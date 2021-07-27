New Mexico 2021 Tax Free Holiday List

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The annual New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on August 6, 2021, and conclude on August 8, 2021, at midnight. In August since 2005, the state provides a deduction from gross receipts for retail sales of qualifying tangible personal property, allowing retailers to sell the items “tax-free.”

The FYI-203 Gross Receipts Tax Holiday document contains a list divided into categories, but there is a set dollar maximum in some categories. To qualify for the deduction:

Clothing or shoes must be priced at less than $100 per unit.

The price limit for desktop, laptop, tablets, or notebook computers is $1,000, and for related computer hardware, it is $500.

School supplies for use in standard, general-education classrooms must be under $30 per unit.

There are items specifically excluded by statute in all categories. Those items are always taxable. For more specific information on the legislation, definitions, types of sales, (rain checks, exchanges, refunds, gift cards, layaways, Internet, mail order and telephone sales) please see FYI-203,Gross Receipts Tax Holiday.

“T” is “Taxable”; “NT” is “Nontaxable”

Article of Clothing, Footwear and Accessories (less than $100)

NT ⟶ Aerobic clothing T ⟶ Antique clothing (collectable – not for wear) NT ⟶ Antique clothing (for wear) T ⟶ Appointment books NT ⟶ Aprons/Clothing shields T ⟶ Arch supports T ⟶ Arm warmers T ⟶ Athletic gloves, pads, supporters T ⟶ Athletic or sport uniforms or clothing NT ⟶ Athletic socks T ⟶ Athletic supporters NT ⟶ Baby clothes NT ⟶ Baby diapers T ⟶ Ballet shoes T ⟶ Bandanas T ⟶ Barrettes and bobby pins T ⟶ Baseball gloves T ⟶ Baseball shoes with cleats T ⟶ Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups T ⟶ Batting fabric T ⟶ Beach caps and coats T ⟶ Belt buckles (when sold separately) T ⟶ Belts for weightlifting NT ⟶ Belts with buckles attached NT ⟶ Belts without buckles NT ⟶ Bibs T ⟶ Bicycle shoes with cleats T ⟶ Billfolds, wallets T ⟶ Blankets NT ⟶ Blouses T ⟶ Bobby pins T ⟶ Boots, specialty (including but not limited to climbing, fishing, hiking, riding, ski, waders) NT ⟶ Boots, general purpose (winter, dress, cowboy) NT ⟶ Bow ties NT ⟶ Bowling shirts T ⟶ Bowling shoes T ⟶ Bracelets T ⟶ Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury NT ⟶ Bras NT ⟶ Bridal apparel, sold NT ⟶ Bridal gowns and veils, sold T ⟶ Briefcases T ⟶ Buttons NT ⟶ Camp clothing NT ⟶ Caps and hats, including sports T ⟶ Checkbook covers NT ⟶ Chef’s uniforms T ⟶ Chest protectors NT ⟶ Choir and altar clothing T ⟶ Cleated and spiked shoes NT ⟶ Clerical vestments T ⟶ Cloth and lace, knitting yarns and other fabrics T ⟶ Clothing repair items such as thread, buttons, tapes, iron-on patches, and zippers NT ⟶ Coats and wraps T ⟶ Coin purses NT ⟶ Corsets and corset laces T ⟶ Cosmetic bags T ⟶ Cosmetics T ⟶ Costumes NT ⟶ Coveralls NT ⟶ Cowboy boots NT ⟶ Diapers (adult and baby, cloth, or disposable) NT ⟶ Dress gloves and shoes T ⟶ Dress shields NT ⟶ Dresses NT ⟶ Earmuffs T ⟶ Elastic ponytail holders T ⟶ Elbow pads NT ⟶ Employee uniforms, but not athletic or protective T ⟶ Fabric T ⟶ Fanny packs T ⟶ Fins T ⟶ Fishing boots (waders) T ⟶ Fishing