(STACKER) – The cost of living is critical when deciding where to live, work, and do business. When housing, food, transportation, health care, clothing, and entertainment are more expensive, people need to earn more to maintain the standard of living they expect.

Over the last three decades, rising prices for many life essentials have made it harder for Americans to get by, according to the White House.

Stacker used data from the Council for Community and Economic Research to determine which states had the lowest cost of living in 2022.

Each state’s cost of living index was calculated using data from a voluntary survey to find the average index of metro areas and cities measured in each state. Data was rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent.

The Cost of Living Index is calculated based on the price of more than 60 goods and services. Each state’s index is a percentage of the U.S. average, set at 100. For example, a state with an index score of 90 has a cost of living 10% lower than the national average.

Stacker found that in 2022, most of the least expensive states were in the South and Midwest.

#25. North Dakota

Average Cost of Living Index: 97.1

#24. North Carolina

Average Cost of Living Index: 95.7

#23. Wisconsin

Average Cost of Living Index: 95.5

#22. Kentucky

Average Cost of Living Index: 94.9

#21. South Dakota

Average Cost of Living Index: 94.5

#20. South Carolina

Average Cost of Living Index: 94.3

#19. New Mexico

Average Cost of Living Index: 94.0

#18. Louisiana

Average Cost of Living Index: 93.6

#17. Illinois

Average Cost of Living Index: 92.6

#16. Wyoming

Average Cost of Living Index: 92.5

#15. Texas

Average Cost of Living Index: 92.5

#14. Michigan

Average Cost of Living Index: 92.2

#13. Nebraska

Average Cost of Living Index: 91.9

#12. Ohio

Average Cost of Living Index: 91.9

#11. Arkansas

Average Cost of Living Index: 90.6

#10. Tennessee

Average Cost of Living Index: 90.2

#9. West Virginia

Average Cost of Living Index: 90.0

#8. Indiana

Average Cost of Living Index: 89.9

#7. Iowa

Average Cost of Living Index: 89.2

#6. Missouri

Average Cost of Living Index: 89.1

#5. Georgia

Average Cost of Living Index: 88.6

#4. Alabama

Average Cost of Living Index: 88.1

#3. Kansas

Average Cost of Living Index: 87.5

#2. Oklahoma

Average Cost of Living Index: 85.8

#1. Mississippi

Average Cost of Living Index: 85.0