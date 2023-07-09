(STACKER) – When Robert Downey Jr. took on the role of “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” Tony Stark in the 2008 film “Iron Man,” few moviegoers could’ve guessed the superhero flick would spark one of the most influential and successful film franchises of all time.

Sure, this wasn’t the first time Hollywood had attempted to bring characters from Marvel Comics to life—look no further than 1986’s commercial flop “Howard the Duck.” As the synopsis for the upcoming book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios” notes, “Marvel Entertainment was a moribund toymaker not even twenty years ago.”

However, under the leadership of figures like Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a monumental force in pop culture as we know it. When Phase 3 of the MCU ended with the colossal crossover film “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, the studio successfully pulled off the massive feat of combining storylines and characters across more than 20 films. Other elements of the films—from quippy, self-deprecating one-liners to post-credits scenes—have become expected elements of the modern blockbuster experience.

Although the future of the MCU has remained uncertain in recent years due to box office drop-offs and the surprising departures of several key Marvel executives in 2023 alone, there’s no denying the lasting impression the films have left on American monoculture. But which MCU films are the best, anyway?

To find out, Stacker used IMDb data from June 2023 to rank every Marvel feature film released since “Iron Man” through “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.” Films on this list are ranked according to their IMDb user rating. The total number of user votes was considered in the event of a tie. Read on to see where your favorite superheroes made it on the list.

#32. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

– Director: Peyton Reed

– IMDb user rating: 6.1

– Metascore: 48

– Runtime: 124 minutes

#31. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

– Director: Taika Waititi

– IMDb user rating: 6.2

– Metascore: 57

– Runtime: 118 minutes

#30. Eternals (2021)

– Director: Chloé Zhao

– IMDb user rating: 6.3

– Metascore: 52

– Runtime: 156 minutes

#29. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

– Director: Louis Leterrier

– IMDb user rating: 6.6

– Metascore: 61

– Runtime: 112 minutes

#28. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

– Director: Ryan Coogler

– IMDb user rating: 6.7

– Metascore: 67

– Runtime: 161 minutes

#27. Black Widow (2021)

– Director: Cate Shortland

– IMDb user rating: 6.7

– Metascore: 68

– Runtime: 134 minutes

#26. Captain Marvel (2019)

– Directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Metascore: 64

– Runtime: 123 minutes

#25. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

– Director: Alan Taylor

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Metascore: 54

– Runtime: 112 minutes

#24. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

– Director: Sam Raimi

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Metascore: 60

– Runtime: 126 minutes

#23. Iron Man 2 (2010)

– Director: Jon Favreau

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Metascore: 57

– Runtime: 124 minutes

#22. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

– Director: Joe Johnston

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Metascore: 66

– Runtime: 124 minutes

#21. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

– Director: Peyton Reed

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Metascore: 70

– Runtime: 118 minutes

#20. Thor (2011)

– Director: Kenneth Branagh

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Metascore: 57

– Runtime: 115 minutes

#19. Iron Man 3 (2013)

– Director: Shane Black

– IMDb user rating: 7.1

– Metascore: 62

– Runtime: 130 minutes

#18. Ant-Man (2015)

– Director: Peyton Reed

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Metascore: 64

– Runtime: 117 minutes

#17. Black Panther (2018)

– Director: Ryan Coogler

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 134 minutes

#16. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

– Director: Joss Whedon

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Metascore: 66

– Runtime: 141 minutes

#15. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

– Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Metascore: 71

– Runtime: 132 minutes

#14. Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

– Director: Jon Watts

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Metascore: 69

– Runtime: 129 minutes

#13. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

– Director: Jon Watts

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Metascore: 73

– Runtime: 133 minutes

#12. Doctor Strange (2016)

– Director: Scott Derrickson

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Metascore: 72

– Runtime: 115 minutes

#11. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

– Director: James Gunn

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Metascore: 67

– Runtime: 136 minutes

#10. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

– Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Metascore: 75

– Runtime: 147 minutes

#9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

– Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Metascore: 70

– Runtime: 136 minutes

#8. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

– Director: Taika Waititi

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Metascore: 74

– Runtime: 130 minutes

#7. Iron Man (2008)

– Director: Jon Favreau

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Metascore: 79

– Runtime: 126 minutes

#6. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

– Director: James Gunn

– IMDb user rating: 8

– Metascore: 76

– Runtime: 121 minutes

#5. The Avengers (2012)

– Director: Joss Whedon

– IMDb user rating: 8

– Metascore: 69

– Runtime: 143 minutes

#4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

– Director: James Gunn

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Metascore: 64

– Runtime: 150 minutes

#3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

– Director: Jon Watts

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Metascore: 71

– Runtime: 148 minutes

#2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

– Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Metascore: 68

– Runtime: 149 minutes

#1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

– Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Metascore: 78

– Runtime: 181 minutes