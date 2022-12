(STACKER) -The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.

Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker identified the coldest city in every state. The list below is based on 30-year average temperatures and also includes the average daily minimum and maximum temperatures for each ranked city. Cities are ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 266 cities.

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures annually—from very high temperatures in the summer to nail-bitingly cold temperatures in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather. But whether you’re looking to hike glaciers and ski down snow-packed mountains or just to enjoy a pleasant reprieve from the heat, there is likely a city here that meets your winter needs.

Alabama: Huntsville

– Average annual temperature: 11.7°F

– Average daily maximum: 17.2°F

– Average daily minimum: 6.3°F

Alaska: Utqiaġvik (formerly known as Barrow)

– Average annual temperature: 11.7°F

– Average daily maximum: 17.2°F

– Average daily minimum: 6.3°F

Arizona: Flagstaff

– Average annual temperature: 46.2°F

– Average daily maximum: 60.8°F

– Average daily minimum: 31.7°F

Arkansas: Fort Smith

– Average annual temperature: 61.7°F

– Average daily maximum: 72.8°F

– Average daily minimum: 50.6°F

California: Eureka

– Average annual temperature: 52.8°F

– Average daily maximum: 59.5°F

– Average daily minimum: 46.1°F

Colorado: Alamosa

– Average annual temperature: 41.5°F

– Average daily maximum: 59.2°F

– Average daily minimum: 23.9°F

Connecticut: Hartford

– Average annual temperature: 51.1°F

– Average daily maximum: 60.7°F

– Average daily minimum: 41.6°F

Delaware: Wilmington

– Average annual temperature: 54.8°F

– Average daily maximum: 64.1°F

– Average daily minimum: 45.7°F

Florida: Pensacola

– Average annual temperature: 67.4°F

– Average daily maximum: 75.8°F

– Average daily minimum: 59°F

Georgia: Athens

– Average annual temperature: 62.5°F

– Average daily maximum: 73.6°F

– Average daily minimum: 51.5°F

Hawaii: Hilo

– Average annual temperature: 70.7°F

– Average daily maximum: 77.3°F

– Average daily minimum: 64°F

Idaho: Pocatello

– Average annual temperature: 46.3°F

– Average daily maximum: 59.3°F

– Average daily minimum: 33.3°F

Illinois: Rockford

– Average annual temperature: 49.1°F

– Average daily maximum: 59.2°F

– Average daily minimum: 39.2°F

Indiana: South Bend

– Average annual temperature: 49.7°F

– Average daily maximum: 58.7°F

– Average daily minimum: 40.8°F

Iowa: Dubuque

– Average annual temperature: 47.2°F

– Average daily maximum: 56.5°F

– Average daily minimum: 38.1°F

Kansas: Goodland

– Average annual temperature: 51.3°F

– Average daily maximum: 65°F

– Average daily minimum: 37.6°F

Kentucky: Lexington

– Average annual temperature: 55.5°F

– Average daily maximum: 65.2°F

– Average daily minimum: 46°F

Louisiana: Shreveport

– Average annual temperature: 65.4°F

– Average daily maximum: 75.8°F

– Average daily minimum: 55.1°F

Maine: Caribou

– Average annual temperature: 39.7°F

– Average daily maximum: 49.3°F

– Average daily minimum: 30.3°F

Maryland: Baltimore

– Average annual temperature: 55°F

– Average daily maximum: 65°F

– Average daily minimum: 45.1°F

Massachusetts: Worcester

– Average annual temperature: 47.8°F

– Average daily maximum: 56°F

– Average daily minimum: 39.6°F

Michigan: Sault Ste. Marie

– Average annual temperature: 41.7°F

