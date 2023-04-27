NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp recently published its inaugural list of 2023’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest.” Several spots from the Land of Enchantment made the list, and one even made the top ten.

In total, 11 New Mexico restaurants made Yelp’s list, ranging in placement from spot six to spot 98. Four of the listed places are in Santa Fe, three are in Albuquerque, and one is in each of the cities of Gallup, Cloudcroft, Tucumcari, and Farmington.

“While you might not expect to find crave-worthy vegan cuisine in a region heavily influenced by meaty Mexican food, more than a few plant-based spots landed in the top 20. In fact, the No. 1 pick has made a name for itself with vegan re-creations of farm-to-table traditional Mexican food. You’ll also find a wide range of other cuisines including Latin American, Mediterranean, Japanese, Indian, Caribbean, and more.” Danielle Mahar, Senior Account Executive with Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

New Mexico Spots That Made the List

Methodology

To create the “Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest 2023” list, Yelp ranked businesses in its “restaurants” category based on the total volume of, and ratings in, the reviews left by customers. Businesses in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada were compared to create the ranking.