vests (non-flotation) T ⟶ Football pads, pants, shoes, gloves NT ⟶ Formal clothing, sold NT ⟶ Fur clothing, coats, and stoles NT ⟶ Galoshes T ⟶ Garment bags NT ⟶ Garters/garter belts NT ⟶ Girdles, bras, and corsets T ⟶ Gloves (protective), such as rubber, surgical, welding, work, and garden T ⟶ Gloves (sports), i.e., baseball, bicycle, football, golf, handball, hockey, racquetball, tennis, and weightlifting NT ⟶ Gloves and mittens (generally), such as dress, winter, and leather T ⟶ Goggles NT ⟶ Golf clothing, caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants T ⟶ Golf gloves NT ⟶ Graduation caps and gowns T ⟶ Hair bows, clips, nets, and bands T ⟶ Hand muffs T ⟶ Handbags and purses T ⟶ Handkerchiefs T ⟶ Hard hats NT ⟶ Hats (general purpose: cowboy, baseball, knit) T ⟶ Headbands T ⟶ Helmets (bike, baseball, football, hockey, motorcycle, sports) NT ⟶ Hosiery (panty hose, support, etc.) T ⟶ Hunting vests T ⟶ Insoles NT ⟶ Jackets NT ⟶ Jeans NT ⟶ Jerseys – other than athletic wear T ⟶ Jewelry NT ⟶ Jogging apparel NT ⟶ Jogging bras T ⟶ Knee pads NT ⟶ Lab coats T ⟶ Leg warmers NT ⟶ Leotards T ⟶ Life jackets and vests NT ⟶ Lingerie T ⟶ Martial arts attire T ⟶ Mitts (baseball fielder’s glove, hockey, etc.) NT ⟶ Neckwear, including ties and scarves NT ⟶ Nightgowns and night shirts NT ⟶ Overshoes and rubber shoes T ⟶ Pads (football, hockey, soccer, elbow, knee, shoulder) NT ⟶ Pajamas NT ⟶ Pants NT ⟶ Ponchos T ⟶ Ponytail holders NT ⟶ Prom dresses T ⟶ Protective masks (athletic, sport or occupational) T ⟶ Purses NT ⟶ Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos NT ⟶ Religious clothing T ⟶ Riding pants NT ⟶ Robes NT ⟶ Rubber thongs, flip-flops NT ⟶ Running shoes without cleats T ⟶ Safety clothing and glasses T ⟶ Safety shoes not adaptable for streetwear NT ⟶ Sandals NT ⟶ Scarves T ⟶ Scuba gear NT ⟶ Shawls and wraps T ⟶ Shin guards and padding NT ⟶ Shirts T ⟶ Shoe inserts NT ⟶ Shoelaces NT ⟶ Shoes, general athletic T ⟶ Shoes, specialty: athletic, ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, jazz/dance, soccer, track, etc. T ⟶ Shoes with cleats, spikes NT ⟶ Shoes without cleats NT ⟶ Shorts T ⟶ Shoulder pads (football, hockey, sports) T ⟶ Shoulder pads, for dresses, jackets, etc. (but not athletic or sport protective pads) T ⟶ Shower caps T ⟶ Skates (ice, in-line, roller) T ⟶ Ski Boots NT ⟶ Ski masks T ⟶ Ski suits (snow) T ⟶ Ski vests (water) T ⟶ Skin diving suits NT ⟶ Skirts NT ⟶ Slacks NT ⟶ Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas NT ⟶ Slippers NT ⟶ Slips NT ⟶ Sneakers NT ⟶ Socks T ⟶ Sports clothing and uniforms and equipment such as mitts, helmets, and pads T ⟶ Sports pads (football, hockey, soccer, knee, elbow, shoulder) NT ⟶ Stockings NT ⟶ Suits, slacks, jackets, and sports coats NT ⟶ Suspenders NT ⟶ Sweat suits T ⟶ Sweatbands: arm, wrist, head NT ⟶ Sweaters NT ⟶ Sweaters, sweatpants T ⟶ Swim masks, fins, goggles T ⟶ Swimsuits and trunks T ⟶ Tap dance shoes T ⟶ Tennis skirts and dresses NT ⟶ Tennis shoes NT ⟶ Ties/neckwear NT ⟶ Tights NT ⟶ Trousers NT ⟶ T-shirts NT ⟶ Tuxedos, purchased NT ⟶ Undergarments such as long johns NT ⟶ Underwear NT ⟶ Uniforms (occupational, military, scouting, school) T ⟶ Uniforms for sport NT ⟶ Vests, except hunting and water NT ⟶ Walking shoes T ⟶ Wallets, billfolds T ⟶ Weightlifting belts T ⟶ Wet and dry diving suits NT ⟶ Windbreakers

