(STACKER) – The 1970s saw an experimental phase of music, with eclectic sounds and new artists flooding the airways. It is impossible to encompass all the music of this decade into a single genre. Folk, funk, rock ‘n’ roll, heavy metal, country, jazz, R&B, and disco were all synonymous with the sound of music at that time.

Music from the ’70s was a combination of poetic songwriting, experimental instruments, wild costumes, and thrilling stage performances. Record companies were more open to supporting up-and-coming artists rather than established bands with a proven track record. The social and political upheaval of the 1970s brought protests to many of America’s streets and college campuses and is reflected in the music of the decade’s early years. The technological advancements of the late ’70s expanded the options in the studio, allowing musicians more creative expression.

Using historical Billboard charts and other top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. This list demonstrates the diverse sound of the 1970s with artists like the funky Al Green to slow jazz sung by the beautiful voice of Carole King and rock classics from the likes of Led Zeppelin.