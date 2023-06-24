(STACKER) – Money brings power, and those who are wealthy—particularly billionaires—can have a lot of power in shaping our world. Those who lead businesses naturally have an influence on the way businesses work. They can also affect the global economy and its ability to thrive, not just with the success of their companies, but also by working with government leaders to help shape policy.

The wealthy can also use their vast resources to advance their interests. If they’re interested in politics, they can put a lot of money behind their preferred candidates, in hopes of helping them get elected.

Philanthropy is another way the wealthy make their mark on the world. While many wealthy people care deeply about philanthropic causes—nearly 250 have signed the Giving Pledge, a movement where wealthy people commit to giving away vast sums of their wealth during their lifetime—the organizations that benefit from these donations tend to be those that are meaningful to the giver.

People also look to the wealthy to provide the keys to aspirational living. These inadvertent trendsetters can propel brands to new heights.

Once the status symbol of an older generation, wealth is now a goal being attained by some millennials and Gen Zers. Out of the 1,000 richest people in the world, 22 people are under the age of 40, including just one woman. Some are self-made billionaires—quite often in technology companies—while some work in family companies, and others have inherited their wealth.

Stacker compiled a list of the 20 richest people under the age of 40 using data from Forbes. Individuals were ranked by their total wealth, with the richest person taking the #1 spot. Combined, their net worth equals $262.7 billion. To put that into perspective, this cohort would rank 51st in the world for gross domestic output, according to the International Monetary Fund, putting them between Portugal and New Zealand.

#13. Cliff Obrecht (tie)

– Age: 37

– Net worth: $3.6 billion

– Global wealth rank: 787

– Source of wealth: Software

– Primary residence: Australia

#13. Melanie Perkins (tie)

– Age: 36

– Net worth: $3.6 billion

– Global wealth rank: 787

– Source of wealth: Software

– Primary residence: Australia

#13. Josh Kushner (tie)

– Age: 37

– Net worth: $3.6 billion

– Global wealth rank: 791

– Source of wealth: Venture capital

– Primary residence: United States

#13. Rocco Basilico (tie)

– Age: 33

– Net worth: $3.6 billion

– Global wealth rank: 792

– Source of wealth: Eyeglasses

– Primary residence: Italy

#13. Timur Turlov (tie)

– Age: 35

– Net worth: $3.6 billion

– Global wealth rank: 793

– Source of wealth: Stock brokerage

– Primary residence: Kazakhstan

#13. Luca Del Vecchio (tie)

– Age: 21

– Net worth: $3.6 billion

– Global wealth rank: 794

– Source of wealth: Eyeglasses

– Primary residence: Italy

#13. Clemente Del Vecchio (tie)

– Age: 19

– Net worth: $3.6 billion

– Global wealth rank: 794

– Source of wealth: Eyeglasses

– Primary residence: Italy

#13. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio (tie)

– Age: 28

– Net worth: $3.6 billion

– Global wealth rank: 794

– Source of wealth: Eyeglasses

– Primary residence: Italy

#12. Chen Tianshi

– Age: 38

– Net worth: $4 billion

– Global wealth rank: 705

– Source of wealth: Semiconductors

– Primary residence: China

#11. Maximilian Viessmann

– Age: 34

– Net worth: $4.6 billion

– Global wealth rank: 595

– Source of wealth: Heating, cooling equipment

– Primary residence: Germany

#9. Patrick Collison (tie)

– Age: 34

– Net worth: $5.5 billion

– Global wealth rank: 479

– Source of wealth: Payment software

– Primary residence: Ireland

#9. John Collison (tie)

– Age: 32

– Net worth: $5.5 billion

– Global wealth rank: 479

– Source of wealth: Payments software

– Primary residence: Ireland

#8. Dmitri Bukhman

– Age: 38

– Net worth: $7 billion

– Global wealth rank: 327

– Source of wealth: Online games

– Primary residence: Israel

#7. Nathan Blecharczyk

– Age: 39

– Net worth: $7.7 billion

– Global wealth rank: 279

– Source of wealth: Airbnb

– Primary residence: United States

#6. Chris Xu

– Age: 39

– Net worth: $10.5 billion

– Global wealth rank: 168

– Source of wealth: E-commerce

– Primary residence: China

#5. Pavel Durov

– Age: 38

– Net worth: $11.5 billion

– Global wealth rank: 147

– Source of wealth: Messaging app

– Primary residence: United Arab Emirates

#4. Dustin Moskovitz

– Age: 39

– Net worth: $12.2 billion

– Global wealth rank: 141

– Source of wealth: Facebook

– Primary residence: United States

#3. Lukas Walton

– Age: 36

– Net worth: $22.3 billion

– Global wealth rank: 69

– Source of wealth: Walmart

– Primary residence: United States

#2. Mark Mateschitz

– Age: 31

– Net worth: $39.3 billion

– Global wealth rank: 28

– Source of wealth: Red Bull

– Primary residence: Austria

#1. Mark Zuckerberg

– Age: 39

– Net worth: $97 billion

– Global wealth rank: 11

– Source of wealth: Facebook

– Primary residence: United States