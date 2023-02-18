(STACKER) – What makes the best county in each state? Often it involves a good mix of opportunities for fun outdoor activities and cultural attractions. Throw in some historical sites, good schools, job opportunities, and affordable housing, and the county will most likely have happy residents.
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using 2022 data from Niche, which ranks counties based on various factors, including public schools, jobs, and living costs. Read more about Niche and the way it determines the best counties in each state by looking at its methodology.
The counties on this list include an Alaskan borough whose bay remains open year-round, which keeps its economy humming. There’s Huntsville, Alabama, which was nicknamed “Rocket City” for the work people in town did to get spaceships to the moon. Others, such as Fairfield County, Connecticut, have drawn on financial services to fund their tax bases. One of the wealthiest of counties is in California, its fate tied up with Silicon Valley.
Some are on the coasts, but others are inland, away from crowds and tourist destinations. Many of the counties on this list have extensive parks, often honoring distinctive geographical features that offer exercise and exploration opportunities. Residents can also keep their minds sharp with museums, art galleries, theater, and other cultural pursuits.
Some of the counties include universities that provide lectures, concerts, and other intellectual outlets for residents. Others have great shopping opportunities, restaurants, wine bars, and pubs for evenings out without navigating the traffic of a larger city. Some suburban counties became more popular than ever after the coronavirus pandemic hit and families left crowded cities for more open spaces.
They also rely on a range of businesses, from high-tech firms and hedge funds that have set up shop outside of urban centers to wineries and generations-old farms now providing organic fruits, vegetables, and other crops.
Alabama: Madison County
– Population: 382,149
– Median home value: $202,500 (67% own)
– Median rent: $936 (33% rent)
– Median household income: $71,153
Alaska: Valdez-Cordova Borough
– Population: 9,243
– Median home value: $222,200 (75% own)
– Median rent: $1,067 (25% rent)
– Median household income: $79,867
Arizona: Maricopa County
– Population: 4,367,186
– Median home value: $304,700 (64% own)
– Median rent: $1,275 (36% rent)
– Median household income: $72,944
Arkansas: Benton County
– Population: 278,774
– Median home value: $211,100 (67% own)
– Median rent: $1,002 (33% rent)
– Median household income: $76,887
California: San Mateo County
– Population: 762,488
– Median home value: $1,225,900 (60% own)
– Median rent: $2,599 (40% rent)
– Median household income: $136,837
Colorado: Boulder County
– Population: 328,713
– Median home value: $575,700 (63% own)
– Median rent: $1,694 (37% rent)
– Median household income: $92,466
Connecticut: Fairfield County
– Population: 956,446
– Median home value: $443,100 (67% own)
– Median rent: $1,593 (33% rent)
– Median household income: $101,194
Delaware: New Castle County
– Population: 567,769
– Median home value: $275,600 (68% own)
– Median rent: $1,228 (32% rent)
– Median household income: $78,428
Florida: St. Johns County
– Population: 265,724
– Median home value: $348,100 (82% own)
– Median rent: $1,462 (18% rent)
– Median household income: $88,794
Georgia: Oconee County
– Population: 41,006
– Median home value: $329,700 (84% own)
– Median rent: $1,203 (16% rent)
– Median household income: $106,165
Hawaii: Honolulu County
– Population: 1,015,167
– Median home value: $726,800 (58% own)
– Median rent: $1,870 (42% rent)
– Median household income: $92,600
Idaho: Ada County
– Population: 485,246
– Median home value: $342,500 (71% own)
– Median rent: $1,163 (29% rent)
– Median household income: $75,115
Illinois: DuPage County
– Population: 934,094
– Median home value: $324,900 (73% own)
– Median rent: $1,433 (27% rent)
– Median household income: $100,292
Indiana: Hamilton County
– Population: 341,616
– Median home value: $302,400 (77% own)
– Median rent: $1,265 (23% rent)
– Median household income: $104,858
Iowa: Dallas County
– Population: 96,604
– Median home value: $273,800 (71% own)
– Median rent: $1,078 (29% rent)
– Median household income: $93,492
Kansas: Johnson County
– Population: 605,154
– Median home value: $294,300 (69% own)
– Median rent: $1,201 (31% rent)
– Median household income: $96,059
Kentucky: Oldham County
– Population: 67,586
– Median home value: $314,300 (87% own)
– Median rent: $1,032 (13% rent)
– Median household income: $109,815
Louisiana: Ascension Parish
– Population: 125,289
– Median home value: $228,000 (82% own)
– Median rent: $1,087 (18% rent)
– Median household income: $86,256
Maine: Cumberland County
– Population: 300,776
