(STACKER) – Despite record-level inflation, alternative investing—particularly in high-end art—is on the rise.

The Collectors Report by Art Basel and UBS found that the median expenditure on art by high-net-worth collectors in the first half of 2022 was $180,000, up $16,000 per collector for all of 2021. Additionally, collectors spent more per piece. Art sales for pieces $1 million or more doubled from 12% in 2021 to 23% in the first half of 2022.

There are numerous reasons why people collect things, whether as a favorite pastime or for the challenge of accessing unique objects, in hopes their values will increase over time. Nearly 85% of collectors feel their collections may be worth money someday, according to a March 2022 MagnifyMoney survey.

Masterworks.io analyzed data and reports to examine various art and collectibles and their sales over the past year and explored why people may choose to collect certain items.

Collectible investments are tangible and have the potential to gain value and diversify a collector’s portfolio. Some elite collectors have received thousands of dollars from one-of-a-kind items sold at auctions. For elite collectors who purchase prototypes and are in the know about uber-limited releases, the collectors’ circle can be ultra-niche within select Facebook groups, private meet-up groups, and exclusive email lists and auctions.

Whether it’s a high-roller collector with a penchant for vintage cars or avid LEGO collectors who just discovered collecting the sets is as good as gold, there may be something to collect and invest in for everyone. Keep reading to discover nine valuable collections you can invest in.

Fine art

In July, Christie’s auction house reported art sales totaling $4.1 billion in the first half of 2022.

Sports cards

In August, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $12.6 million—a prime example of a collector hitting a financial homerun.

Antique furniture

The Chairish 2022 Home Furnishings Resale Report found that while U.S. home furnishings spending grew by 34.7% since 2015, resale home furnishings grew by 62.6%. And in the last year alone, 36% of consumers bought secondhand furniture

Cars

A 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante sold for $10.3 million during the Gooding Pebble Beach classic car auction in September 2022. The following month, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé claimed its spot as the most valuable car in the world when it sold for $143 million at a special auction in Germany hosted by RM Sotheby’s.

Coins

Heritage Auctions, the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer, topped $87.5 million in sales with the exceptionally rare D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle in August 2022.

Toys

A Boba Fett prototype from the Star Wars movie franchise sold for $236,000 in June 2022.

Video games

A collectibles company announced in July 2021 that a 1985 sealed Super Mario Bros. video game sold for $2 million.

Sneakers

In February 2022, 200 pairs of the first Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, created by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, sold for $25.3 million in Sotheby’s online auction, with the most expensive pair going for more than $350,000.

Wine

It doesn’t appear that wine investments are slowing down anytime soon. In 2021, Sotheby’s made a record $132 million from its annual wine and spirits auction sale.