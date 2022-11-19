(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
As of October of this year, national unemployment is at 3.7%, 0.2% higher than in September. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 2.0% in Minnesota, to 4.5% in Illinois and 4.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.
To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in September 2022.
#33. Los Alamos County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%
- 1 month change: +0.1%
- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 10,340 (242 unemployed)
#32. Union County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%
- 1 month change: +0.1%
- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 1,572 (45 unemployed)
#31. Curry County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
- 1 month change: +0.2%
- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 22,239 (762 unemployed)
#30. De Baca County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
- 1 month change: +0.5%
- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 696 (24 unemployed)
#29. Hidalgo County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.4%
- 1 month change: +0.1%
- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 1,907 (64 unemployed)
#28. Harding County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%
- 1 month change: +0.3%
- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 284 (10 unemployed)
#27. Eddy County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.8%
- 1 month change: 0.0%
- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 31,151 (1,169 unemployed)
#26. Santa Fe County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.9%
- 1 month change: 0.0%
- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 72,525 (2,813 unemployed)
#25. Bernalillo County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
- 1 month change: 0.0%
- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 332,930 (13,482 unemployed)
#24. Roosevelt County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%
- 1 month change: +0.3%
- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 8,552 (341 unemployed)
#23. Sandoval County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.4%
- 1 month change: +0.1%
- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 67,367 (2,934 unemployed)
#22. Lincoln County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
- 1 month change: +0.1%
- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 8,753 (394 unemployed)
#21. Otero County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%
- 1 month change: +0.1%
- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 25,755 (1,162 unemployed)
#20. Grant County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.6%
- 1 month change: 0.0%
- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 11,554 (532 unemployed)
#19. Doña Ana County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
- 1 month change: +0.1%
- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 99,663 (4,733 unemployed)
#18. Socorro County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.7%
- 1 month change: +0.3%
- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 6,100 (288 unemployed)
#17. Rio Arriba County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.8%
- 1 month change: 0.0%
- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 16,405 (790 unemployed)
#16. Chaves County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
- 1 month change: +0.1%
- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 27,564 (1,349 unemployed)
#15. Guadalupe County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
- 1 month change: -0.1%
- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 1,847 (90 unemployed)
#14. Valencia County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%
- 1 month change: +0.1%
- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 30,762 (1,509 unemployed)
#13. Quay County
- Current unemployment rate: 5.0%
- 1 month change: +0.3%
- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 2,839 (141 unemployed)
#12. San Juan County
- Current unemployment rate: 5.2%
- 1 month change: -0.1%
- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 49,013 (2,565 unemployed)
#11. Mora County
- Current unemployment rate: 5.3%
- 1 month change: -0.2%
- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 2,053 (109 unemployed)
#10. San Miguel County
- Current unemployment rate: 5.4%
- 1 month change: 0.0%
- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 11,079 (595 unemployed)
#9. Colfax County
- Current unemployment rate: 5.5%
- 1 month change: +0.9%
- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 4,060 (224 unemployed)
#8. Lea County
- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%
- 1 month change: 0.0%
- 1 year change: -3.1%
- Total labor force: 27,711 (1,556 unemployed)
#7. Taos County
- Current unemployment rate: 5.6%
- 1 month change: +0.1%
- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 14,661 (814 unemployed)
#6. Catron County
- Current unemployment rate: 5.7%
- 1 month change: +0.5%
- 1 year change: +0.5%
- Total labor force: 1,167 (66 unemployed)
#5. Torrance County
- Current unemployment rate: 6.0%
- 1 month change: 0.0%
- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 5,407 (322 unemployed)
#4. McKinley County
- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%
- 1 month change: -0.1%
- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 24,368 (1,479 unemployed)
#3. Sierra County
- Current unemployment rate: 6.1%
- 1 month change: +0.2%
- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 3,990 (244 unemployed)
#2. Cibola County
- Current unemployment rate: 6.2%
- 1 month change: 0.0%
- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 8,380 (519 unemployed)
#1. Luna County
- Current unemployment rate: 9.5%
- 1 month change: +0.5%
- 1 year change: -3.3%
- Total labor force: 10,236 (970 unemployed)