(STACKER) – Long before streaming allowed audiences to binge-watch whole series in a single weekend, there was primetime TV-watching bliss. Fan favorites such as “The West Wing” and “The Sopranos” kept fans glued to their sofas week after week and year after year to find out what would happen next. Some fans loved shows so much they would purchase box sets on VHS or DVD to watch them again and again, to relive the drama or bask in the laughs.

Now, with countless streaming services at our fingertips, we can watch TV anytime, anywhere. The content has become richer and more diverse, pleasing fans and critics alike.

To celebrate the history of great television, Stacker compiled this data-driven list of the 100 best TV shows of all time, using IMDb. Shows were ranked by IMDb user ratings, with ties broken by the number of votes. For this list, a series had to have at least 50,000 votes and be available to watch in the US at some point.

#100. The Handmaid’s Tale

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Years on the air: 2017-present

#99. Fringe

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Years on the air: 2008-2013

#98. Scrubs

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Years on the air: 2001-2010

#97. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Years on the air: 2013-2021

#96. Supernatural

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Years on the air: 2005-2020

#95. Samurai Jack

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2001-2017

#94. Bosch

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2014-2021

#93. Louie

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2010-2015

#92. Sacred Games

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2018-2019

#91. Schitt’s Creek

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2015-2020

#90. Silicon Valley

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2014-2019

#89. The Expanse

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2015-2022

#88. Entourage

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2004-2011

#87. Person of Interest

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2011-2016

#86. Cobra Kai

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2018-present

#85. Big Little Lies

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2017-2019

#84. The Punisher

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2017-2019

#83. Futurama

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 1999-2023

#82. Spartacus

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2010-2013

#81. Hannibal

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2013-2015

#80. Community

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2009-2015

#79. Ozark

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2017-2022

#78. Suits

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2011-2019

#77. Modern Family

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2009-2020

#76. Westworld

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Years on the air: 2016-present

#75. Flight of the Conchords

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2007-2009

#74. Atlanta

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2016-2022

#73. What We Do in the Shadows

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2019-present

#72. Adventure Time

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2010-2018

#71. Making a Murderer

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2015-2018

#70. Justified

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2010-2015

#69. Deadwood

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2004-2006

#68. The Newsroom

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2012-2014

#67. Archer

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2009-present

#66. Boardwalk Empire

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2010-2014

#65. Doctor Who

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2005-present

#64. The X-Files

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 1993-2018

#63. House of the Dragon

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2022-present

#62. Shameless

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2011-2021

#61. Parks and Recreation

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2009-2015

#60. Mindhunter

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2017-2019

#59. Sons of Anarchy

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2008-2014

#58. Mr. Robot

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2015-2019

#57. Daredevil

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Years on the air: 2015-2018

#56. Friday Night Lights

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2006-2011

#55. The Grand Tour

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2016-present

#54. The Shield

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2002-2008

#53. Oz

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 1997-2003

#52. Severance

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2022-present

#51. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2017-present

#50. Star Trek: The Next Generation

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 1987-1994

#49. Yellowstone

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2018-present

#48. Invincible

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2021-present

#47. Six Feet Under

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2001-2005

#46. This Is Us

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2016-2022

#45. Battlestar Galactica

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2004-2009

#44. Rome

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2005-2007

#43. Mad Men

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2007-2015

#42. Arrested Development

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2003-2019

#41. South Park

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 1997-present

#40. Dark

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2017-2020

#39. The Simpsons

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 1989-present

#38. House

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2004-2012

#37. The Mandalorian

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2019-present

#36. The Boys

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2019-present

#35. House of Cards

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2013-2018

#34. Dexter

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2006-2013

#33. Stranger Things

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

– Years on the air: 2016-present

#32. Chappelle’s Show

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 2003-2006

#31. 1883

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 2021-2022

#30. Curb Your Enthusiasm

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 2000-present

#29. Dragon Ball Z

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 1989-1996

#28. Freaks and Geeks

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 1999-2000

#27. Succession

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 2018-present

#26. BoJack Horseman

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 2014-2020

#25. Twin Peaks

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 1990-1991, 2017

#24. Ted Lasso

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 2020-present

#23. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 2005-present

#22. Narcos

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 2015-2017

#21. Black Mirror

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Years on the air: 2011-2019

#20. The West Wing

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– Years on the air: 1999-2006

#19. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– Years on the air: 2014-present

#18. Gravity Falls

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– Years on the air: 2012-2016

#17. Seinfeld

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– Years on the air: 1989-1998

#16. Fargo

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– Years on the air: 2014-present

#15. Better Call Saul

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– Years on the air: 2015-2022

#14. True Detective

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– Years on the air: 2014-2019

#13. Friends

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

– Years on the air: 1994-2004

#12. Batman: The Animated Series

– IMDb user rating: 9.0

– Years on the air: 1992-1995

#11. Arcane

– IMDb user rating: 9.0

– Years on the air: 2021-present

#10. Firefly

– IMDb user rating: 9.0

– Years on the air: 2002-2003

#9. The Office

– IMDb user rating: 9.0

– Years on the air: 2005-2013

#8. The Twilight Zone

– IMDb user rating: 9.1

– Years on the air: 1959-1964

#7. Sherlock

– IMDb user rating: 9.1

– Years on the air: 2010-2017

#6. The Sopranos

– IMDb user rating: 9.2

– Years on the air: 1999-2007

#5. Rick and Morty

– IMDb user rating: 9.2

– Years on the air: 2013-present

#4. Game of Thrones

– IMDb user rating: 9.2

– Years on the air: 2011-2019

#3. Avatar: The Last Airbender

– IMDb user rating: 9.3

– Years on the air: 2005-2008

#2. The Wire

– IMDb user rating: 9.3

– Years on the air: 2002-2008

#1. Breaking Bad

– IMDb user rating: 9.5

– Years on the air: 2008-2013