– Average daily maximum: 50.5°F

– Average daily minimum: 32.9°F

Minnesota: International Falls

– Average annual temperature: 37.4°F

– Average daily maximum: 48.7°F

– Average daily minimum: 26.2°F

Mississippi: Tupelo

– Average annual temperature: 62.4°F

– Average daily maximum: 73.4°F

– Average daily minimum: 51.5°F

Missouri: Columbia

– Average annual temperature: 54.5°F

– Average daily maximum: 64.7°F

– Average daily minimum: 44.5°F

Montana: Glasgow

– Average annual temperature: 43.2°F

– Average daily maximum: 55.1°F

– Average daily minimum: 31.4°F

Nebraska: Valentine

– Average annual temperature: 47.9°F

– Average daily maximum: 61.5°F

– Average daily minimum: 34.4°F

Nevada: Ely

– Average annual temperature: 44.9°F

– Average daily maximum: 61.3°F

– Average daily minimum: 28.5°F

New Hampshire: Concord

– Average annual temperature: 46.3°F

– Average daily maximum: 57.9°F

– Average daily minimum: 34.8°F

New Jersey: Atlantic City

– Average annual temperature: 54.3°F

– Average daily maximum: 63.9°F

– Average daily minimum: 44.9°F

New Mexico: Clayton

– Average annual temperature: 54°F

– Average daily maximum: 67.8°F

– Average daily minimum: 40.3°F

New York: Binghamton

– Average annual temperature: 46.2°F

– Average daily maximum: 54.4°F

– Average daily minimum: 38.1°F

North Carolina: Asheville

– Average annual temperature: 53.7°F

– Average daily maximum: 65.8°F

– Average daily minimum: 41.6°F

North Dakota: Grand Forks

– Average annual temperature: 39.8°F

– Average daily maximum: 50.9°F

– Average daily minimum: 28.9°F

Ohio: Youngstown

– Average annual temperature: 49°F

– Average daily maximum: 58.3°F

– Average daily minimum: 39.8°F

Oklahoma: Tulsa

– Average annual temperature: 60°F

– Average daily maximum: 71.7°F

– Average daily minimum: 48.5°F

Oregon: Burns

– Average annual temperature: 44.4°F

– Average daily maximum: 59.1°F

– Average daily minimum: 29.8°F

Pennsylvania: Erie

– Average annual temperature: 49.8°F

– Average daily maximum: 57.5°F

– Average daily minimum: 42.1°F

Rhode Island: Providence

– Average annual temperature: 51.6°F

– Average daily maximum: 60.6°F

– Average daily minimum: 42.6°F

South Carolina: Columbia

– Average annual temperature: 63.9°F

– Average daily maximum: 75.4°F

– Average daily minimum: 52.4°F

South Dakota: Aberdeen

– Average annual temperature: 42.9°F

– Average daily maximum: 54.5°F

– Average daily minimum: 31.5°F

Tennessee: Oak Ridge

– Average annual temperature: 58.5°F

– Average daily maximum: 69.6°F

– Average daily minimum: 47.4°F

Texas: Amarillo

– Average annual temperature: 57.3°F

– Average daily maximum: 70.9°F

– Average daily minimum: 43.8°F

Utah: Salt Lake City

– Average annual temperature: 52.7°F

– Average daily maximum: 63.8°F

– Average daily minimum: 41.7°F

Vermont: Burlington

– Average annual temperature: 45.8°F

– Average daily maximum: 55.2°F

– Average daily minimum: 36.6°F

Virginia: Lynchburg

– Average annual temperature: 55.5°F

– Average daily maximum: 67°F

– Average daily minimum: 44.1°F

Washington: Spokane

– Average annual temperature: 48.1°F

– Average daily maximum: 57.6°F

– Average daily minimum: 38.6°F

West Virginia: Elkins

– Average annual temperature: 50.2°F

– Average daily maximum: 61.6°F

– Average daily minimum: 38.8°F

Wisconsin: Green Bay

– Average annual temperature: 44.2°F

– Average daily maximum: 53.5°F

– Average daily minimum: 35°F

Wyoming: Sheridan

– Average annual temperature: 45.1°F

– Average daily maximum: 59.4°F

– Average daily minimum: 30.9°F