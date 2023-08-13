(STACKER) – New studies from the National Institute of Health indicate that laughter not only has physiological benefits but psychological advantages as well. Among other things, scientists have found that laughter lowers cortisol levels, increases killer cell activity, and increases systolic blood pressure at levels similar to exercise. And the best news: it makes little difference to our bodies whether or not this laughter is spontaneous. Whether it’s forced or planned, laughter is equally beneficial.

And what better way to get yourself laughing (and racking up all those glorious health benefits) than by streaming a side-splitting comedy? To that end, Stacker compiled a list of the 100 best comedy films of all time, according to critics. Using data from Metacritic, we selected films listed or co-listed as comedies and organized them by their Metascore (ties are broken internally by Metacritic). Any one of these picks is sure to inspire plenty of laughs.

Of course, our list has plenty of classics—think “Borat” or “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”—but there are also tons of lesser-known gems like “Good Morning” and “The Lavender Hill Mob.” Many movies are more comedy in form (i.e., they have a happy ending and follow a certain structure) than in the number of slapstick gags or jokes contained within. But whatever your sense of humor, there’s sure to be something here that will get you chuckling and reaping physical benefits.

#100. Tampopo (1987)

– Director: Jûzô Itami

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 114 minutes

Described by The Criterion Collection as “a rapturous ramen western,” “Tampopo” is a Japanese comedy about a pair of truck drivers who help a down-on-her-luck restaurant owner create the perfect noodle recipe. Interspersed throughout the primary plotline is a series of comedic and heart-warming vignettes about other locals’ relationships with food and love.

#99. Force Majeure (2014)

– Director: Ruben Ostlund

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 120 minutes

This black comedy tackles a marriage that dissolves under the pressure of an impending avalanche. Set in the French Alps, the movie was widely praised for its cinematography and almost too awkward to watch humor. An English-language version of the story, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell (“Downhill”), was released in 2020.

#98. Love & Friendship (2016)

– Director: Whit Stillman

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 90 minutes

Based on Jane Austen’s epistolary novel “Lady Susan,” this period comedy follows a recently widowed woman as she attempts to secure suitable husbands for her daughter and herself. Kate Beckinsale stars as the titular Lady Susan, with Chloë Sevigny as her American best friend Mrs. Johnson. Unlike other Austen titles, “Lady Susan” has only seen a handful of screen adaptations over the years, with critics widely declaring this 2016 film to be among the best of them.

#97. The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

– Directors: Steve Box, Nick Park

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 85 minutes

A stop-motion, claymation parody of classic monster movies, “The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” follows a cheese-loving inventor and his wickedly smart dog as they work to rid their town of a giant rabbit infestation. An installment in the popular “Wallace & Gromit” series, the cast includes a number of big names like Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, and Peter Sallis. While the movie was considered a box office flop in the U.S., it was more successful on an international stage—so much so that Netflix announced a standalone sequel set to premiere in 2024.

#96. Back to the Future (1985)

– Director: Robert Zemeckis

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 116 minutes

Director Robert Zemeckis introduced audiences to Michael J. Fox in this first installment of the “Back to the Future” series. Marty McFly is a high school student whose eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) accidentally sends him 30 years into the past through a time-traveling DeLorean. Stuck in 1955, McFly must be careful to prevent changes to his present. A Vox critic claimed the film was “the most perfect blockbuster ever made.”

#95. Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962)

– Director: Agnès Varda

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 90 minutes

“Cléo from 5 to 7” is not a comedy in the way you might be thinking; there are no corny jokes nor an abundance of body-based humor. But it is a comedy in the more traditional sense, with its happy ending and generally positive outlook. The French New Wave film follows a young singer over the course of two hours as she nervously awaits the results of a medical test. Written and directed by Agnès Varda, the film is generally considered by critics to be one of the greatest movies ever made.

#94. I Vitelloni (1953)

– Director: Federico Fellini

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 104 minutes

This sardonic 1953 film follows five young men in Italy who are facing a turning point in their lives. In English, the title roughly translates to “The Overgrown Teenagers” or “The Big Loafers.” The movie was Fellini’s third feature.

#93. The Long Goodbye (1973)

– Director: Robert Altman

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 112 minutes

Elliott Gould stars as Philip Marlowe, a private investigator caught up in the mysterious death of a close friend’s wife. Gould made five movies with director Robert Altman over the course of his career, starting with “M.A.S.H.” in 1970. Altman dedicated the movie to Dan Blocker, an actor on the television Western “Bonanza” who had recently died. Altman had directed several episodes of the TV series.

