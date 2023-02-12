(STACKER) – College football success doesn’t always translate to NFL success. But when a player succeeds at a powerhouse school, chances are they’ll have a fruitful career in the pros. Of course, hundreds of colleges have produced football players at the highest level. In fact, 428 different schools have been represented on the first 56 Super Bowl rosters; however, many schools have churned out Super Bowl contenders that have risen to levels higher than the rest.

JustWatch ranked the 15 most common colleges of players on the rosters of Super Bowl teams throughout NFL history using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com. Colleges are ranked based on their total number of appearances on rosters. The data set also includes the unique number of players from each college in Super Bowl history and each college’s former players who made Super Bowl rosters most frequently. Rosters from Pro-Football-Reference.com are season-long and do not necessarily represent the active rosters from the day of the Super Bowl.

To show the dominance of the schools on this list, 13 of the colleges had at least one player on either the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals’ rosters during Super Bowl LVI, and all 15 had at least one player on a Super Bowl roster during the first two editions.

#15. Florida State

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 90

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 72

– Most prolific players: Bryant McFadden, J.T. Thomas, Ken Lanier, Orson Mobley (3 each)

#13. Colorado (tie)

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 95

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 66

– Most prolific players: Nate Solder, Ted Johnson (4 each)

#13. Alabama (tie)

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 95

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 63

– Most prolific player: Cornelius Bennett (5)

#12. Florida

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 97

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 75

– Most prolific players: Max Starks, Godfrey Myles, Emmitt Smith, Burton Lawless (3 each)

#11. Nebraska

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 101

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 73

– Most prolific players: Russ Hochstein, Mick Tingelhoff (4 each)

#9. Tennessee (tie)

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 104

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 81

– Most prolific player: Peyton Manning (4)

#9. Georgia (tie)

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 104

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 68

– Most prolific players: Patrick Pass, Richard Seymour (4 each)

#8. Ohio State

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 105

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 74

– Most prolific players: Nate Ebner, Mike Vrabel, Jim Marshall (4 each)

#7. LSU

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 109

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 76

– Most prolific player: Kevin Faulk (5)

#6. Notre Dame

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 110

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 78

– Most prolific players: Joe Montana, Rocky Bleier, Bob Kuechenberg, Alan Page (4 each)

#5. UCLA

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 114

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 72

– Most prolific player: Mike Lodish (6)

#4. Penn State

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 119

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 81

– Most prolific players: Matt Millen, Jack Ham, Franco Harris (4 each)

#3. Michigan

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 122

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 79

– Most prolific player: Tom Brady (10)

#2. USC

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 123

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 84

– Most prolific players: Willie McGinest, Ronnie Lott, Gerry Mullins, Lynn Swann, Ron Yary (4 each)

#1. Miami (Florida)

– Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 124

– Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 88

– Most prolific players: Vince Wilfork, Ted Hendricks, Jim Kelly (4 each)