Computers (up to $1,000) and Computer-Related Items (up to $500)

NT ⟶ CD (blank) T ⟶ CD (pre-recorded music, voice or otherwise) NT ⟶ Central processing unit NT ⟶ Computer (desktop, laptop, notebook, and tablet) NT ⟶ Computer cables NT ⟶ Computer disks (floppies and blank CDs) NT ⟶ Computer hard drive NT ⟶ Computer ink cartridges NT ⟶ Computer keyboards NT ⟶ Computer memory equipment NT ⟶ Computer memory equipment (disks, flash/thumb drives) NT ⟶ Computer microphones NT ⟶ Computer modems NT ⟶ Computer monitor NT ⟶ Computer motherboards NT ⟶ Computer mouse NT ⟶ Computer paper NT ⟶ Computer printer T ⟶ Computer scanners NT ⟶ Computer speakers T ⟶ Computer video camera T ⟶ Computer software – unless bundled with a qualified computer sale NT ⟶ Computer Zip drives T ⟶ Computer/Software manuals NT ⟶ E-Readers (if the model has computing functions such as word processing, spreadsheets, etc.) T ⟶ E-Readers (Internet access only, no other computing functions) T ⟶ Headsets, for use with a computer T ⟶ Joy sticks NT ⟶ Printer paper NT ⟶ Tablet Computers

School Supplies (under $30) & Other School Items (applicable price limitations listed below)

NT ⟶ Assignment books T ⟶ Backpacks (for hiking and similar activities) NT ⟶ Backpacks (for school) – under $100 NT ⟶ Binders NT ⟶ Binder clips NT ⟶ Blue books NT ⟶ Book bags NT ⟶ Book covers NT ⟶ Book markers NT ⟶ Books (for school) – under $30 T ⟶ Books (not for school use) NT ⟶ Calculators – under $200 NT ⟶ Canvas for oil painting NT ⟶ Cellophane (transparent) tape NT ⟶ Chalk NT ⟶ Chalkboard erasers T ⟶ Chalkboards NT ⟶ Clipboards NT ⟶ Construction paper NT ⟶ Correction tape, fluid, or pens NT ⟶ Colored pencils T ⟶ Compact disc players NT ⟶ Compasses NT ⟶ Composition books NT ⟶ Crayons, watercolors, and other art supplies NT ⟶ Daily planners NT ⟶ Data storage devices, such as CD drives T ⟶ Digital cameras T ⟶ Digital video cameras NT ⟶ Divider folders T ⟶ Dry boards for writing T ⟶ Duffel bags NT ⟶ Erasers T ⟶ FAX machines NT ⟶ File jackets NT ⟶ Flash cards NT ⟶ Folders NT ⟶ Glue and glue refills (stick and liquid) NT ⟶ Graph paper T ⟶ Gym bags NT ⟶ Highlighters NT ⟶ Index cards NT ⟶ Labels NT ⟶ Loose-leaf binders NT ⟶ Maps and globes – under $100 NT ⟶ Markers NT ⟶ Masking tape NT ⟶ Memo pads NT ⟶ Modeling clay NT ⟶ Notebook filler paper NT ⟶ Notebooks NT ⟶ Oil paints NT ⟶ Paper (notebook or printer) NT ⟶ Paste NT ⟶ Pen ink NT ⟶ Pencil box NT ⟶ Pencil erasers NT ⟶ Pencil lead NT ⟶ Pencil sharpener NT ⟶ Pencils, including mechanical and refills NT ⟶ Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, and refills NT ⟶ Portfolios NT ⟶ Poster board NT ⟶ Poster paper NT ⟶ Legal pads NT ⟶ Lunch boxes NT ⟶ Protractors NT ⟶ Rulers NT ⟶ Scissors NT ⟶ Sheet protectors NT ⟶ Staplers and staples NT ⟶ Tape and tape refills and dispenser NT ⟶ USB flash drives; thumb drives NT ⟶ Watercolor paint set NT ⟶ ZIP drives

Other Items