#92. It Happened One Night (1934)

– Director: Frank Capra

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 105 minutes

Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert star in this romantic comedy directed and co-produced by Frank Capra. Colbert plays a spoiled heiress who has eloped against her parents’ wishes. Gable plays a journalist who attempts to help Colbert’s character reunite with her husband as long as he gets a story out of it. It was the first film to win all five major Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

#91. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)

– Director: Marielle Heller

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 106 minutes

Melissa McCarthy plays Lee Israel, a lonely and broke writer who realizes she can make ends meet by forging handwritten letters of famous playwrights and authors and tangles up a good friend in her fraud. The film is based on the real-life story of Israel, a New York writer who forged letters by Noel Coward, Fanny Brice, and Dorothy Parker in the early 1990s. Caught by the FBI, she was sentenced to house arrest and probation. She died in 2014.

#90. The Awful Truth (1937)

– Director: Leo McCarey

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 90 minutes

Cary Grant and Irene Dunne play a couple getting divorced but plotting to sabotage each other’s plans for getting remarried. Their prolonged entanglement included court-ordered visits with their dog, Mr. Smith. The dog in real life was named Skippy and appeared as Asta in “The Thin Man” and its sequels.

#89. Shakespeare in Love (1998)

– Director: John Madden

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 123 minutes

This romantic period comedy-drama depicts a young William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) in love with a woman who disguises herself as a man so she can be an actor (Gwyneth Paltrow). The film won seven Academy Awards, including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Picture.

#88. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

– Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 119 minutes

Michael Keaton made his comeback in this dark comedy. Writer-director Alejandro González Iñárritu tells the story of an actor (Keaton) famous for playing a superhero, who is preparing for the premiere of his new Broadway play. Emma Stone, Edward Norton, and Zach Galifianakis also appear in the film. It took home four Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Motion Picture.

#87. Good Morning (1959)

– Director: Yasujirô Ozu

– Metascore: 87

– Runtime: 94 minutes

A stark departure from Yasujirô Ozu’s typical refined and somber style, “Good Morning” is a Japanese comedy about two boys who stop speaking to protest their parents’ decision to not buy a TV. Shot in color and filled with juvenile humor, the delightful movie is a loose remake of an earlier black-and-white silent film of Ozu’s called “I Was Born, But…”

#86. Life Is Sweet (1990)

– Director: Mike Leigh

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 103 minutes

This British comedy directed by Mike Leigh takes a look at the lives of a lower-middle-class family in suburban London. Los Angeles Times writer Kenneth Turan said the film “has the wild, brazen, anything-goes energy of a 2-year-old.”

#85. Eighth Grade (2018)

– Director: Bo Burnham

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 93 minutes

Writer-director Bo Burnham highlights the awkwardness of adolescence through the story of an eighth-grader named Kayla (Elsie Fisher). The audience watches Kayla as she makes it through the last week of middle school.

#84. Tootsie (1982)

– Director: Sydney Pollack

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 116 minutes

Before Robin Williams played Mrs. Doubtfire, Dustin Hoffman donned a wig and a dress in “Tootsie.” Hoffman plays Michael Dorsey, a failing actor who dresses up like a woman to get a role in a soap opera. Problems arise when he falls in love with his co-star Julie (Jessica Lange). Teri Garr, Bill Murray, and Geena Davis make up a cast New York Times critic Vincent Canby called “splendid.”

#83. Up (2009)

– Directors: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 96 minutes

This CGI-animated comedy starts tragically with the death of an elderly man’s wife. But the majority of the movie is an uplifting story about an aging explorer who uses helium balloons to travel the world. A young boy joins him for the ride. The film won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

#82. Chicken Run (2000)

– Directors: Peter Lord, Nick Park

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 84 minutes

In the first of the “Chicken Run” series, a group of chickens band together to escape their evil owners. Critics generally agreed this animated film was just as much fun for adults as it was for children.

#81. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

– Director: Wes Anderson

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 99 minutes

In his eighth feature film, director Wes Anderson tells the story of Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes)—a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel—and Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori), the lobby boy who becomes his friend. Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, F. Murray Abraham, and Tilda Swinton star in this stylish, eccentric, and silly comedy.

#80. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

– Director: Martin McDonagh

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 115 minutes

After her daughter is murdered, a mother (Frances McDormand) puts up three controversial billboards in response to the local police’s (Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell) failure to find the killer. McDormand’s performance in the black comedy won her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

#79. Tulpan (2008)

– Director: Sergei Dvortsevoy

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 100 minutes

Director Sergei Dvortsevoy tells the story of Asa, a discharged Russian sailor living in Kazakhstan. He wants to be a herdsman who owns his own ranch one day, but first, he wants to get married. He sets his sights on Tulpan, the only eligible young woman in his proximity.

#78. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

– Director: George Seaton

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 96 minutes

This heartwarming Christmas standard stars Maureen O’Hara as Doris Walker, Natalie Wood at age 8 as her daughter, and Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle. Wood said in her biography that she believed Gwenn was Santa Claus until she saw him without a beard when filming had ended. The movie was originally called “The Big Heart” and was released with that name in Britain, but the title was changed for the American audience.

