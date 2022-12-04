(STACKER) – The past couple of years has been a whirlwind as people dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, significant political changes, skyrocketing inflation costs, and global supply chain shortages. The constant stress is enough for many to daydream of escaping and seeking refuge in spaces that ooze tranquility in deserts, mountains, or the water.

Spending time in coastal environments and being near water overall boosts mental health. A study published in the Interactive Journal of Medical Research found that outdoor swimming had positive health effects. In the survey, 95% of respondents with depression and 98.4% of those with anxiety reported reduced symptoms with consistent outdoor swimming.

Dolphin Pools reviewed pool locations around the world to determine some of the most gorgeous and picturesque spots to take a dip. Over the years, people have found ways to make this healthful activity even more pleasurable with innovations in pool design. Calm-seekers can gaze down on a cityscape from an infinity pool 57 stories high in Singapore, lounge in a bungalow steps away from the water in Thailand, or enjoy myriad options in between.