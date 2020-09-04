Public Health Order: Polling Places

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Secretary of Health Kathy Kunkel has issued a public health order this week to institute social distancing restrictions for polling places during the fall election season.

Under the secretary’s order, polling locations can only allow 25% of the maximum occupancy of the location or four voters at any time, whichever is greater.

The maximum number of voters allowed inside of a polling location that is not a mobile unit at any given time shall be the greater of a maximum of four ( 4) voters or 25% of the maximum occupancy of the location, as determined by the relevant fire marshal or fire department

Mobile unit polling locations are only allow two (2) voters at a time

Polling locations must make sure that voters don’t come within six-feet of each other

Poll officials and staff are directed to wash and sanitize their hands frequently

Poll officials must also routinely clean all surfaces and reusable writing utensils

Poll officials and staff are directed to ensure that voters that are waiting outside of a polling location stay six-feet from one another and avoid person-to-person contact

Voters can make absentee ballot requests online through the Secretary of State’s website. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 20. Voters are asked to mail their completed absentee ballots back no later than October 2 to make sure it arrives to their county clerks by 7 p.m. on November 3.

In-person early voting locations open in each county starting on Saturday, October 17 through Saturday, October 31. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3 and in-person voting locations open in each county from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents who are interested in serving as a poll worker can fill out a form and find additional information on the Secretary of State’s website.