#77. The Death of Stalin (2017)

– Director: Armando Iannucci

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 107 minutes

After Joseph Stalin dies in Moscow in 1953, his underlings (Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Michael Palin) struggle to see who will wield the power and become the next Soviet leader in this satire directed by Armando Iannucci. Critics described the humor as “frightfully uneasy,” with “perfectly timed slapstick.”

#76. Paddington 2 (2017)

– Director: Paul King

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 103 minutes

In this animated sequel, Paddington gets used to living with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. The film follows the bear as he tries to find a gift for his aunt’s 100th birthday. Critic Christy Lemire wrote that the film “proves the smart-but-sweet combination that marked the first live-action film was no fluke. “

#75. Show Boat (1936)

– Director: James Whale

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 113 minutes

“Show Boat” follows the triumphs and tribulations of the crew of the Cotton Palace over the span of 40 years. Based on the Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein musical (which was, in turn, based on a novel by Edna Ferber) the cast includes several members of the original Broadway run and three original songs. Universal had to obtain special permission from the Hays Office to include the famous miscegenation plotline that drives much of the action.

#74. Anomalisa (2015)

– Directors: Duke Johnson, Charlie Kaufman

– Metascore: 88

– Runtime: 90 minutes

Charlie Kaufman uses puppets and stop-motion animation to portray an aging motivational speaker as he tries to connect with others. He finally makes a friend when he meets Lisa (Jennifer Jason Leigh). The film taps into “an existential loneliness most films can only hint at,” according to NPR’s Bob Mondello.

#73. The Madness of King George (1994)

– Director: Nicholas Hytner

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 110 minutes

The film shows King George III (Nigel Hawthorne) as he slips into insanity after losing the American colonies in 1788. Some believe Hawthorne should have won the Oscar that year instead of Tom Hanks for “Forrest Gump.”

#72. The Farewell (2019)

– Director: Lulu Wang

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 100 minutes

A Chinese family decides not to tell their grandmother that she has terminal cancer, scheduling a hasty wedding to gather together before her death. Awkwafina won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. The plot was based on Lulu Wang’s real family who lied to their grandmother about her illness and had a wedding to get the family to visit. Wang not only wrote and directed the movie, but she played piano on the soundtrack as well.

#71. Funny Girl (1968)

– Director: William Wyler

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 151 minutes

The movie follows film star and comedian Fanny Brice and her relationship with gambler Nicky Arnstein. Barbra Streisand won an Academy Award for her role in this musical comedy.

#70. Borat (2006)

– Director: Larry Charles

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 84 minutes

Largely unscripted, “Borat” follows a Kahzakhstani journalist (Sacha Baron Cohen) as he travels through the U.S., filming a documentary composed of interactions with real-life American citizens. Critics and audiences alike generally loved the film, praising its blunt humor and ingenious critiques of American culture. However, its cringy nature and the ineptitudes it revealed led some to sue the creators and many Middle Eastern countries to ban the film entirely.

#69. Love and Death (1975)

– Director: Woody Allen

– Metascore: 89

– Runtime: 85 minutes

Satirizing Russian literature, “Love and Death” sees Woody Allen starring as a 19th-century Russian who falls in love with his married cousin (Diane Keaton). Allen wins a duel against a cuckolded husband and is then asked to join a plot to kill Napoleon.

#68. The Lavender Hill Mob (1951)

– Director: Charles Crichton

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 78 minutes

An action comedy about a gold heist gone hilariously awry, “The Lavender Hill Mob” marks Audrey Hepburn and Robert Shaw’s first film appearances. Alec Guinness and Stanley Hollway star as the two ordinary Londoners who mastermind the elaborate scheme, and their delightful performances still garner critical acclaim some 70+ years later.

#67. Ghost World (2001)

– Director: Terry Zwigoff

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 111 minutes

Adapted from Daniel Clowes’ comic book of the same name, “Ghost World” stars an angsty Scarlett Johansson alongside Thora Birch. The film explores the friendship of two teenage girls as they leave high school. New York Times critic A.O. Scott said the film was “the best depiction of teenage eccentricity since ‘Rushmore.'”

#66. Paterson (2016)

– Director: Jim Jarmusch

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 118 minutes

Adam Driver stars in this quiet comedy-drama written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. Driver plays Paterson, a bus driver in New Jersey who dabbles in poetry. Viewers follow Paterson through a week of his life in a film that celebrates the normal.

#65. Licorice Pizza (2021)

– Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 133 minutes

Set in 1973, “Licorice Pizza” chronicles a budding relationship between two young people. Between its ensemble cast (Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, and Bradley Cooper) and controversial plotline (the primary romance is between a 15-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman), the film was popular with audiences when it hit theaters in 2021.