– Median home value: $314,700 (71% own)
– Median rent: $1,273 (29% rent)
– Median household income: $80,679
Maryland: Howard County
– Population: 329,248
– Median home value: $483,200 (73% own)
– Median rent: $1,790 (27% rent)
– Median household income: $129,549
Massachusetts: Middlesex County
– Population: 1,623,411
– Median home value: $575,500 (62% own)
– Median rent: $1,815 (38% rent)
– Median household income: $111,790
Michigan: Washtenaw County
– Population: 372,428
– Median home value: $293,800 (61% own)
– Median rent: $1,218 (39% rent)
– Median household income: $79,198
Minnesota: Hennepin County
– Population: 1,270,283
– Median home value: $309,200 (63% own)
– Median rent: $1,244 (37% rent)
– Median household income: $85,438
Mississippi: Madison County
– Population: 108,248
– Median home value: $236,000 (72% own)
– Median rent: $948 (28% rent)
– Median household income: $74,688
Missouri: St. Louis County
– Population: 1,001,982
– Median home value: $220,100 (69% own)
– Median rent: $1,032 (31% rent)
– Median household income: $72,562
Montana: Gallatin County
– Population: 116,725
– Median home value: $435,400 (62% own)
– Median rent: $1,212 (38% rent)
– Median household income: $76,208
Nebraska: Lancaster County
– Population: 320,301
– Median home value: $204,400 (60% own)
– Median rent: $921 (40% rent)
– Median household income: $65,086
Nevada: Washoe County
– Population: 479,758
– Median home value: $388,600 (58% own)
– Median rent: $1,251 (42% rent)
– Median household income: $74,292
New Hampshire: Rockingham County
– Population: 312,771
– Median home value: $367,300 (78% own)
– Median rent: $1,371 (22% rent)
– Median household income: $101,683
New Jersey: Somerset County
– Population: 343,950
– Median home value: $444,700 (76% own)
– Median rent: $1,722 (24% rent)
– Median household income: $121,695
New Mexico: Los Alamos County
– Population: 19,169
– Median home value: $343,100 (74% own)
– Median rent: $1,143 (26% rent)
– Median household income: $123,677
New York: Nassau County
– Population: 1,391,678
– Median home value: $560,100 (82% own)
– Median rent: $1,940 (18% rent)
– Median household income: $126,576
North Carolina: Wake County
– Population: 1,112,883
– Median home value: $324,500 (64% own)
– Median rent: $1,276 (36% rent)
– Median household income: $88,471
North Dakota: Cass County
– Population: 182,992
– Median home value: $244,000 (53% own)
– Median rent: $851 (47% rent)
– Median household income: $68,718
Ohio: Delaware County
– Population: 211,121
– Median home value: $336,600 (79% own)
– Median rent: $1,202 (21% rent)
– Median household income: $116,284
Oklahoma: Cleveland County
– Population: 292,110
– Median home value: $175,700 (64% own)
– Median rent: $979 (36% rent)
– Median household income: $67,068
Oregon: Benton County
– Population: 94,667
– Median home value: $384,900 (56% own)
– Median rent: $1,201 (44% rent)
– Median household income: $68,732
Pennsylvania: Montgomery County
– Population: 850,890
– Median home value: $338,800 (72% own)
– Median rent: $1,393 (28% rent)
– Median household income: $99,361
Rhode Island: Bristol County
– Population: 50,672
– Median home value: $379,000 (72% own)
– Median rent: $1,141 (28% rent)
– Median household income: $95,102
South Carolina: Greenville County
– Population: 519,178
– Median home value: $212,300 (69% own)
– Median rent: $1,011 (31% rent)
– Median household income: $65,513
South Dakota: Clay County
– Population: 14,816
– Median home value: $179,000 (54% own)
– Median rent: $725 (46% rent)
– Median household income: $56,077
Tennessee: Williamson County
– Population: 242,386
– Median home value: $497,500 (80% own)
– Median rent: $1,670 (20% rent)
– Median household income: $116,492
Texas: Collin County
– Population: 1,039,812
– Median home value: $355,100 (65% own)
– Median rent: $1,521 (35% rent)
– Median household income: $104,327
Utah: Cache County
– Population: 131,703
– Median home value: $283,800 (64% own)
– Median rent: $914 (36% rent)
– Median household income: $65,670
Vermont: Chittenden County
– Population: 167,523
– Median home value: $331,300 (63% own)
– Median rent: $1,386 (37% rent)
– Median household income: $81,957
Virginia: Loudoun County
– Population: 413,574
– Median home value: $569,100 (78% own)
– Median rent: $2,033 (22% rent)
– Median household income: $156,821
Washington: King County
– Population: 2,240,876
– Median home value: $651,900 (57% own)
– Median rent: $1,801 (43% rent)
– Median household income: $106,326
West Virginia: Monongalia County
– Population: 105,695
– Median home value: $221,600 (57% own)
– Median rent: $868 (43% rent)
– Median household income: $56,466
Wisconsin: Ozaukee County
– Population: 91,029
– Median home value: $305,700 (75% own)
– Median rent: $960 (25% rent)
– Median household income: $86,915
Wyoming: Albany County
– Population: 37,311
– Median home value: $247,100 (51% own)
– Median rent: $851 (49% rent)
– Median household income: $50,733