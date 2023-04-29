(STACKER) – The oldest millennials are now in their 40s, meaning they’ve reached their peak homebuying years. Millennials accounted for 28% of homebuyers in the U.S. in 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors. Among younger millennials, those ages 24 to 32, who bought homes in 2022, 7 in 10 were first-time buyers; less than half of older millennials (46%), those ages 33 to 42, were first-time buyers.

While fewer people in this generation are having children compared to previous generations, many millennials are seeking family-friendly cities that also offer entertainment, recreation, nightlife, and other amenities. Local employment opportunities and cost of living are also important factors when contemplating a home purchase.

To help guide prospective homebuyers, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 best places to start a family using data from Niche. The ranking considers school ratings, cost of living, and proximity to family-friendly amenities. Results were limited to one city per state to promote geographic diversity. Many places listed here are near major cities with more job opportunities, so parents can commute to work if necessary.

#25. Nocatee, Florida

– Population: 19,601

– Location: Suburb of Jacksonville, Florida

Nocatee received A grades for public schools, jobs, outdoor activities, and health and fitness offerings, which all make the city a good option for families. On the other hand, Nocatee’s nightlife and commute received C-plus grades. The median home value is $439,700, and the median household income is $128,382.

#24. La Canada Flintridge, California

– Population: 20,613

– Location: Suburb of Los Angeles

While the high cost of living, earning a D-plus, may be a drawback for some families, La Cañada Flintridge received A-plus grades for public schools, weather, and health and fitness offerings, as well as an A for outdoor activities. The median home value is $1.67 million, and the median household income is $187,384.

#23. Johns Creek, Georgia

– Population: 82,068

– Location: Suburb of Atlanta

Johns Creek received A-plus grades for public schools and health and fitness offerings and A grades for jobs and ethnic and economic diversity. It received its lowest grade, a B-minus, for cost of living, crime and safety, and commute. The median home value is $452,700, and the median household income is $133,948.

#22. Cape Elizabeth, Maine

– Population: 9,448

Families will appreciate Cape Elizabeth’s public schools, which received an A-plus, and outdoor activities along the Atlantic coast, which received an A. Cape Elizabeth’s lowest grades, a C-plus, were for cost of living, diversity, and weather. The median home value is $514,900, and the median household income is $129,503.

#21. Norwich, Vermont

– Population: 3,584

Norwich received an A-plus for public schools and A grades for outdoor activities and commute. Just across the Connecticut River from Norwich is Hanover, New Hampshire, home of Dartmouth College and #18 on this list. Norwich’s lowest grade is a C for weather. The median home value is $459,500, and the median household income is $121,509.

#20. Kohler, Wisconsin

– Population: 2,072

Kohler received an A-plus for public schools and A grades for housing, jobs, and nightlife that includes various bars and restaurants not far from the Lake Michigan shoreline. Kohler received a C-plus for weather. The median home value is $284,000, and the median household income is $111,563.

#19. White Rock, New Mexico

– Population: 5,716

White Rock received A-plus grades for public schools, housing, and health and fitness offerings. Bordered by the Rio Grande River and White Rock Canyon, the town received A grades for outdoor activities and weather. Its lowest grade is a C-plus for nightlife. The median home value is $351,300, and the median household income is $135,500.

#18. Hanover, New Hampshire

– Population: 11,612

Hanover received an A-plus for public schools and A grades for outdoor activities and commute, while its lowest grade is a C for weather. The home of Dartmouth College, Hanover is located just across the Connecticut River from Norwich, Vermont, #21 on this list. The median home value is $577,400, and the median household income is $146,198.

#17. Anchorage, Kentucky

– Population: 2,607

– Location: Suburb of Louisville, Kentucky

Public schools in Anchorage received an A-plus, and the city received A grades for jobs, crime and safety, and health and fitness offerings. On the other hand, it received a C for ethnic and economic diversity. The median home value is $707,100, and the median household income is $199,261.

#16. Wildwood, Missouri

– Population: 35,384

– Location: Suburb of St. Louis

Wildwood received A-plus grades for public schools and jobs and an A for housing. The city didn’t receive a grade below B-minus in any category. The median home value is $398,100, and the median household income is $140,685.

#15. Carmel, Indiana

– Population: 98,137

Located north of Indianapolis, Carmel received A-plus grades for public schools, health and fitness offerings, and jobs, as numerous corporate headquarters and regional offices are located there. Carmel received an A for housing, and the city didn’t receive lower than a B-minus in any category. The median home value is $372,100, and the median household income is $119,772.