#64. The Circus (1928)

– Director: Charles Chaplin

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 72 minutes

The Little Tramp (Charlie Chaplin) is hired as a clown by a traveling circus. The silent movie’s most famous scene is Chaplin, with his fine-tuned comic timing, walking a tightrope and being attacked by escaped monkeys. Chaplin won his first Academy Award for “versatility and genius in writing, acting, directing, and producing.” The film was made while Chaplin was going through an acrimonious divorce, with production forced to come to a halt for eight months while lawyers tried to seize the studio’s assets.

#63. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

– Director: Woody Allen

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 107 minutes

This 1986 comedy-drama written and directed by Woody Allen follows a family over two years culminating in a Thanksgiving dinner. The cast includes Mia Farrow, Michael Caine, Dianne Wiest, Carrie Fisher, and Farrow’s real-life mother Maureen O’Sullivan. The film won Oscars for Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

#62. Being John Malkovich (1999)

– Director: Spike Jonze

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 113 minutes

Craig Schwartz (John Cusack) is an unemployed puppeteer who takes a job as a file clerk. When Craig finds a portal that leads inside the head of actor John Malkovich, he beings to explore what it’s like to be the actor. Director Spike Jonze paired up with writer Charlie Kaufman to produce this original and sometimes outlandish film.

#61. Topsy-Turvy (1999)

– Director: Mike Leigh

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 160 minutes

Set in the late 1800s, “Topsy-Turvy” tells the story of how the musical theater-writing duo of W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan nearly fell apart before the two made “The Mikado,” one of their most well-known comic operas. Variety critic Deborah Young called the film, “[A] beautifully crafted and lively romp around the 1880s stage world.”

#60. Finding Nemo (2003)

– Directors: Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 100 minutes

A clownfish named Marlin (Albert Brooks) sets out to find his lost son Nemo after the two become separated in the Great Barrier Reef. Along the way, Marlin meets up with forgetful Pacific regal blue tang Dory (Ellen DeGeneres). The animated film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and spawned a successful sequel 13 years later.

#59. To Have and Have Not (1944)

– Director: Howard Hawks

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 100 minutes

Loosely based on an Earnest Hemmingway novel of the same name, “To Have and Have Not” follows the budding romance between a fisherman and an American drifter on the eve of WWII. With a screenplay written by William Faulkner, and a cast consisting of Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, and Walter Brennan, it’s no surprise that the film has been such a massive and enduring hit. Movie trivia fans will also be delighted to know that the set of this rom-com is where Bogart and Bacall met and fell in love.

#58. It’s Such a Beautiful Day (2012)

– Director: Don Hertzfeldt

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 62 minutes

This black comedy-drama was written, directed, animated, and produced by Don Hertzfeldt. The film is split into three chapters that follow a stick figure named Bill who has an unknown illness that causes memory lapses and strange visions. The visuals may be simple, but emotions still come through.

#57. Gosford Park (2001)

– Director: Robert Altman

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 137 minutes

Robert Altman directs this mystery in which the lives of both the guests and servants are upended when a murder occurs at a party. The ensemble cast includes Helen Mirren, Clive Owen, Ryan Phillippe, Maggie Smith, and Kristin Scott Thomas, among others.

#56. American Splendor (2003)

– Directors: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 101 minutes

This biographical comedy-drama is about Harvey Pekar, the author of the “American Splendor” comic book series for which the film is named. Paul Giamatti plays Pekar, who chronicled his life as a hospital file clerk in Ohio in his comic books. The film mixes scenes that show the real-life Pekar, who died in 2010.

#55. After Hours (1985)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 97 minutes

Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne) experiences an absurd night as he makes his way through SoHo after meeting Marcy (Rosanna Arquette) in a New York cafe. Martin Scorsese directed this black comedy that critics liked but wasn’t an instant audience favorite.

#54. The Worst Person in the World (2021)

– Director: Joachim Trier

– Metascore: 90

– Runtime: 128 minutes

The Guardian declared “The Worst Person in the World” an “instant classic” when it premiered at Cannes in 2021. The Norwegian film follows a young woman over the course of four years as she struggles to settle into a career path and find love.

#53. Bringing Up Baby (1938)

– Director: Howard Hawks

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 102 minutes

When it was first released, critics panned this screwball comedy starring Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant. Hepburn plays a mad-cap heiress whereas Grant is an absent-minded professor who needs $1 million to finish constructing a brontosaurus skeleton. The movie is a treasure trove of gags, physical antics, and double entendres.

#52. The Favourite (2018)

– Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 119 minutes

Olivia Colman won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as the ailing Queen Anne. Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone play a palace aristocrat and a servant competing for her attention. Both were nominated for Oscars in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Colman has said in interviews that she didn’t remember making her Oscar acceptance speech—”This is hilarious,” she exclaimed—thanks to all the trips she made to the bar at the back of the awards ceremony auditorium.

