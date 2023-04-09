(STACKER) – Sequels and original stories exist side-by-side on the slate of films to look forward to in 2023. More than 5,000 titles worldwide have release dates this year, according to IMDb. Between theatrical releases and streaming service offerings, look forward to the diversity of work from established directors and up-and-coming filmmakers.

With a plethora of films to choose from over the coming year, this list moves beyond blockbusters to include films that have made a significant impact through their unique narratives, poignant characters, and unique perspectives on both a macro and micro level of culture. These films encompass everything from love, heartbreak, war, poverty, fear, joy, and a myriad of emotions in between.

With so many new movies to choose from and not enough hours in the day to watch them all, it’s important to know what to prioritize. To determine the best movies of 2023 so far, Stacker collected Metacritic data on all feature films released in theaters or on streaming services up to March 31. Films are ranked by Metascore with ties broken internally at Metacritic, where the data goes further than what is presented online.

#25. Cinema Sabaya

– Director: Orit Fouks Rotem

– Metascore: 75

– Runtime: 91 minutes

#24. Emily

– Director: Frances O’Connor

– Metascore: 75

– Runtime: 130 minutes

#23. Pacifiction

– Director: Albert Serra

– Metascore: 75

– Runtime: 165 minutes

#22. The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic

– Director: Teemu Nikki

– Metascore: 76

– Runtime: 82 minutes

#21. Nostalgia

– Director: Mario Martone

– Metascore: 76

– Runtime: 117 minutes

#20. Let It Be Morning

– Director: Eran Kolirin

– Metascore: 77

– Runtime: 101 minutes

#19. Tori and Lokita

– Directors: Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne

– Metascore: 77

– Runtime: 88 minutes

#18. John Wick: Chapter 4

– Director: Chad Stahelski

– Metascore: 78

– Runtime: 169 minutes

#17. Enys Men

– Director: Mark Jenkin

– Metascore: 78

– Runtime: 96 minutes

#16. Godland

– Director: Hlynur Pálmason

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 143 minutes

#15. Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV

– Director: Amanda Kim

– Metascore: 80

– Runtime: 107 minutes

#14. Linoleum

– Director: Colin West

– Metascore: 80

– Runtime: 101 minutes

#13. Rimini

– Director: Ulrich Seidl

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 114 minutes

#12. Bruiser

– Director: Miles Warren

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 97 minutes

#11. Rye Lane

– Director: Raine Allen-Miller

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 82 minutes

#10. Stonewalling

– Directors: Huang Ji, Ryûji Otsuka

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 148 minutes

#9. Close

– Director: Lukas Dhont

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 104 minutes

#8. After Love

– Director: Aleem Khan

– Metascore: 81

– Runtime: 89 minutes

#7. Mars One

– Director: Gabriel Martins

– Metascore: 82

– Runtime: 115 minutes

#6. Full Time

– Director: Eric Gravel

– Metascore: 83

– Runtime: 88 minutes

#5. Huesera: The Bone Woman

– Director: Michelle Garza Cervera

– Metascore: 83

– Runtime: 97 minutes

#4. Shin Ultraman

– Director: Shinji Higuchi

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 118 minutes

#3. Alcarràs

– Director: Carla Simón

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 120 minutes

#2. The Blue Caftan

– Director: Maryam Touzani

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 122 minutes

#1. Saint Omer

– Director: Alice Diop

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 122 minutes