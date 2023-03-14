Due to CBS’ coverage of the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament, there will be some changes to regularly scheduled programs. For more programming information check out the TV Guide.

Thursday, March 16

Due to the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the KRQE News 13 newscasts at Noon and 5:30 will not air.

KRQE News 13 newscasts at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. will air as normal.

Friday, March 17

Due to the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the KRQE News 13 newscasts at Noon and 5:30 will not air.

KRQE News 13 newscasts at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. will air as normal.

Saturday, March 18

Due to the NCAA Tournament, the KRQE News 13 newscasts at 5:30 will not air.

KRQE News 13 newscast at 10 p.m. will air as normal.

Sunday, March 19

Due to the NCAA Tournament, KRQE News 13 newscasts will have a newscast at 5 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m.

KRQE News 13 newscast at 10 p.m. will air as normal.

Thursday, March 23

Due to the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the KRQE News 13 newscast at 5:30 will not air.

KRQE News 13 newscast at Noon, 4 p.m., and 10 p.m. will air as normal.

Friday, March 24

Due to the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the KRQE News 13 newscast at 5:30 will not air.

KRQE News 13 newscast at Noon, 4 p.m., and 10 p.m. will air as normal.

Sunday, March 26

Due to the NCAA Tournament, KRQE News 13 newscasts will have a newscast at 5 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m.

KRQE News 13 newscast at 10 p.m. will air as normal.

Information on other programs that air on KRQE News 13

Soap Operas: The Bold And The Beautiful & Young And The Restless: Thurs. 3/16 & Fri. 3/17

The soaps are preempted on the full network. Viewers will not miss any shows or storylines. The soaps will continue on Monday (3/20) right where they left off on Wednesday (3/15). This change will be for this week only. Next week the soaps will all air as regularly scheduled.

Jeopardy!: Thurs. 3/16 & 3/23 and Fri. 3/17 & 3/24

Jeopardy! will be preempted on Thur. & Fri. (this week AND next week) due to NCAA Basketball. Jeopardy! will air in late night at approx. 1:07 a.m. Please keep in mind that if the evening games run long, programming will slide and this will push Jeopardy! down even later. I would suggest to viewers to give ample time on the record length if they are going to record the show. Games usually run long and therefore programs will likely air later than the scheduled time.

Wheel of Fortune: Thurs. 3/16 & 3/23, Fri. 3/17 & 3/24 & Mon. 4/3

Wheel of Fortune will be preempted on Thur. & Fri. (this week AND next week) due to NCAA Basketball. WOF will air in late night at approx. 1:42 a.m. Please keep in mind that if the evening games run long, programming will slide and this will push WOF down even later. I would suggest to viewers to give ample time on the record length if they are going to record the show. Games usually run long and therefore programs will likely air later than the scheduled time.