#51. Secrets & Lies (1996)

– Director: Mike Leigh

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 136 minutes

“Secrets & Lies” addresses issues of race and identity when a woman (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) living in London finds out her birth mother (Brenda Blethyn) is living in a run-down part of town. The film was nominated for five Oscars and won the Palme d’Or at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival. Blethyn won a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

#50. Three Colors: White (1994)

– Director: Krzysztof Kieslowski

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 92 minutes

This French-Polish comedy-drama is the second in the “Three Colors” series. The story follows a man whose wife (Julie Delpy) leaves him when he can’t consummate the marriage. After losing his money, home, and friends, he must regain his livelihood while learning to let his wife go.

#49. Uncut Gems (2019)

– Directors: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 135 minutes

Adam Sandler is a fast-talking, manic, and deeply-in-debt gem dealer who thinks he has found a solution to his problems by selling a huge uncut opal. However, when he allows a customer, an NBA star, to borrow the gem, he sets off a string of calamities. Inspiration for the movie came in part from directors Ben and Joshua Safdie’s father, who worked for a time in midtown Manhattan’s Diamond District.

#48. Her (2013)

– Director: Spike Jonze

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 126 minutes

Director Spike Jonze shows viewers a future in which artificial intelligence can help with loneliness. The film tells the story of a quiet, solitary Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) falling in love with his operating system Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). New York Times critic Manohla Dargis says the film is a touching and remarkably believable love story between man and machine.

#47. Jafar Panahi’s Taxi (2015)

– Director: Jafar Panahi

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 82 minutes

After the Iranian government banned Jafar Panahi from making films and traveling in 2010, the director side-stepped the censorship by making this funny and captivating movie addressing social issues in Iran while posing as a taxi driver. This was Panahi’s third feature he filmed after the ban.

#46. The Ladykillers (1955)

– Director: Alexander Mackendrick

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 91 minutes

Starring Alec Guinness and Peter Sellers, this black comedy tells the story of a group of five men who plan a bank robbery while renting rooms from an elderly widow who believes the men are classical musicians. While Alexander Mackendrick directed this original feature, Joel and Ethan Coen remade the film in 2004 with a cast that included Tom Hanks, Marlon Wayans, J.K. Simmons, and Irma P. Hall.

#45. I Was Born, But… (1932)

– Director: Yasujirô Ozu

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 100 minutes

Initially released in 1932, Japanese director Yasujirô Ozu’s silent film was digitally restored with retranslated subtitles in 2010. The film tells the story of a family through the perspective of two young brothers who are disappointed with their father’s submissive behavior at work. After viewing their father in a different light, the boys shed some of their innocent views of the world.

#44. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

– Directors: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 91 minutes

Filled with Monty Python’s signature British humor, this feature film was a “marvelously particular kind of lunatic endeavor,” according to a New York Times review. As the name suggests, the comedy follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they search for the Holy Grail.

#43. The Triplets of Belleville (2003)

– Director: Sylvain Chomet

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 80 minutes

Directed by French filmmaker Sylvain Chomet, this animated feature tells the story of Madame Souza, a grandmother who must rescue her kidnapped son from a group of gangsters who want to use his bicycling prowess in a gambling scheme. Along the way, Souza and her friend meet a 1930s jazz group called The Triplets of Belleville. The film features Oscar-nominated music by Benoit Charest.

#42. Love Affair (1939)

– Director: Leo McCarey

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 88 minutes

A dashing French painter (Charles Boyer) and an American singer (Irene Dunne) meet and fall in love on an ocean cruise, only to learn that the other is engaged to marry someone else. The movie was remade in 1957 as “An Affair to Remember” with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr and again in 1994 as “Love Affair” with Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, and Katharine Hepburn.

#41. Breaking Away (1979)

– Director: Peter Yates

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 101 minutes

A group of young men adjust to life after high school. Dennis Christopher plays Dave, a cycling enthusiast who wants to become a world champion. After meeting the Italian racing team, he and his friends (Dennis Quaid, Daniel Stern, Jackie Earle Haley) decide to challenge some college boys in the town’s annual bike race. The film won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

#40. Swing Time (1936)

– Director: George Stevens

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 103 minutes

The fifth movie pairing Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers is a comedy based on mistaken identity, with its high points including dance numbers, especially the “Never Gonna Dance” routine. Due to Astaire dancing a solo in blackface (“Bojangles of Harlem”), the movie is not broadcast on television as much as other Astaire-Rogers collaborations.

#39. A Summer’s Tale (1996)

– Director: Éric Rohmer

– Metascore: 91

– Runtime: 113 minutes

A man who has recently graduated from university heads to the beaches in Bretagne for a three-week vacation. After his girlfriend declines his invitation, he meets another woman who sparks his interest. He must decide between his new love interest and his former flame. Los Angeles Times critic Kenneth Turan said the movie was “unhurried and gently amusing.” Originally released in the U.S. in 1996, the newly restored film made its American debut in the summer of 2014.

