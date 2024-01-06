(STACKER) – Between unexpected series cancellations and production delays, the historic writers and actors strike—the longest strike for film and television actors—rocked the world of television in 2023. But at the same time, the best new shows out this year took viewers on some of the most transformative journeys ever seen on TV. Audiences traveled across a ravaged continent with Ellie and Joel in “The Last of Us,” tangled with the ramifications of artificial intelligence in “Mrs. Davis,” and dove into both uplifting and horrifying true stories in several different docuseries.

Despite being such a difficult year for the entertainment industry, 2023 marked a remarkable year for TV across many genres. Dozens of new series, including anime action, crime dramas, political satires, and horror shows, have premiered over the past 12 months to win over both critics and audiences across the globe.

To celebrate some of the top television shows from this past year, Stacker sorted through data gathered by Metacritic to create a list of the 25 best new TV shows of 2023 (with ties broken by review numbers when possible). Read on to find out which shows made the list.

#25. The Curse

– Metascore: 76

– Premiere date: Nov. 9, 2023

#23. Castlevania: Nocturne (tie)

– Metascore: 77

– Premiere date: Sept. 28, 2023

#23. The Hunt for Raoul Moat (tie)

– Metascore: 77

– Premiere date: April 16, 2023

#22. Stonehouse

– Metascore: 77

– Premiere date: Jan. 2, 2023

#21. Lockwood & Co.

– Metascore: 78

– Premiere date: Jan. 27, 2023

#20. Mrs. Davis

– Metascore: 78

– Premiere date: April 20, 2023

#19. The Lying Life of Adults

– Metascore: 79

– Premiere date: Jan. 4, 2023

#18. Dead Ringers

– Metascore: 79

– Premiere date: April 20, 2023

#17. Justified: City Primeval

– Metascore: 79

– Premiere date: July 18, 2023

#16. Everyone Else Burns

– Metascore: 80

– Premiere date: Jan. 23, 2023

#15. Bill Russell: Legend

– Metascore: 81

– Premiere date: Feb. 8, 2023

#14. Telemarketers

– Metascore: 81

– Premiere date: Aug. 13, 2023

#13. Bargain

– Metascore: 82

– Premiere date: Oct. 28, 2022

#12. Cunk on Earth

– Metascore: 82

– Premiere date: Sept. 19, 2022

#11. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

– Metascore: 82

– Premiere date: Nov. 17, 2023

#10. Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

– Metascore: 83

– Premiere date: Feb. 9, 2023

#9. A Small Light

– Metascore: 83

– Premiere date: May 1, 2023

#8. The American Buffalo

– Metascore: 84

– Premiere date: Oct. 16, 2023

#6. The Last of Us (tie)

– Metascore: 84

– Premiere date: Jan. 15, 2023

#6. Poker Face (tie)

– Metascore: 84

– Premiere date: Jan. 26, 2023

#4. Dreaming Whilst Black (tie)

– Metascore: 85

– Premiere date: July 24, 2023

#4. Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (tie)

– Metascore: 85

– Premiere date: July 7, 2023

#3. I’m A Virgo

– Metascore: 85

– Premiere date: June 23, 2023

#2. Beef

– Metascore: 86

– Premiere date: April 6, 2023

#1. Rain Dogs

– Metascore: 88

– Premiere date: March 2, 2023