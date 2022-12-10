(STACKER) – Cars aren’t just a means of getting around town—they’re a status symbol.

The most expensive car in the world as of 2019 was the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, ringing in at about $19 million. Soccer player and car collector Cristiano Ronaldo is the car’s suspected owner. That astounding price tag was bested in May 2022 when a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Gullwing Uhlenhaut sold for $142.5 million to a private buyer. While that’s a lot of millions for a single automobile, many other celebrities have garages full of multiple luxury vehicles.

CoPilot used its Price Pulse tool to compile a list of 10 cars driven by celebrities and their estimated current market values. If pricing information for the exact year of the celebrity car model wasn’t available, the year used to calculate the price is indicated in the data.

Music artists and moguls Jay-Z and Beyoncé have at least 24 vehicles in their joint collection. Television host Jay Leno has a collection of 181 cars and 160 motorcycles worth an estimated $52 million.

It wasn’t enough for many stars to buy an expensive car. They took it one step further and customized their vehicles to make them even more distinctive. Paris Hilton customized a pink Bentley GT Continental, Flo Rida chrome wrapped his Bugatti Veyron, and Ice-T personalized his Onyx-bodied Bentley. Some celebrities have taken the opposite approach and, in an attempt to avoid unwanted attention, opted for average-priced, standard models. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, drives a Volkswagen Eos, and Leonardo DiCaprio drives a Toyota Prius.

Justin Timberlake: 2002 Volkswagen Jetta

– Estimated value: $6,599 (price for 2008 model)

Tom Cruise: 2010 Ford Mustang Saleen S281

– Estimated value: $17,104 (price is for regular Mustang coupe, not Saleen special edition)

David Beckham: 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

– Estimated value: $35,971

Adam Sandler: Dodge Challenger

– Estimated value: $51,433 (price for 2022 model)

Ice-T: 2004 Bentley Continental GT

– Estimated value: $59,743 (price for 2008 model)

Matt Damon: Tesla Model S

– Estimated value: $115,231 (price for 2022 model)

Lady Gaga: Audi R8

– Estimated value: $200,855 (price for 2022 model)

Jennifer Lopez: 2019 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet

– Estimated value: $256,612

Rihanna: Porsche 911 Turbo S

– Estimated value: $288,441 (price for 2022 model)

Nicki Minaj – Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

– Estimated value: $953,306 (price for 2020 model)