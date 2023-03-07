(STACKER) – Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in New Mexico using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings.

#15. University of New Mexico Online

– Overall Niche grade: not available

– City: Albuquerque

– Type: Fully Online, Public

#14. NMSU Online

– Overall Niche grade: not available

– City: Las Cruces

– Type: Fully Online, Public

#13. Eastern New Mexico University Online

– Overall Niche grade: not available

– City: Portales

– Type: Fully Online, Public

#12. Institute of American Indian Arts

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $14,659

– Enrollment: 234 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C-

— Campus grade: B+

— Campus food grade: B+

— Diversity grade: B

#11. Navajo Technical University

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $8,083

– Enrollment: 537 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C

— Dorms grade: A

— Campus food grade: A

— Campus grade: B-

#10. University of the Southwest

– Acceptance rate: 45%

– Net price: $17,369

– Enrollment: 300 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C

— Diversity grade: B+

— Academics grade: B

— Athletics grade: B

#9. St. John’s College – Santa Fe

– Acceptance rate: 69%

– Net price: $26,913

– Enrollment: 355 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A

— Dorms grade: B+

— Academics grade: B

#8. Brookline College – Albuquerque

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $35,386

– Enrollment: 598 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C-

— Academics grade: C

— Value grade: C

— Diversity grade: C

#7. Northern New Mexico College

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $7,038

– Enrollment: 554 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C

— Value grade: B-

— Diversity grade: C+

— Campus grade: C+

#6. New Mexico Highlands University

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $10,863

– Enrollment: 1,134 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B-

— Diversity grade: A

— Value grade: B

— Safety grade: B

#5. Western New Mexico University

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $13,172

– Enrollment: 1,039 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B-

— Diversity grade: A

— Safety grade: A

— Dorms grade: B+

#4. University of New Mexico

– Acceptance rate: 96%

– Net price: $12,200

– Enrollment: 12,124 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Professors grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A

— Athletics grade: A-

#3. Eastern New Mexico University

– Acceptance rate: 51%

– Net price: $9,922

– Enrollment: 2,222 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A

— Dorms grade: A-

— Academics grade: B+

#2. New Mexico State University

– Acceptance rate: 63%

– Net price: $11,467

– Enrollment: 9,466 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Diversity grade: A

— Professors grade: A

— Athletics grade: A-

#1. New Mexico Tech

– Acceptance rate: 97%

– Net price: $14,834

– Enrollment: 1,103 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Value grade: A+

— Professors grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A-