#38. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

– Director: Rob Reiner

– Metascore: 92

– Runtime: 82 minutes

This mockumentary focuses on a once-famous (now aging) British heavy metal group as they plan a concert tour after 17 years out of the spotlight. Director Rob Reiner co-wrote the script for this cult classic along with the film’s stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer.

#37. Toy Story 3 (2010)

– Director: Lee Unkrich

– Metascore: 92

– Runtime: 103 minutes

Pixar knocked it out of the park again with the third installment of the “Toy Story” series. This time, Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the gang find themselves in daycare as Andy heads off to college. The film won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

#36. Annie Hall (1977)

– Director: Woody Allen

– Metascore: 92

– Runtime: 93 minutes

This film follows neurotic New Yorker Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) as he falls in love and navigates a relationship with Annie Hall (Diane Keaton). Written and directed by Allen, the film won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor.

#35. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

– Directors: Victor Fleming, George Cukor, Mervyn LeRoy, Norman Taurog, Richard Thorpe, King Vidor

– Metascore: 92

– Runtime: 102 minutes

One of Hollywood’s all-time classics won an Academy Award for Best Music, Original Song, and Best Music, Original Score. The Munchkins were played by a troupe of European actors, many of whom were Jewish and remained in the United States to escape Nazi persecution. Star Judy Garland grew close to the dog who played Toto and wanted to adopt her, but her owner did not want to give her up.

Lines from the movie are among cinema’s most iconic: “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain;” “There’s no place like home,” and “Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

#34. The Band Wagon (1953)

– Director: Vincente Minnelli

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 112 minutes

Headed by stars Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse, this film’s cast includes Ava Gardner and Julie Newmar, who appear uncredited. Newmar played Catwoman in television’s “Batman” series in the 1960s. Vincente Minnelli directed two movies that won Oscars for Best Picture—”An American in Paris” in 1951 and “Gigi” in 1958. Minnelli also invented the crab camera dolly that can move in any direction for shooting.

#33. Top Hat (1935)

– Director: Mark Sandrich

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 101 minutes

In this film, stars Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers perform the classic dance routines “Isn’t This a Lovely Day?” and “Cheek to Cheek.” Astaire reportedly disliked the gown Rogers wore in “Cheek to Cheek” which was made mostly of ostrich feathers, complaining that it detracted from the dancing’s clean lines. Lucille Ball has a small uncredited role.

#32. Sita Sings the Blues (2008)

– Director: Nina Paley

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 82 minutes

This ambitious and visually loaded animated film tells the Hindu story of the Ramayana interspersed with musical numbers featuring the vocals of 1920s star Annette Hanshaw. The feature placed first at several international film festivals around the world.

#31. Do the Right Thing (1989)

– Director: Spike Lee

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 120 minutes

Director Spike Lee details events that led to a race riot between residents in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn on the hottest day of the year. The events center around an Italian American pizza parlor owner named Sal (Danny Aiello), his employee Mookie (Spike Lee), and Mookie’s friend Buggin’ Out (Giancarlo Esposito). Some see this groundbreaking movie as a Black nationalist manifesto, as well as one of the most important films of its time.

#30. Toni Erdmann (2016)

– Director: Maren Ade

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 162 minutes

A professional woman’s estranged father likes to play jokes and dress in disguises. He poses as a life coach for her CEO to get close to her. Father and daughter attempt to repair their relationship when his identity is finally revealed. Maren Ade wrote and directed the German-Austrian film, which was Oscar-nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

#29. Duck Soup (1933)

– Director: Leo McCarey

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 69 minutes

Groucho Marx is Rufus T Firefly, head of the country of Fredonia, which badly needs a financial boost from Mrs. Gloria Teasdale, played by Margaret Dumont. Harpo and Chico Marx play spies from a neighboring country hoping to overthrow Freedonia. In Italy, Benito Mussolini saw the movie as an affront and banned it. It was the last Marx Brothers’ movie with Zeppo Marx, who quit the family troupe.

#28. Lady Bird (2017)

– Director: Greta Gerwig

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 94 minutes

Writer Greta Gerwig makes her directorial debut with a film dubbed exquisite by New Yorker critic Richard Brody. “Lady Bird,” a script loosely based on Gerwig’s own life, tells the story of an angsty teenager (Saoirse Ronan) at a California Catholic school and explores her relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf). The feature was nominated for five Academy Awards and won Golden Globes for Best Actress and Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy).

