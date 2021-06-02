Allsup’s chimichangas ranked one of the best gas station foods in US

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The food website, eater.com compiled a list of the best gas station foods based on where you live. New Mexico is considered to be in the southern region, and the chimichangas from Allsup’s were named one of the best.

According to eater.com, after a long road trip, the chimichanga’s combination of flour tortillas, lightly spiced beans, and meat with some hot sauce is ‘pure magic.’

Also on the list in the southern region, was kloches and beaver nuggets in Texas, Natchitoches meat pies, fried shrimp po’boy and boudin in Louisiana, and Dodge’s fried chicken and boiled peanuts in the Carolinas.

To see all the best gas station foods by region, visit eater.com/22434575/best-gas-station-snacks-in-america.

