(STACKER) – 2023 is shaping up to be a big year in film. More than 4,000 titles are slated for release worldwide, according to IMDb. With this many new movies on the horizon, there’s sure to be a little something for everyone.

Franchise fans are excited about sequels like “Creed III,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Scream 6,” and the latest in the Fast & the Furious series, “Fast X.” A long list of superhero movies are slated for comic book fans, including “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and the much-anticipated return of Miles Morales in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The list of upcoming releases goes on and on, crossing genres from horror to drama and even including foreign films in translation.

With so many new movies to choose from and not enough hours in the day to watch them all, it’s important to know what to prioritize. Stacker collected Metacritic data on films that were released in theaters or on streaming services in January and February to find the best movies of 2023 so far. Films are ranked by Metascore with ties broken internally at Metacritic, where the data goes further than what is presented online. Keep reading to learn more about the top 20 must-watch movies of the year so far.

#20. Plane

– Director: Jean-François Richet

– Metascore: 61

– Runtime: 107 minutes

#19. Knock at the Cabin

– Director: M. Night Shyamalan

– Metascore: 62

– Runtime: 100 minutes

#18. Sick

– Director: John Hyams

– Metascore: 62

– Runtime: 83 minutes

#17. Skinamarink

– Director: Kyle Edward Ball

– Metascore: 66

– Runtime: 100 minutes

#16. Missing

– Directors: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick

– Metascore: 66

– Runtime: 111 minutes

#15. Pamela, a love story

– Director: Ryan White

– Metascore: 68

– Runtime: 112 minutes

#14. Cairo Conspiracy

– Director: Tarik Saleh

– Metascore: 72

– Runtime: 126 minutes

#13. M3GAN

– Director: Gerard Johnstone

– Metascore: 72

– Runtime: 102 minutes

#12. Infinity Pool

– Director: Brandon Cronenberg

– Metascore: 72

– Runtime: 117 minutes

#11. Emily

– Director: Frances O’Connor

– Metascore: 77

– Runtime: 130 minutes

#10. Nostalgia

– Director: Mario Martone

– Metascore: 78

– Runtime: 117 minutes

#9. Pacifiction

– Director: Albert Serra

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 165 minutes

#8. Huesera: The Bone Woman

– Director: Michelle Garza Cervera

– Metascore: 80

– Runtime: 93 minutes

#7. Close

– Director: Lukas Dhont

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 105 minutes

#6. Linoleum

– Director: Colin West

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 101 minutes

#5. After Love

– Director: Aleem Khan

– Metascore: 82

– Runtime: 89 minutes

#4. Mars One

– Director: Gabriel Martins

– Metascore: 82

– Runtime: 115 minutes

#3. Shin Ultraman

– Director: Shinji Higuchi

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 118 minutes

#2. Alcarràs

– Director: Carla Simón

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 120 minutes

#1. Saint Omer

– Director: Alice Diop

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 122 minutes