#27. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972)

– Director: Luis Buñuel

– Metascore: 93

– Runtime: 102 minutes

Six people at a dinner party try to finish a meal together but are interrupted by a series of dreams. Directed by Luis Buñuel and written in collaboration with Jean-Claude Carriere, the surrealist comedy won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

#26. La La Land (2016)

– Director: Damien Chazelle

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 128 minutes

Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) keep ending up together as they both pursue their dreams—with plenty of singing and dancing along the way—in this romantic feature. The musical comedy-drama took home six Academy Awards, including Best Actress and Best Director. While many critics praised the film, some weren’t as enamored with the feature.

#25. Chimes at Midnight (1965)

– Director: Orson Welles

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 115 minutes

Director Orson Wells stars as Sir John Falstaff in this compilation drawn from Shakespeare’s “Henry IV,” “Richard II,” “Henry V,” and “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” The top-notch cast includes Jeanne Moreau, Margaret Rutherford, and Sir John Gielgud. Many critics consider it to be Wells’ best work. The filmmaker directed and starred in “Citizen Kane” in 1941.

#24. The Apartment (1960)

– Director: Billy Wilder

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 125 minutes

Jack Lemmon is an insurance company employee who lends his Manhattan apartment to company bigwigs for trysts in the hopes of getting a promotion. Billy Wilder became the first person to win Oscars all in the same year for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. The movie also won Oscars for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Black-and-White, and Best Film Editing.

#23. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

– Director: Vincente Minnelli

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 113 minutes

This Christmas musical stars Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien, the latter of whom was awarded a special Juvenile Oscar for her performance. Garland and Vincente Minnelli met in the making of the film and soon were married. He was nearly 20 years older than she was, and by 1949, the pair had separated.

#22. Sideways (2004)

– Director: Alexander Payne

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 127 minutes

Miles (Paul Giamatti) and Jack (Thomas Haden Church) embark on a road trip through California wine country in advance of Jack’s marriage. Miles meets another wine buff (Virginia Madsen), while Jack spends the weekend with winemaker Stephanie (Sandra Oh). The film increased the popularity of pinot noir by 170% after its release.

#21. Inside Out (2015)

– Directors: Pete Docter, Ronnie Del Carmen

– Metascore: 94

– Runtime: 95 minutes

Emotions come to life in this innovative animated film. After a young girl moves from the Midwest to San Francisco, viewers get a look inside her head as her feelings try to navigate this new life. The cast includes Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling, and Lewis Black. The film won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

#20. La Dolce Vita (1960)

– Director: Federico Fellini

– Metascore: 95

– Runtime: 174 minutes

This 1960 classic shows viewers a week in the life of a playboy journalist in Rome. The feature won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design, and Fellini took home the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

#19. The Social Network (2010)

– Director: David Fincher

– Metascore: 95

– Runtime: 120 minutes

Based on a book by Ben Mezrich, writer Aaron Sorkin and director David Fincher tell the story of the creation of Facebook. Jesse Eisenberg portrays founder Mark Zuckerberg as he gets caught up in a lawsuit after two Harvard students sued him, claiming Facebook was their idea. The film won three Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

#18. The Producers (1967)

– Director: Mel Brooks

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 88 minutes

Before it became a Broadway hit, “The Producers” starred an over-the-top Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel on the silver screen in 1968. Mel Brooks, who wrote and directed the film, won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay, while Wilder received a Best Supporting Actor nod.

#17. Modern Times (1936)

– Director: Charles Chaplin

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 87 minutes

Originally released in 1936, Charlie Chaplin wrote, directed, and starred in this film. “Modern Times” tells the story of Chaplin’s iconic character, Little Tramp, as he struggles to adapt to the modern, industrialized world. This was the last film featuring Chaplin’s Tramp character.

#16. The Lady Eve (1941)

– Director: Preston Sturges

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 94 minutes

Barbara Stanwyck stars as a con artist who sets her sights on a bumbling but wealthy cruise ship passenger, played by Henry Fonda. The movie is considered one of the best by writer and director Preston Sturges, known for fast-paced dialogue and zany physical comedy in the 1940s.

#15. A Hard Day’s Night (1964)

– Director: Richard Lester

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 87 minutes

The Beatles made their film debut in this 1964 musical comedy. The audience gets a feel for Beatle-mania as we follow the band through a fictional day in the life of the musicians.

#14. Ratatouille (2007)

– Directors: Brad Bird, Jan Pinkava

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 111 minutes

In this 2007 animated film, a rat who loves to cook teams up with a young chef at a popular restaurant. The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

#13. The Philadelphia Story (1940)

– Director: George Cukor

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 112 minutes

Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, and Jimmy Stewart all grace the screen in this romantic comedy. Hepburn plays the daughter of a wealthy Philadelphia family who is on the way to her second marriage. Grant stars as the ex-husband who wants to foil the wedding while Stewart plays a tabloid journalist who falls for Hepburn. The American Film Institute considers it one of the top 100 American films of all time.

