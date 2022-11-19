(STACKER) – Nearly 30 million Americans moved between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of those who packed up, 11% moved because of a new job or job transfer, the second most common reason for moving after wanting a newer, better, or larger home.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, urban-dwelling Americans left major cities in huge numbers, and rural and suburban areas gained an influx of residents. As businesses transition to recovering from—and living with—the pandemic, many cities are seeing residents return, and newcomers arrive.

Texas Real Estate Source examined data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find which large metropolitan areas have recorded the biggest job growth in the last year. Metros include the main city as well as its surrounding towns and suburbs. This analysis focused on the 51 metros with a population of 1 million or more. Rankings were determined by percent change from August 2021 to August 2022, the latest data available.

10. Charlotte, North Carolina

– Employed in August 2021: 1.25M

– Employed in August 2022: 1.31M

– Year-over-year change: 5.2%

9. New York, New York

– Employed in August 2021: 9.31M

– Employed in August 2022: 9.81M

– Year-over-year change: 5.3%

8. Austin, Texas

– Employed in August 2021: 1.18M

– Employed in August 2022: 1.24M

– Year-over-year change: 5.3%

7. Atlanta, Georgia

– Employed in August 2021: 2.84M

– Employed in August 2022: 2.99M

– Year-over-year change: 5.3%

6. Orlando, Florida

– Employed in August 2021: 1.30M

– Employed in August 2022: 1.37M

– Year-over-year change: 5.4%

5. Riverside, California

– Employed in August 2021: 1.57M

– Employed in August 2022: 1.66M

– Year-over-year change: 5.7%

4. Portland, Oregon

– Employed in August 2021: 1.18M

– Employed in August 2022: 1.25M

– Year-over-year change: 5.7%

3. Miami, Florida

– Employed in August 2021: 2.67M

– Employed in August 2022: 2.82M

– Year-over-year change: 5.7%

2. Houston, Texas

– Employed in August 2021: 3.08M

– Employed in August 2022: 3.27M

– Year-over-year change: 6.2%

1. Dallas, Texas

– Employed in August 2021: 3.87M

– Employed in August 2022: 4.13M

– Year-over-year change: 6.7%