(STACKER) – America is often described as a melting pot—a place where different cultures have come together over the centuries to form a new set of customs while maintaining the ones their ancestors have long held dear. For a lot of cultures, a major part of their identity is food.

Walk down any main street in the United States and you’re likely to see the cuisines of many countries that, despite being nowhere near each other on the globe, are sitting side by side. You could start in Egypt with some falafel, get a taste of Taiwan with a cup of bubble tea next door, pick up a side of fries at an old-fashioned American diner down the block, and finish it off with sopaipillas from the Mexican restaurant in town.

Of course, we all have our favorite dishes: a juicy cheeseburger from a local pub, a savory bowl of tempura udon at a beloved Japanese restaurant, or some chicken tikka masala from your nearby Indian spot. But maybe you’re looking to get out of your comfort zone a little, whether to try a different restaurant that has your favorite food or to taste a new type of cuisine entirely. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of the best restaurants for 11 cuisines in Albuquerque using data from Yelp. The cuisines included were based on research from Grand Canyon University on the most popular cuisines across U.S. cities.

American: The Kosmos

– Rating: 4.5/5 (175 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1715 5th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: Bars, American

Chinese: Pop-Up Dumpling House

– Rating: 4.5/5 (80 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 88 Louisiana Blvd SE Talin Market World Food Albuquerque, NM 87108

– Categories: Szechuan, Taiwanese

Cuban: Havana Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (185 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5331 Menaul Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110

– Categories: Cuban

Greek: Gyros Mediterranean

– Rating: 4.0/5 (177 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 106 Cornell Dr SE Ste A Albuquerque, NM 87106

– Categories: Greek, Mediterranean

Indian: Naan and Dosa

– Rating: 4.5/5 (146 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6501-B-Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109

– Categories: Indian

Italian: Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria-Green Jeans

– Rating: 4.5/5 (295 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3600 Cutler Ave NE Ste 3 Albuquerque, NM 87110

– Categories: Pizza, Italian, Bars

Japanese: Sushibucks

– Rating: 4.5/5 (86 reviews)

– Address: 2106 Central Ave SE Unit A Albuquerque, NM 87106

– Categories: Japanese, Korean, Sushi Bars

Korean: K Style Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (66 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6001 Winter Haven Rd NW Ste G Albuquerque, NM 87120

– Categories: Korean, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

Mexican: Papa Frank’s

– Rating: 5.0/5 (65 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 218 Marble Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87102

– Categories: Mexican

Thai: Pad Thai Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (165 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 110 Louisiana Blvd SE Ste A Albuquerque, NM 87108

– Categories: Thai

Vietnamese: Pho Linh Vietnamese Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (130 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 9100 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87123

– Categories: Vietnamese

