(STACKER) – Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, the first high-definition photos of outer space were able to be seen in 2022. Neat images of galaxies, constellations, nebulae, black holes, and much more were captured by the successor to the obsolete Hubble.
While screens glow with the sharpness and brightness of the pictures taken by Webb, nothing compares to gazing at the stars and other astronomical occurrences with bare eyes.
As Earth transits a new orbital journey around the sun, there will be many opportunities to enjoy celestial shows. Using various news and scientific sources, Stacker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023. Among them are 11 meteor showers, two eclipses, and supermoons that will present four times throughout the year in varying forms. Most of them will be viewable from North America sometime between dusk and dawn on the indicated dates.
If you’re hankering to become a skilled skywatcher, take advantage of new and waxing moon nights to learn to find constellations and relevant stars. All astral phenomena are located around them. Here are the shouldn’t-miss events headed your way this coming year from the heavens.
Jan. 3-4: Quadrantids meteor shower
Jan. 30, May 29, and Sep. 22: Mercury at greatest western elongation
Apr. 11, Aug. 10, and Dec. 4: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation
Apr. 20: Hybrid solar eclipse
Apr. 22-23: Lyrids meteor shower
May 6-7: Eta Aquarids meteor shower
Jun. 4: Venus at greatest eastern elongation
Jul. 3, Aug. 1, Aug. 31, and Sep. 29: Supermoon
Jul. 28-29: Delta Aquarids meteor shower
Aug. 12-13: Perseids meteor shower
Aug. 27: Saturn at opposition
Aug. 31: Blue moon
Sep. 19: Neptune at opposition
Oct. 7: Draconids meteor shower
Oct. 14: Annular solar eclipse
Oct. 21-22: Orionids meteor shower
Oct. 23: Venus at greatest western elongation
Nov. 3: Jupiter at opposition
Nov. 4-5: Taurids meteor shower
Nov. 13: Uranus at opposition
Nov. 17-18: Leonids meteor shower
Dec. 13-14: Geminids meteor shower
Dec. 21-22: Ursids meteor shower