Taos Valley, New Mexico at sunset viewed from Llano, with Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the background | Adobe Stock

(STACKER) – If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town.

Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the coast of Rhode Island, Stacker rounded up a list of 50 favorite small-town destinations with something to offer everyone.

Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications like U.S. News & World Report, Country Living, and Travel & Leisure, as well as available activities, landmarks, and other tourist attractions.