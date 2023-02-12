(STACKER) – While 2022 brought the much-anticipated “Avatar” sequel and superhero fare like “The Batman,” a new “Doctor Strange” film, and the fan favorite “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” 2023 boasts similar soon-to-be blockbusters. Stacker researched hotly slated 2023 movies and highlighted 50 across genres and countries that are worth the anticipation.

You’ll find the latest Ant-Man, Mission: Impossible, and Spider-Verse films, as well as new entries in the Indiana Jones, Magic Mike, and Creed franchises. Timothée Chalamet stars in a new adaptation of Willy Wonka and reprises his role in the sequel to 2021’s sci-fi hit “Dune,” also starring Zendaya, who will appear in an upcoming tennis rom-com this year. Moreover, actors like Jonathan Majors, Joaquin Phoenix, Austin Butler, Julianne Moore, Margot Robbie, and others star in more than one notable 2023 film.

Greta Gerwig directs Robbie in the much-hyped “Barbie,” while Emerald Fennell, Rose Glass, and Kelly Fremon Craig are also helming anticipated films, along with Marielle Heller, who’s adapting the celebrated 2021 novel “Nightbitch,” about a woman (Amy Adams) who might be transforming into a dog.

Storied directors Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and Hayao Miyazaki each have films forthcoming in the new year, with Michael B. Jordan also set to make a directorial debut.