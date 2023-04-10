ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While every city tends to claim they have the worst drivers, U.S. News and World Report conducted a study to find out which cities actually are the least safe for drivers. Albuquerque, New Mexico came in at spot number two.

U.S. News compared the 50 largest U.S. cities to determine the most and least safe cities for driving. Factors considered in the study include fatal auto accidents per capita, the fatality rate per miles traveled, the number of DUI arrests, the rate of auto thefts, and more.

According to the study, between 2019 and 2021, the number of miles traveled by car in the U.S. dropped by 3%, however, the traffic fatalities during that same time period increased by around 19%. Albuquerque came in with the highest fatality rate per 100 million miles traveled.

Top 10 least safe driving cities

Memphis, TN Albuquerque, NM Detroit, MI Louisville, KY Tucson, AZ Phoenix, AZ Jacksonville, FL Mesa, AZ Dallas, TX Atlanta, GA

The 10 least-safe U.S. cities for driving, according to a report by U.S. News & World Report. Image courtesy of the report, published in March 2023. (U.S. News & World Report)

Top 10 safest driving cities

Boston, MA New York City, NY Honolulu, HI Washington, D.C. Minneapolis, MN Chicago, IL Virginia Beach, VI Seattle, WA San Francisco, CA Columbus, OH