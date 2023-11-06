ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A WalletHub study ranking the Best Winter Holiday Destinations for 2023 has been released. According to the study, Albuquerque ranks as the 12th best cold destination for winter holidays.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared 70 of the largest metro areas based on 37 key metrics. Factors in consideration included travel costs, weather, attractions, local costs, activities, safety, and more. Ranking locations were grouped into two main categories: “For Cold-Weather Lovers” and “For Warm-Weather Lovers.”

Best Winter Vacation Destinations for Cold-Weather Lovers

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN St. Louis, MO-IL Kansas City, MO-KS Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

Best Winter Vacation Destinations for Warm-Weather Lovers