(STACKER) – Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, the first high-definition photos of outer space were able to be seen in 2022. Neat images of galaxies, constellations, nebulae, black holes, and much more were captured by the successor to the obsolete Hubble.

While screens glow with the sharpness and brightness of the pictures taken by Webb, nothing compares to gazing at the stars and other astronomical occurrences with bare eyes.

As Earth transits a new orbital journey around the sun, there will be many opportunities to enjoy celestial shows. Using various news and scientific sources, Stacker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023. Among them are 11 meteor showers, two eclipses, and supermoons that will present four times throughout the year in varying forms. Most of them will be viewable from North America sometime between dusk and dawn on the indicated dates.

If you’re hankering to become a skilled skywatcher, take advantage of new and waxing moon nights to learn to find constellations and relevant stars. All astral phenomena are located around them. Here are the shouldn’t-miss events headed your way this coming year from the heavens.

Jan. 3-4: Quadrantids meteor shower

Jan. 30, May 29, and Sep. 22: Mercury at greatest western elongation

Apr. 11, Aug. 10, and Dec. 4: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation

Apr. 20: Hybrid solar eclipse

Apr. 22-23: Lyrids meteor shower

May 6-7: Eta Aquarids meteor shower

Jun. 4: Venus at greatest eastern elongation

Jul. 3, Aug. 1, Aug. 31, and Sep. 29: Supermoon

Jul. 28-29: Delta Aquarids meteor shower

Aug. 12-13: Perseids meteor shower

Aug. 27: Saturn at opposition

Aug. 31: Blue moon

Sep. 19: Neptune at opposition

Oct. 7: Draconids meteor shower

Oct. 14: Annular solar eclipse

Oct. 21-22: Orionids meteor shower

Oct. 23: Venus at greatest western elongation

Nov. 3: Jupiter at opposition

Nov. 4-5: Taurids meteor shower

Nov. 13: Uranus at opposition

Nov. 17-18: Leonids meteor shower

Dec. 13-14: Geminids meteor shower

Dec. 21-22: Ursids meteor shower