: -2.0%

Total labor force: 49,013 (2,565 unemployed)

#11. Mora County

Current unemployment rate: 5.3%

1 month change: -0.2%

1 year change: -0.4%

Total labor force: 2,053 (109 unemployed)

#10. San Miguel County

Current unemployment rate: 5.4%

1 month change: 0.0%

1 year change: -1.2%

Total labor force: 11,079 (595 unemployed)

#9. Colfax County

Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

1 month change: +0.9%

1 year change: -0.1%

Total labor force: 4,060 (224 unemployed)

#8. Lea County

Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

1 month change: 0.0%

1 year change: -3.1%

Total labor force: 27,711 (1,556 unemployed)

#7. Taos County

Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

1 month change: +0.1%

1 year change: -2.3%

Total labor force: 14,661 (814 unemployed)

#6. Catron County

Current unemployment rate: 5.7%

1 month change: +0.5%

1 year change: +0.5%

Total labor force: 1,167 (66 unemployed)

#5. Torrance County

Current unemployment rate: 6.0%

1 month change: 0.0%

1 year change: -1.3%

Total labor force: 5,407 (322 unemployed)

#4. McKinley County

Current unemployment rate: 6.1%

1 month change: -0.1%

1 year change: -2.6%

Total labor force: 24,368 (1,479 unemployed)

#3. Sierra County

Current unemployment rate: 6.1%

1 month change: +0.2%

1 year change: -1.2%

Total labor force: 3,990 (244 unemployed)

#2. Cibola County

Current unemployment rate: 6.2%

1 month change: 0.0%

1 year change: -2.2%

Total labor force: 8,380 (519 unemployed)

#1. Luna County