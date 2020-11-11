DATABASE: Racial Covenants

In a KRQE News 13 Investigation, Albuquerque’s dirty little secret, Larry Barker reveals that beginning in the 1920’s and continuing for another 30 years, scores of newly developed neighborhoods, from the West Mesa to the Sandia foothills, were designated ‘whites only.’ Racial restrictions in housing are offensive and unenforceable, yet they remain on the books in Bernalillo County. Original property deeds going back to Statehood are stored at a county warehouse on South Broadway. The last racial covenant in Albuquerque was written 62 years ago. Even though racial covenants are today illegal, County Clerks cannot remove offensive language. 

Based on a review of hundreds of Bernalillo County property records from the 1920’s, 1930’s and 1940’s, KRQE News 13 created a database of Albuquerque neighborhoods we identified as having racial restrictions.

Racial Covenants Database

LARRY BARKER INVESTIGATES: RACIAL COVENANTS

