(STACKER) – Movies have been a defining part of the summer experience for several decades now, with the modern summer blockbuster pioneered by Steven Spielberg in 1975. With his seminal summer horror film “Jaws,” Spielberg changed the filmmaking landscape. Though prosperous, Hollywood had still been in something of a transitional period following the studio system and Hollywood’s Golden Age. But after “Jaws” and the introduction of the “movie brats,” a core group of emerging American directors including Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Brian De Palma, and Francis Ford Coppola, the American film industry entered an exciting era defined by ambition, creativity, and soaring box office sales.

Summer is an exciting time in Hollywood, when big-budget movies with wide appeal are often released. It means school’s out, and viewers can frequent the theater chains in droves. This summer is an especially critical one for the movie industry. COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency. Now’s the time for these planned blockbuster movies to show their mettle. If revenues clear $4 billion in domestic box offices, Hollywood can officially claim a return to a pre-pandemic normal.

Do you remember the film that defined the last summer of your high school years? Stacker compiled Box Office Mojo data on summer movies dating back to 1975 and listed the #1 film at the box office for each summer, defined as the first Friday in May through Labor Day weekend. Check out our list to see which iconic film took over the box office the summer you graduated.

1975: Jaws

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $391,037,321

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $69,725,376

– Box office share in calendar year: data not available

1976: The Omen

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $323,119,814

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $60,922,980

– Box office share in calendar year: data not available

1977: Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $627,424,546

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $125,989,616

– Box office share in calendar year: data not available

1978: Grease

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $740,263,410

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $159,978,870

– Box office share in calendar year: data not available

1979: The Amityville Horror

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $359,441,846

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $86,432,000

– Box office share in calendar year: 15.6%

1980: Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $563,901,886

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $153,961,603

– Box office share in calendar year: 22.7%

1981: Superman II

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $359,154,650

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $108,185,706

– Box office share in calendar year: 15.7%

1982: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $746,445,461

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $238,646,109

– Box office share in calendar year: 18.4%

1983: Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $700,395,952

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $231,117,020

– Box office share in calendar year: 17.9%

1984: Ghostbusters

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $546,428,253

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $188,058,969

– Box office share in calendar year: 13.2%

1985: Rambo: First Blood Part II

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $407,966,358

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $145,393,330

– Box office share in calendar year: 11.1%

1986: Top Gun

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $357,342,120

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $129,766,727

– Box office share in calendar year: 10.6%

1987: Beverly Hills Cop II

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $408,217,214

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $153,665,036

– Box office share in calendar year: 10.7%

1988: Who Framed Roger Rabbit

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $329,557,605

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $129,121,385

– Box office share in calendar year: 8.7%

1989: Batman

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $580,832,988

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $238,559,567

– Box office share in calendar year: 13%

1990: Ghost

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $281,466,635

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $121,842,426

– Box office share in calendar year: 6.9%

1991: Terminator 2: Judgment Day

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $405,852,493

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $183,122,792

– Box office share in calendar year: 10.8%

1992: Batman Returns

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $343,221,979

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $159,559,854

– Box office share in calendar year: 9.3%

1993: Jurassic Park

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $661,525,662

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $316,609,010

– Box office share in calendar year: 15.2%

1994: The Lion King

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $531,457,560

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $260,978,278

– Box office share in calendar year: 12.1%

1995: Batman Forever

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $358,884,387

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $181,180,518

– Box office share in calendar year: 8.3%

1996: Independence Day

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $542,549,057

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $281,937,276

– Box office share in calendar year: 12.4%

1997: Men in Black

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $441,993,031

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $235,057,188

– Box office share in calendar year: 10.1%

1998: Armageddon

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $353,957,717

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $191,158,932

– Box office share in calendar year: 7%

1999: Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $763,526,136

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $421,381,756

– Box office share in calendar year: 13.1%

2000: Mission: Impossible II

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $374,365,189

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $213,578,518

– Box office share in calendar year: 7%

2001: Shrek

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $448,157,895

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $262,908,727

– Box office share in calendar year: 8%

Aggressive and territorial ogre Shrek lives in peace in his swamp—that is, until a horde of fairytale creatures is banned from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad. To get back his solitude, Shrek embarks upon a perilous journey with a talking donkey to rescue a princess slated to be Farquaad’s bride. The film’s performance was in stark contrast to its rocky beginnings; animators who failed while working on another DreamWorks film, “The Prince of Egypt,” were sent to work on “Shrek” as punishment. The film did end up earning a standing ovation at Cannes.

2002: Spider-Man

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $677,413,372

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $403,706,375

– Box office share in calendar year: 10.9%

2003: Finding Nemo

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $545,921,765

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $332,722,962

– Box office share in calendar year: 8.8%

2004: Shrek 2

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $699,334,596

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $437,622,810

– Box office share in calendar year: 11.3%

2005: Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $587,022,866

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $379,807,894

– Box office share in calendar year: 10.8%

2006: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $619,893,431

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $414,013,957

– Box office share in calendar year: 11%

2007: Spider-Man 3

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $489,905,279

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $336,530,303

– Box office share in calendar year: 8.1%

2008: The Dark Knight

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $707,693,037

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $504,798,337

– Box office share in calendar year: 12.2%

2009: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $563,661,987

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $400,641,549

– Box office share in calendar year: 9.3%

2010: Toy Story 3

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $565,981,130

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $408,890,408

– Box office share in calendar year: 9.7%

2011: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $503,935,012

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $375,552,093

– Box office share in calendar year: 8.5%

2012: The Avengers

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $815,523,610

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $620,323,837

– Box office share in calendar year: 14.4%

2013: Iron Man 3

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $529,661,153

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $408,797,699

– Box office share in calendar year: 8.6%

2014: Guardians of the Galaxy

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $358,526,343

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $281,204,119

– Box office share in calendar year: 6.9%

2015: Jurassic World

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $824,406,493

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $647,374,160

– Box office share in calendar year: 14.5%

2016: Finding Dory

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $607,234,862

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $482,853,070

– Box office share in calendar year: 10.8%

2017: Wonder Woman

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $504,295,944

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $409,537,039

– Box office share in calendar year: 10.7%

2018: Incredibles 2

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $724,304,687

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $602,579,381

– Box office share in calendar year: 13.7%

2019: The Lion King

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $618,145,070

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $523,578,926

– Box office share in calendar year: 12.1%

2020: Tenet

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $22,383,605

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $19,192,876

– Box office share in calendar year: 27%

2021: Black Widow

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $203,500,607

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $182,690,466

– Box office share in calendar year: 10.5%

2022: Top Gun: Maverick

– Inflation-adjusted domestic gross: $723,261,939

– Unadjusted domestic gross: $701,250,369

– Box office share in calendar year: 20.7%