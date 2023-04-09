(STACKER) – The health benefits of walking are well known among all age groups, but they are even more pronounced for those aged 55 and up. Walking—as well as hiking, yoga, and other cardiovascular activities—can strengthen bones, lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and drastically improve mental health, to name just a few reasons everyone should walk more than they do.

Many people consider walkability an important factor when considering places to spend their older years. Especially in the wake of COVID-19, many senior citizens are increasingly considering the levels of fresh air and open space different housing options provide.

Because Market ranked 10 cities with walk scores of at least 60 and the highest shares of residents 65 and older, citing data from Walkscore and the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the percentage of their over-65 population, with walkability scores as tiebreakers. Walkscore ranks 130 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, and this analysis is limited to U.S. cities with populations of at least 200,000.

Although this story focuses on cities, smaller towns are also walkable and popular with seniors as well. Instead of relocating to a new place, many retirees choose to stay in a community they’ve lived in for years.

Truly walkable cities in the United States can be hard to come by, so the following cities may not be known for having large concentrations of older populations. And many cities that are popular with seniors but are generally dense—say, Denver or Houston—will have enclaves of walkable areas, even if the city as a whole is challenging to navigate.

#10. Oakland, California

– Total population: 421,042 (12.9% 65 and over)

– Walk score: 75

– Bike score: 65

– Transit score: 57

#9. Baltimore, Maryland

– Total population: 614,700 (13.2% 65 and over)

– Walk score: 64

– Bike score: 53

– Transit score: 53

#8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Total population: 1,575,522 (13.2% 65 and over)

– Walk score: 75

– Bike score: 67

– Transit score: 67

#7. New York, New York

– Total population: 8,443,713 (14.1% 65 and over)

– Walk score: 88

– Bike score: 69

– Transit score: 89

#6. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

– Total population: 303,587 (14.6% 65 and over)

– Walk score: 62

– Bike score: 55

– Transit score: 55

#5. San Francisco, California

– Total population: 870,044 (15.1% 65 and over)

– Walk score: 89

– Bike score: 72

– Transit score: 77

#4. Miami, Florida

– Total population: 451,214 (16.7% 65 and over)

– Walk score: 77

– Bike score: 64

– Transit score: 57

#3. Glendale, California

– Total population: 200,372 (17.1% 65 and over)

– Walk score: 71

– Bike score: 52

– Transit score: 45

#2. Honolulu, Hawaii

– Total population: 350,003 (19.7% 65 and over)

– Walk score: 66

– Bike score: 51

– Transit score: 56

#1. Hialeah, Florida

– Total population: 237,285 (19.7% 65 and over)

– Walk score: 68

– Bike score: 51

– Transit score: 39