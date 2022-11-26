(STACKER) – If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town.
Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the coast of Rhode Island, Stacker rounded up a list of 50 favorite small-town destinations with something to offer everyone.
Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications like U.S. News & World Report, Country Living, and Travel & Leisure, as well as available activities, landmarks, and other tourist attractions.
- Ashland, Oregon
- Rapid City, South Dakota
- Newport, Rhode Island
- El Dorado, Arkansas
- Jackson, Wyoming
- Bloomington, Indiana
- Asbury Park, New Jersey
- Breckenridge, Colorado
- Stowe, Vermont
- West Yellowstone, Montana
- Barryville, New York
- Livingston Manor, New York
- Leavenworth, Washington
- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Fredericksburg, Texas
- Lenox, Massachusetts
- Estes Park, Colorado
- Telluride, Colorado
- Kennebunk, Maine
- Mammoth Lakes, California
- Montpelier, Vermont
- Midway, Utah
- Hamilton, Montana
- Crested Butte, Colorado
- Marfa, Texas
- Ketchum, Idaho
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Big Bear Lake, California
- Fairbanks, Alaska
- Astoria, Oregon
- Sedona, Arizona
- Taos, New Mexico
- Lake Placid, New York
- Sisters, Oregon
- Woodstock, Vermont
- Lake George, New York
- Lebanon, Pennsylvania
- Bangor, Maine
- Saratoga Springs, New York
- St. Cloud, Minnesota
- Logan, Utah
- Bozeman, Montana
- Traverse City, Michigan
- Solvang, California
- Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- Beech Mountain, North Carolina
- North Conway, New Hampshire
- Galena, Illinois
- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Green Bay, Wisconsin