(STACKER) – Stacker collected data from the National Federation of State High School Associations and Niche to compile a list of the best high schools for sports in New Mexico. The schools were ranked based on parent and student surveys, high school enrollment, sports championships, number of sports available, and athletic participation rates.
#25. Volcano Vista High School
- City: Albuquerque
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: A-
#24. Santa Fe Preparatory School
- City: Santa Fe
- Type: Private
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#23. Albuquerque Academy
- City: Albuquerque
- Type: Private
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#22. Capital High School
- City: Santa Fe
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: C
#21. Los Lunas High School
- City: Los Lunas
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: B-
#20. Belen High School
- City: Belen
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: C
#19. Shiprock High School
- City: Shiprock
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: C
#18. Las Cruces High School
- City: Las Cruces
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: B
#17. Cleveland High School
- City: Rio Rancho
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: A-
#16. Hobbs High School
- City: Hobbs
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: C+
#15. Mayfield High School
- City: Las Cruces
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: B-
#14. Centennial High School
- City: Las Cruces
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: B+
#13. Goddard High School
- City: Roswell
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: B
#12. Piedra Vista High School
- City: Farmington
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: B+
#11. La Cueva High School
- City: Albuquerque
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#10. St. Pius X High School
- City: Albuquerque
- Type: Private, Catholic
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#9. Los Alamos High School
- City: Los Alamos
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#8. Carlsbad High School
- City: Carlsbad
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: C+
#7. Roswell High School
- City: Roswell
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: C
#6. Robertson High School
- City: Las Vegas
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: C
#5. St. Michael’s High School
- City: Santa Fe
- Type: Private, Catholic
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#4. Farmington High School
- City: Farmington
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: B+
#3. Hope Christian School
- City: Albuquerque
- Type: Private, Christian (General)
- Overall Niche Grade: A-
#2. Sandia Preparatory School
- City: Albuquerque
- Type: Private
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#1. Taos High School
- City: Taos
- Type: Public
- Overall Niche Grade: B