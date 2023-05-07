(STACKER) – Retirement should be an exciting time, but for some retirees, the current economy with inflation rates sitting at 5%—well above the acceptable rate of 2%—has made for a belt-tightening experience.

Many retirees have padded their retirement savings by relocating to a cheaper area. In 2019, those who leveraged this strategy were able to gain about $100,000 in home equity, according to Vanguard Group.

While this strategy may not be for everyone, 40% of non-retired investors planned to relocate after they stopped working, with the cost of living and taxes being the top two factors for their desire to move, according to Nationwide.

A financial situation may be one reason to move, but seniors aged 65 or older also have many other factors to consider when choosing where they want to live out their golden years. These include government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rate, recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more. Stacker compiled a list of the most desirable counties for retirees in each state, based on Niche’s list of best counties for retirees in America in 2023.

Everyone has different needs and preferences. While some retirees choose to spend their golden years golfing on professionally designed courses in Marin County, California, other seniors aim to live a water-centric lifestyle of boating and fishing near Table Rock Lake in Stone County, Missouri.

Eleven of the 50 counties on the list boast populations under 10,000 residents, including Huerfano County in Colorado, which offers scenic views of the Spanish Peaks, paired with a low cost of living. For retirees looking for more hustle and bustle, two counties top a population mark of 1 million residents, including Nassau County, New York, less than an hour from New York City, which—unsurprisingly—comes with a much higher cost of living.

Whether it’s mountains or cities, cold or warm weather, hiking trails or museums, retirees seeking to settle in a new spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties because, in the end, there is no place like home.

Alabama: Lauderdale County

– Population: 93,342

– National rank: 72

Alaska: Matanuska-Susitna Borough

– Population: 106,807

– National rank: Not ranked

Arizona: Pima County

– Population: 1,035,063

– National rank: 165

Arkansas: Sharp County

– Population: 17,243

– National rank: 41

California: Marin County

– Population: 262,387

– National rank: 330

Colorado: Huerfano County

– Population: 6,787

– National rank: 305

Connecticut: Middlesex County

– Population: 164,568

– National rank: 182

Delaware: Sussex County

– Population: 234,045

– National rank: 28

Florida: Sarasota County

– Population: 429,336

– National rank: 1

Georgia: Union County

– Population: 24,183

– National rank: 27

Hawaii: Honolulu County

– Population: 1,015,167

– National rank: Not ranked

Idaho: Lemhi County

– Population: 7,948

– National rank: 1106

Illinois: Hancock County

– Population: 17,750

– National rank: 288

Indiana: Warrick County

– Population: 63,575

– National rank: 209

Iowa: Dickinson County

– Population: 17,536

– National rank: 106

Kansas: Greenwood County

– Population: 6,049

– National rank: 43

Kentucky: Lyon County

– Population: 8,700

– National rank: 107

Louisiana: Jefferson Davis Parish

– Population: 32,270

– National rank: 337

Maine: Hancock County

– Population: 55,417

– National rank: 55

Maryland: Worcester County

– Population: 52,322

– National rank: 17

Massachusetts: Barnstable County

– Population: 227,942

– National rank: 30

Michigan: Leelanau County

– Population: 22,251

– National rank: 53

Minnesota: Big Stone County

– Population: 5,155

– National rank: 124

Mississippi: Winston County

– Population: 17,846

– National rank: 299

Missouri: Stone County

– Population: 31,018

– National rank: 79

Montana: Ravalli County

– Population: 43,790

– National rank: 967

Nebraska: Thayer County

– Population: 5,053

– National rank: 78

Nevada: Douglas County

– Population: 49,158

– National rank: 280

New Hampshire: Carroll County

– Population: 49,961

– National rank: 177

New Jersey: Cape May County

– Population: 95,488

– National rank: 56

New Mexico: Lincoln County

– Population: 20,084

– National rank: 193

New York: Nassau County

– Population: 1,391,678

– National rank: 323

North Carolina: Carteret County

– Population: 67,944

– National rank: 10

North Dakota: Barnes County

– Population: 10,869

– National rank: 410

Ohio: Ottawa County

– Population: 40,479

– National rank: 212

Oklahoma: Delaware County

– Population: 40,688

– National rank: 97

Oregon: Curry County

– Population: 23,234

– National rank: 134

Pennsylvania: Montour County

– Population: 18,198

– National rank: 123

Rhode Island: Washington County

– Population: 129,735

– National rank: 117

South Carolina: Beaufort County

– Population: 186,007

– National rank: 22

South Dakota: Hutchinson County

– Population: 7,412

– National rank: 191

Tennessee: Sullivan County

– Population: 157,843

– National rank: 48

Texas: Sabine County

– Population: 9,974

– National rank: 26

Utah: Washington County

– Population: 176,533

– National rank: 1278

Vermont: Windham County

– Population: 45,811

– National rank: 292

Virginia: Lancaster County

– Population: 10,916

– National rank: 15

Washington: San Juan County

– Population: 17,631

– National rank: 157

West Virginia: Summers County

– Population: 12,125

– National rank: 87

Wisconsin: Vilas County

– Population: 22,813

– National rank: 65

Wyoming: Washakie County

– Population: 7,768

– National rank: 1418