(STACKER) – We all reach our physical peak in our mid-20s, and athletes are no different. After that, the long and gradually steepening performance curve heads in the other direction. But some athletes—including a high proportion of the very best—seem to stop the aging process in its tracks. These ageless wonders keep performing at an elite level well into their 30s, 40s, or even 50s.

Satchel Paige remarkably played Major League Baseball until he was 59. But most, taking full advantage of advances in training and sports medicine, played well into this century or are still active today. These include some of the biggest names in sports: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in golf; the Williams sisters Serena and Venus in tennis; and of course, Tom “the GOAT” Brady in football.

Stacker dug deep on stat sites like Stathead and Olympedia to showcase the 25 best in chronological order. We found there are only five active MLB players and—following Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth’s retirements—only four active NFL players over 40 headed in the 2022 season: offensive tackle Jason Peters, punters Dustin Colquitt and Andy Lee, and Tom Brady.

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

– Sport: Golf

– Years active: 1947-1955

– Age at retirement: 43

Satchel Paige

– Sport: Baseball

– Years active: 1926-1965

– Age at retirement: 59

George Blanda

– Sport: Football

– Years active: 1949-1975

– Age at retirement: 48

Gordie Howe

– Sport: Hockey

– Years active: 1946-1980

– Age at retirement: 52

Pete Rose

– Sport: Baseball

– Years active: 1963-1986

– Age at retirement: 45

Nolan Ryan

– Sport: Baseball

– Years active: 1966-1993

– Age at retirement: 46

Robert Parish

– Sport: Basketball

– Years active: 1976-1997

– Age at retirement: 43

George Foreman

– Sport: Boxing

– Years active: 1968-1997

– Age at retirement: 48

Warren Moon

– Sport: Football

– Years active: 1978-2000

– Age at retirement: 44

Rickey Henderson

– Sport: Baseball

– Years active: 1979-2003

– Age at retirement: 44

Jerry Rice

– Sport: Football

– Years active: 1985-2005

– Age at retirement: 42

Jack Nicklaus

– Sport: Golf

– Years active: 1961-2005

– Age at retirement: 65

Martina Navratilova

– Sport: Tennis

– Years active: 1973-2006

– Age at retirement: 49

Morten Andersen

– Sport: Football

– Years active: 1982-2007

– Age at retirement: 47

Dikembe Mutombo

– Sport: Basketball

– Years active: 1991-2009

– Age at retirement: 42

Randy Johnson

– Sport: Baseball

– Years active: 1988-2009

– Age at retirement: 46

Chris Chelios

– Sport: Hockey

– Years active: 1984-2010

– Age at retirement: 48

Dara Torres

– Sport: Swimming

– Years active: 1984-2012

– Age at retirement: 45

Jamie Moyer

– Sport: Baseball

– Years active: 1986-2012

– Age at retirement: 49

Oksana Chusovitina

– Sport: Gymnastics

– Years active: 1992-2021

– Age at retirement: 46

Venus Williams

– Sport: Tennis

– Years active: 1994-present

– Age at retirement: Still active (age 41)

Tom Brady

– Sport: Football

– Years active: 2000-present

– Age at retirement: Still active (age 44)

Tiger Woods

– Sport: Golf

– Years active: 1996-present

– Age at retirement: Still active (age 46)

Jaromír Jágr

– Sport: Hockey

– Years active: 1990-present

– Age at retirement: Still Active (age 50)

Phil Mickelson

– Sport: Golf

– Years active: 1992-present

– Age at retirement: Still active (age 51)

Serena Williams

– Sport: Tennis

– Years active: 1995-present

– Age at retirement: Still active (age 40)