#14. Medina, Minnesota

– Population: 6,654

– Location: Suburb of Minneapolis

Medina received an A-plus for public schools and A grades for housing, jobs, and health and fitness offerings. Its lowest grade is a C-plus for weather. The median home value is $611,800, and the median household income is $187,031.

#13. Holly Hills, Colorado

– Population: 2,843

– Location: Suburb of Denver

Holly Hills received A-plus grades for public schools, nightlife, and health and fitness offerings. While the C-graded cost of living may be unaffordable for some families, Holly Hills received A grades for jobs, outdoor activities, and commute. The median home value is $533,000, and the median household income is $134,722.

#12. Cinco Ranch, Texas

– Population: 18,399

– Location: Suburb of Houston

Cinco Ranch received A-plus grades for public schools and jobs and an A for health and fitness offerings. There’s little to dislike in the suburb, receiving no less than a B-minus in all categories. The median home value is $381,500, and the median household income is $152,662.

#11. Yarrow Point, Washington

– Population: 1,365

– Location: Suburb of Seattle

Yarrow Point received A-plus grades for public schools and health and fitness offerings and A grades for outdoor activities, crime and safety, and commute. Yarrow Point sits across Lake Washington from Seattle, connected by State Route 520, though the C-minus for cost of living may put the suburb out of reach for some families. The median home value is $2 million, and the median household income is $250,001.

#10. Riverside, Connecticut

– Population: 9,133

Riverside received A-plus grades for public schools and health and fitness offerings and an A for outdoor activities. Located about 40 miles from New York, the C-graded cost of living may deter some families. The median home value is $1.57 million, and the median household income is $250,001.

#9. South Russell, Ohio

– Population: 3,962

– Location: Suburb of Cleveland

South Russell received A-plus grades for public schools and housing and A grades for jobs and health and fitness offerings. Families should be prepared for D-plus inclement weather for at least part of the year in South Russell. The median home value is $365,800, and the median household income is $156,875.

#8. Okemos, Michigan

– Population: 25,179

– Location: Suburb of Lansing, Michigan

Public schools in Okemos received an A-plus, and the city—located near Michigan State University—received A grades for ethnic and economic diversity as well as health and fitness offerings. Its lowest grade was a C-plus for weather. The median home value is $277,000, and the median household income is $83,019.

#7. Broadlands, Virginia

– Population: 14,835

Located 35 miles from Washington D.C., Broadlands received A-plus grades for public schools and jobs and an A for health and fitness offerings. It did not receive lower than a B-minus in any category. The median home value is $664,600, and the median household income is $203,455.

#6. South Kensington, Maryland

– Population: 8,566

Another suburb of Washington D.C., South Kensington received A-plus grades for public schools, nightlife, and health and fitness offerings, plus an A for outdoor activities. The C-plus cost of living may be unaffordable for some families. The median home value is $806,700, and the median household income is $197,500.

#5. Princeton Junction, New Jersey

– Population: 2,208

Princeton Junction received A-plus grades for public schools and health and fitness offerings and A grades for housing and outdoor activities. Families will find few complaints with Princeton Junction, receiving no less than a B-minus in any category. The median home value is $574,100, and the median household income is $196,364.

#4. Long Grove, Illinois

– Population: 8,258

– Location: Suburb of Chicago

Known for its rural charm, Long Grove received an A-plus for public schools and A grades for housing, outdoor activities, and health and fitness offerings. Like other Midwest cities, its downside is C-plus weather. The median home value is $644,000, and the median household income is $207,275.

#3. Wayland, Massachusetts

– Population: 13,859

– Location: Suburb of Boston

Wayland received an A-plus for public schools and A grades for jobs, outdoor activities, crime and safety, and health and fitness offerings. Its lowest grade is a C-plus for weather. The median home value is $762,400, and the median household income is $203,789.

#2. Kensington, New York

– Population: 1,299

– Location: Suburb of New York

Kensington received A-plus grades for public schools, crime and safety, and health and fitness, plus an A for outdoor activities. Its drawback is a C-plus cost of living. The median home value is $1.38 million, and the median household income is $193,417.

#1. Devon, Pennsylvania

– Population: 1,981

– Location: Suburb of Philadelphia

Topping the list is Devon, which received an A-plus for public schools and A grades for housing, jobs, outdoor activities like the Devon Horse Show, and health and fitness offerings. On the other hand, Devon received C-plus grades for weather and ethnic and economic diversity. The median home value is $663,300, and the median household income is $197,820.