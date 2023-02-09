ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, there are many factors to consider when it comes to deciding where to celebrate. A recent Wallethub study, “2023’s Best Places for Valentine’s Day,” ranked 100 large cities in the United States from best to worst places to be for the upcoming holiday.

According to the study, Albuquerque, New Mexico placed in spot 37 landing above Reno, Nevada and falling just below Anaheim, California. The study ranked the cities based on 26 varying metrics ranging from “florists per capita” to “cost of a three-course meal for two” and gave each city a total score to determine its ranking.

Other determining factors included budget, activities, gift accessibility, and weather forecast. This year San Francisco, California took the number one spot and Detroit, Michigan fell to last place.

Top 10 Best Cities for Valentine’s Day