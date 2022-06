(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. Data was available for 123 cities and towns in NM. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $172,668 over the last 12 months.

#50. Rociada

– Typical home value: $284,558

– 1-year price change: +$33,986 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Las Vegas

#49. Waterflow

– Typical home value: $209,386

– 1-year price change: +$34,947 (+20.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,802 (+54.4%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#48. Belen

– Typical home value: $177,874

– 1-year price change: +$35,220 (+24.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,164 (+69.9%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#47. Cuba

– Typical home value: $232,635

– 1-year price change: +$35,731 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$62,216 (+36.5%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#46. Farmington

– Typical home value: $212,010

– 1-year price change: +$36,929 (+21.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$71,677 (+51.1%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#45. Kirtland

– Typical home value: $192,684

– 1-year price change: +$37,669 (+24.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$82,376 (+74.7%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#44. Taos Ski Valley

– Typical home value: $396,733

– 1-year price change: +$37,826 (+10.5%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Taos

#43. Las Cruces

– Typical home value: $253,367

– 1-year price change: +$38,146 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$80,948 (+46.9%)

– Metro area: Las Cruces

#42. Mesilla Park

– Typical home value: $322,724

– 1-year price change: +$39,074 (+13.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$96,084 (+42.4%)

– Metro area: Las Cruces

#41. Mesilla

– Typical home value: $230,347

– 1-year price change: +$40,647 (+21.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$94,988 (+70.2%)

– Metro area: Las Cruces

#40. Santa Teresa

– Typical home value: $274,617

– 1-year price change: +$40,792 (+17.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$81,321 (+42.1%)

– Metro area: Las Cruces

#39. South Valley

– Typical home value: $252,397

– 1-year price change: +$42,406 (+20.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$107,391 (+74.1%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#38. Dixon

– Typical home value: $273,732

– 1-year price change: +$43,256 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$64,968 (+31.1%)

– Metro area: Española

#37. Jarales

– Typical home value: $207,876

– 1-year price change: +$43,618 (+26.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$84,512 (+68.5%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#36. Alto

– Typical home value: $482,394

– 1-year price change: +$43,678 (+10.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,860 (+31.3%)

– Metro area: Ruidoso

#35. Jemez Pueblo

– Typical home value: $336,822

– 1-year price change: +$44,073 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#34. Aztec

– Typical home value: $209,630

– 1-year price change: +$44,195 (+26.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$75,961 (+56.8%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#33. Ponderosa

– Typical home value: $267,617

– 1-year price change: +$44,303 (+19.8%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#32. Taos

– Typical home value: $375,543

– 1-year price change: +$45,014 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,004 (+61.5%)

– Metro area: Taos

#31. Carnuel

– Typical home value: $287,867

– 1-year price change: +$45,201 (+18.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,088 (+67.6%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#30. Fruitland

– Typical home value: $217,470

– 1-year price change: +$45,210 (+26.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$85,364 (+64.6%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#29. Los Lunas

– Typical home value: $256,024

– 1-year price change: +$45,715 (+21.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,928 (+68.3%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#28. Los Alamos

– Typical home value: $401,735

– 1-year price change: +$46,513 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,564 (+48.1%)

– Metro area: Los Alamos

#27. Flora Vista

– Typical home value: $225,488

– 1-year price change: +$46,746 (+26.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,578 (+76.3%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#26. Albuquerque

– Typical home value: $310,473

– 1-year price change: +$49,675 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,943 (+60.4%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#25. Tijeras

– Typical home value: $396,566

– 1-year price change: +$50,150 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,288 (+61.7%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#24. Red River

– Typical home value: $385,801

– 1-year price change: +$50,549 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Taos

#23. Edgewood

– Typical home value: $353,400

– 1-year price change: +$53,722 (+17.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,316 (+63.5%)

– Metro area: Santa Fe

#22. Cochiti Lake

– Typical home value: $267,000

– 1-year price change: +$54,374 (+25.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$112,194 (+72.5%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#21. Ranchos de Taos

– Typical home value: $332,556

– 1-year price change: +$54,397 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,508 (+70.5%)

– Metro area: Taos

#20. Bosque Farms

– Typical home value: $342,779

– 1-year price change: +$54,472 (+18.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,115 (+58.9%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#19. Peralta

– Typical home value: $304,649

– 1-year price change: +$55,201 (+22.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,849 (+66.7%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#18. Algodones

– Typical home value: $345,058

– 1-year price change: +$59,228 (+20.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,891 (+58.9%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#17. Angel Fire

– Typical home value: $394,806

– 1-year price change: +$59,626 (+17.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,704 (+51.2%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#16. North Valley

– Typical home value: $371,289

– 1-year price change: +$59,731 (+19.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,965 (+61.9%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#15. Sandia Park

– Typical home value: $461,968

– 1-year price change: +$59,945 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$167,889 (+57.1%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#14. Jemez Springs

– Typical home value: $297,169

– 1-year price change: +$60,112 (+25.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$117,546 (+65.4%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#13. Santa Cruz

– Typical home value: $298,236

– 1-year price change: +$60,329 (+25.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$95,070 (+46.8%)

– Metro area: Santa Fe

#12. Cedar Crest

– Typical home value: $425,495

– 1-year price change: +$61,482 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$157,984 (+59.1%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#11. La Plata

– Typical home value: $249,603

– 1-year price change: +$62,250 (+33.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,585 (+73.3%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#10. Rio Rancho

– Typical home value: $317,143

– 1-year price change: +$65,155 (+25.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,144 (+73.3%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#9. Bernalillo

– Typical home value: $325,136

– 1-year price change: +$68,952 (+26.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,208 (+66.8%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#8. La Jara

– Typical home value: $234,673

– 1-year price change: +$70,001 (+42.5%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#7. Stanley

– Typical home value: $393,519

– 1-year price change: +$73,659 (+23.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$160,157 (+68.6%)

– Metro area: Santa Fe

#6. Placitas

– Typical home value: $622,121

– 1-year price change: +$93,297 (+17.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$234,772 (+60.6%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#5. Glorieta

– Typical home value: $435,203

– 1-year price change: +$93,902 (+27.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$183,427 (+72.9%)

– Metro area: Las Vegas

#4. Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

– Typical home value: $618,682

– 1-year price change: +$97,879 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$202,307 (+48.6%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#3. Santa Fe

– Typical home value: $561,676

– 1-year price change: +$99,733 (+21.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$211,691 (+60.5%)

– Metro area: Santa Fe

#2. Corrales

– Typical home value: $646,537

– 1-year price change: +$111,213 (+20.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$243,234 (+60.3%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#1. Lamy

– Typical home value: $807,573

– 1-year price change: +$172,668 (+27.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$310,578 (+62.5%)

– Metro area: Santa Fe