#12. Nashville (1975)

– Director: Robert Altman

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 160 minutes

This film’s massive ensemble cast includes the likes of Ned Beatty, Lily Tomlin, Keith Carradine, Henry Gibson, Karen Black, Geraldine Chaplin, Michael Murphy, Elliott Gould, and Julie Christie. Most of the movie was improvised, with the actors writing and performing their own songs. The movie was nominated for a record 11 Golden Globes.

#11. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

– Director: Ernst Lubitsch

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 99 minutes

Two shop employees, played by Margaret Sullavan and Jimmy Stewart, dislike each other and are unaware that they are anonymous pen pals. The movie was made in 28 days for less than $500,000. It was the basis for the 1998 movie “You’ve Got Mail,” with Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, in which Ryan’s bookstore is called The Shop Around The Corner.

#10. Toy Story (1995)

– Director: John Lasseter

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 81 minutes

The Pixar computer-animated film that spurred three sequels, “Toy Story” introduced audiences to the cowboy doll Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), who struggles to accept his owner’s latest birthday present: a spaceman toy named Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen). The film helped launch Pixar—then a young company headed by Steve Jobs—and changed the animation industry forever.

#9. Parasite (2019)

– Director: Bong Joon Ho

– Metascore: 96

– Runtime: 132 minutes

The story of two interconnected families, one rich and one poor, won four Oscars—Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film—as well as a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. It also was the first Korean-language film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

#8. American Graffiti (1973)

– Director: George Lucas

– Metascore: 97

– Runtime: 110 minutes

Set during the summer in the early ’60s, four teenagers experience their last night before heading to college. The film features a young Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, Richard Dreyfuss, and Suzanne Somers. Directed and co-written by George Lucas and produced by Francis Ford Coppola, this 1973 classic was voted one of the American Film Institute’s top 100 films of all time.

#7. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

– Director: Stanley Kubrick

– Metascore: 97

– Runtime: 95 minutes

Peter Sellers plays three roles in this Stanley Kubrick-directed film about a mentally unhinged American general who triggers a nuclear holocaust. The black comedy, which satirizes the Cold War, was based on a novel called “Red Alert” and is widely considered to be not just one of the best comedies of all time but one of the best films of all time.

#6. Some Like It Hot (1959)

– Director: Billy Wilder

– Metascore: 98

– Runtime: 121 minutes

Set in 1929, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon star as two musicians who flee a police raid of their speakeasy and accidentally witness a mob hit. They disguise themselves as women band members to avoid detection, and during their travels, they meet Sugar Kane (Marilyn Monroe). BBC Culture considers it one of the greatest comedies of all time.

#5. The Rules of the Game (1939)

– Director: Jean Renoir

– Metascore: 99

– Runtime: 110 minutes

A comedy of manners, “The Rules of the Game” follows a group of rich French socialites and their servants as they gather at a chateau on the eve of WWII. Described by The Criterion Collection as “a scathing critique of French society,” the film was initially despised by audiences and critics alike, who perhaps didn’t appreciate the worst parts of their natures being shown on the big screen. It was so despised that the original negatives were destroyed during the war, and the film was only restored to its original cut in the late 1950s.

#4. City Lights (1931)

– Director: Charles Chaplin

– Metascore: 99

– Runtime: 87 minutes

Charlie Chaplin stars as the Little Tramp, a scoundrel who falls in love with a beautiful woman who is blind, played by Virginia Cherrill. While other movies at the time already had sound, Chaplin made the movie silent. At $1.5 million, it was an expensive production, in no small part because Chaplin held the cast and crew on standby for nearly two years but only shot for six months.

#3. Playtime (1967)

– Director: Jacques Tati

– Metascore: 99

– Runtime: 155 minutes

It took nearly three years to film “Playtime,” director Jaques Tati’s magnum opus. An almost wordless comedy about struggling to exist in a high-tech world, the film features Monsieur Hulot (Tati’s recurring character) and some of cinematic history’s most jaw-dropping camera shots.

#2. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

– Directors: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly

– Metascore: 99

– Runtime: 103 minutes

This 1950s classic starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds received universal acclaim. The musical comedy was directed and choreographed by Kelly and Stanley Donen, and follows a group of performers transitioning from silent films to “talkies.” The movie, which features an iconic scene where Kelly sings and dances while twirling an umbrella in the rain (some say with a fever), has since been preserved in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress.

#1. Celine and Julie Go Boating (1974)

– Director: Jacques Rivette

– Metascore: 100

– Runtime: 193 minutes

“Celine and Julie Go Boating,” tells the magical, mind-bending story of two young French women who find themselves unwittingly thrust into an alternate reality. Dubbed “one of the all-time great hangout comedies” by The Criterion Collection, the topsy-turvy film is a perfect example of French New Wave cinema.