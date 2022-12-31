(STACKER) – Every year brings sports memories full of firsts and world-class athletes taking success in their sport to a new level. Was 2022 a great year for sports? Athletes like Antonio Brown, Brittney Griner, Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, and Serena Williams dominated headlines for various good, bad, and controversial reasons. The Los Angeles Rams, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Football Club, Golden State Warriors, and Colorado Avalanche all earned championships in a jam-packed sports year that also included the World Cup and Winter Olympics.

This year brought record moments in softball, women’s basketball, and more. Stacker studied news and statistics from throughout the year to compile a list of sports records set in 2022. Some of the performances broke long-standing records. Others raised more recently set bars. The list includes both teams and individual sports.

Some athletes broke records by account of their youth and others created new milestones for longevity. Men’s and women’s pro sports are both represented. There are also some college and high school records set during the calendar year, too. Here are the dozen historic moments from 2022.

Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs – Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris’s 61-year-old American League record for home runs, knocking 62 homers en route to winning the AL MVP award.

Max Verstappen wins 15 F1 races – Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured his 14th win of the season at the Mexican Grand Prix in October, setting the record for victories by a single driver in a Formula 1 season.

Jocelyn Alo breaks DI softball home run record – Oklahoma right fielder Jocelyn Alo set the NCAA Division I career record for home runs in a game in her home state, against Hawaii, on March 15.

Sean McVay wins Super Bowl at age 36 – Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl at 36 years and 20 days old when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Feb. 13 in Super Bowl LVI.

Claudia Pechstein, 49, competes at Winter Olympics – At the Beijing Games, German speed skater Claudia Pechstein became the oldest woman to ever compete at a Winter Olympics at 49 years and 348 days old. Pechstein finished ninth in the Women’s 3000m and 20th in the Women’s Mass Start.

NHL ‘iron man’ record broken—twice – For 34 years, the NHL “iron man” record stood at 965 consecutive games played. However, it was broken twice in 2022 by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle and Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel.

91,648 fans attend women’s soccer match – A match at Camp Nou in Barcelona drew the largest crowd ever for women’s soccer when F.C. Barcelona faced Wolfsburg in a UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal match in April.

Arch Manning breaks uncles’ high school records – High school football quarterback Arch Manning broke two notable high school records in one game. He passed his uncle Eli Manning in career passing yards and his uncle Peyton Manning in career passing touchdowns.

Alyssa Thomas notches 4 triple-doubles – Connecticut Sun guard Alyssa Thomas notched four triple-doubles in 2022—no other WNBA player has more than three over their entire career.

Mets batters hit 112 times – Not all records set in 2022 were painless. The New York Mets got hit by more pitches than any other team in MLB history, with 112 hit batters during the 2022 season.

Dutch skater sets 1000m short track mark – At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Suzanne Schulting finished the quarterfinal heat in 1:26.514, setting a new world record in the event.

Footballers flying high—really, really high – On Aug. 29, players from Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East set the record for the highest altitude football game on a parabolic flight when eight players competed on a 75-meter square pitch built inside an aircraft.