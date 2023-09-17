(STACKER) – The 1960s marked an unquestionable evolution—and revolution—in rock music. The British Invasion made its mark in this decade, with bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, who were inspired by American artists like Little Richard and Chuck Berry. They, along with their American counterparts, the Beach Boys, incorporated catchy melodies and lyrics to redefine pop music. These bands became more experimental later on, joining groups like Jefferson Airplane and Pink Floyd that incorporated psychedelic experiences in their music.

In the second half of this epic decade in rock came poetic lyrics from Jim Morrison of the Doors, boundary-pushing stage performances from guitarists like Jimi Hendrix, and social activism from folk-rock artists like Bob Dylan. These elements culminated in Woodstock in 1969, encapsulating the decade’s fusion of social and music evolution. Nearly half a million people drove to upstate New York to revel in this now-legendary event held at the cusp of another new decade. Concertgoers sat through three days of rain and lightning to see an all-star lineup including, but not limited to, the Who, Jefferson Airplane, Joan Baez, the Grateful Dead, and Sly and the Family Stone, setting a blueprint for festivals dominating the music industry today.

With so many influential tracks from this time period, Stacker looked at the biggest #1 rock songs of the 1960s that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks or more, then filtered it down to the rock genre, according to MusicBrainz, an open music encyclopedia via the University of Waterloo.

Mrs. Robinson

– Artist: Simon & Garfunkel

– Date entered at #1: June 1, 1968

– Weeks at #1: 3

Hello, Goodbye

– Artist: The Beatles

– Date entered at #1: Dec. 30, 1967

– Weeks at #1: 3

Soldier Boy

– Artist: The Shirelles

– Date entered at #1: May 5, 1962

– Weeks at #1: 3

Help!

– Artist: The Beatles

– Date entered at #1: Sept. 4, 1965

– Weeks at #1: 3

Telstar

– Artist: The Tornados

– Date entered at #1: Dec. 22, 1962

– Weeks at #1: 3

Hey Paula

– Artist: Paul & Paula

– Date entered at #1: Feb. 9, 1963

– Weeks at #1: 3

Pony Time

– Artist: Chubby Checker

– Date entered at #1: Feb. 27, 1961

– Weeks at #1: 3

Running Bear

– Artist: Johnny Preston

– Date entered at #1: Jan. 18, 1960

– Weeks at #1: 3

The Lion Sleeps Tonight

– Artist: The Tokens

– Date entered at #1: Dec. 18, 1961

– Weeks at #1: 3

Winchester Cathedral

– Artist: The New Vaudeville Band

– Date entered at #1: Dec. 3, 1966

– Weeks at #1: 3

Blue Velvet

– Artist: Bobby Vinton

– Date entered at #1: Sept. 21, 1963

– Weeks at #1: 3

Monday, Monday

– Artist: The Mamas & the Papas

– Date entered at #1: May 7, 1966

– Weeks at #1: 3

Oh, Pretty Woman

– Artist: Roy Orbison and the Candy Men

– Date entered at #1: Sept. 26, 1964

– Weeks at #1: 3

I Feel Fine

– Artist: The Beatles

– Date entered at #1: Dec. 26, 1964

– Weeks at #1: 3

We Can Work It Out

– Artist: The Beatles

– Date entered at #1: Jan. 8, 1966

– Weeks at #1: 3

Light My Fire

– Artist: The Doors

– Date entered at #1: July 29, 1967

– Weeks at #1: 3

Happy Together

– Artist: The Turtles

– Date entered at #1: March 25, 1967

– Weeks at #1: 3

Everyday People

– Artist: Sly and the Family Stone

– Date entered at #1: Feb. 15, 1969

– Weeks at #1: 4

Runaway

– Artist: Del Shannon

– Date entered at #1: April 24, 1961

– Weeks at #1: 4

Dizzy

– Artist: Tommy Roe

– Date entered at #1: March 15, 1969

– Weeks at #1: 4

Yesterday

– Artist: The Beatles

– Date entered at #1: Oct. 9, 1965

– Weeks at #1: 4

Daydream Believer

– Artist: The Monkees

– Date entered at #1: Dec. 2, 1967

– Weeks at #1: 4

The Letter

– Artist: The Box Tops

– Date entered at #1: Sept. 23, 1967

– Weeks at #1: 4

Windy

– Artist: The Association

– Date entered at #1: July 1, 1967

– Weeks at #1: 4

L’amour est bleu

– Artist: Paul Mauriat & His Orchestra

– Date entered at #1: Feb. 10, 1968

– Weeks at #1: 5

Sherry

– Artist: The Four Seasons

– Date entered at #1: Sept. 15, 1962

– Weeks at #1: 5

Sugar Shack

– Artist: Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs

– Date entered at #1: Oct. 12, 1963

– Weeks at #1: 5

The Ballad of the Green Berets

– Artist: Barry Sadler

– Date entered at #1: March 5, 1966

– Weeks at #1: 5

Get Back

– Artist: The Beatles with Billy Preston

– Date entered at #1: May 24, 1969

– Weeks at #1: 5

Honey

– Artist: Bobby Goldsboro

– Date entered at #1: April 13, 1968

– Weeks at #1: 5

To Sir with Love

– Artist: Lulu

– Date entered at #1: Oct. 21, 1967

– Weeks at #1: 5

Hey Jude

– Artist: The Beatles

– Date entered at #1: Sept. 28, 1968

– Weeks at #1: 9