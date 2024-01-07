(STACKER) – Looking back on 2023, it’s fair to say the year was one for the film history books. From the box office-breaking Barbenheimer weekend to the writers’ and actors’ strikes that lasted a large part of the year, countless defining events majorly impacted the industry. Alongside these headline-making moments were 12 months of incredible film releases.

“Maestro” audiences bore witness to a “career-best performance” by Carey Mulligan, with Jeffrey Wright’s jaw-dropping turn in “American Fiction” following suit. There was the buzzy “Saltburn” and “May December,” Greta Gerwig’s flawlessly directed “Barbie,” and the gorgeously shot “Poor Things.” In fact, there were so many good films this year it would be almost impossible to name them all, let alone compile a comprehensive list of the very best—so we’ve left that job up to the critics.

Using Metacritic data, Stacker appraised all the new films released in 2023 and ranked the top 25 by Metascore, with ties broken by the number of reviews and further ties remaining intact. (Data was collected on Dec. 13.) There are sure to be several films you’ll recognize as blockbuster hits, like “Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.” There are also several lesser-known titles—from “Beyond Utopia” and “The Disappearance of Shere Hite.” Along with some likely Oscar contenders like “The Zone of Interest,” there are also films you may be surprised didn’t make the list.

#25. Beyond Utopia

– Director: Madeleine Gavin

– Metascore: 84

– Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

#23. 20 Days in Mariupol (tie)

– Director: Mstyslav Chernov

– Metascore: 84

– Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes.

#23. The Eternal Memory (tie)

– Director: Maite Alberdi

– Metascore: 84

– Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes

#22. Earth Mama

– Director: Savanah Leaf

– Metascore: 84

– Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

#21. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

– Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

– Metascore: 84

– Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

#20. Tótem

– Director: Lila Avilés

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

#19. The Disappearance of Shere Hite

– Director: Nicole Newnham

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

#18. May December

– Director: Todd Haynes

– Metascore: 85

– Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

#17. Orlando, My Political Biography

– Director: Paul B. Preciado

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

#16. The Delinquents

– Director: Rodrigo Moreno

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 3 hours, 3 minutes

#15. All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

– Director: Raven Jackson

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

#14. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

– Director: Beyoncé

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 2 hours, 50 minutes

#13. Anatomy of a Fall

– Director: Justine Triet

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 2 hours, 32 minutes

#12. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

– Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

– Metascore: 86

– Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes

#11. Mami Wata

– Director: C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

#10. Fallen Leaves

– Director: Aki Kaurismäki

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 1 hour, 21 minutes

#9. Poor Things

– Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 2 hours, 21 minutes

#8. Killers of the Flower Moon

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 3 hours, 26 minutes

#7. Oppenheimer

– Director: Christopher Nolan

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 3 hours

#6. All of Us Strangers

– Director: Andrew Haigh

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

#5. Menus-Plaisirs: Les Troisgros

– Director: Frederick Wiseman

– Metascore: 92

– Runtime: 4 hours

#4. The Boy and the Heron

– Director: Hayao Miyazaki

– Metascore: 92

– Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

#3. The Zone of Interest

– Director: Jonathan Glazer

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

#2. Past Lives

– Director: Celine Song

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

#1. Our Body

– Director: Claire Simon

– Metascore: 95

– Runtime: 2 hours, 48 minutes