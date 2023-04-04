ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Where are the best places to celebrate Easter? A recent WalletHub study ranks the top 100 cities to celebrate in, and Albuquerque comes in at spot number nine.

WalletHub used 12 metrics to compare Easter celebrations among different cities. “Our metrics range from candy and chocolate stores per capita to the city’s Christian population,” says the study. Some other determining factors included churches per capita, flower and gift shops per capita, and Easter weather forecast.

Albuquerque is bordered by Las Vegas, Nevada, in spot eight, and by St. Louis, Missouri, in spot ten. In the number one ranking sits Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and in spot 100 ranks North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Top 10 Places to Celebrate Easter