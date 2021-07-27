New Mexico 2021 Tax Free Holiday List

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The annual New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on August 6, 2021, and conclude on August 8, 2021, at midnight. In August since 2005, the state provides a deduction from gross receipts for retail sales of qualifying tangible personal property, allowing retailers to sell the items “tax-free.”
The FYI-203 Gross Receipts Tax Holiday document contains a list divided into categories, but there is a set dollar maximum in some categories. To qualify for the deduction:
- Clothing or shoes must be priced at less than $100 per unit.
- The price limit for desktop, laptop, tablets, or notebook computers is $1,000, and for related computer hardware, it is $500.
- School supplies for use in standard, general-education classrooms must be under $30 per unit.
There are items specifically excluded by statute in all categories. Those items are always taxable. For more specific information on the legislation, definitions, types of sales, (rain checks, exchanges, refunds, gift cards, layaways, Internet, mail order and telephone sales) please see FYI-203,Gross Receipts Tax Holiday.
“T” is “Taxable”; “NT” is “Nontaxable”
Article of Clothing, Footwear and Accessories (less than $100)
|NT
|⟶
|Aerobic clothing
|T
|⟶
|Antique clothing (collectable – not for wear)
|NT
|⟶
|Antique clothing (for wear)
|T
|⟶
|Appointment books
|NT
|⟶
|Aprons/Clothing shields
|T
|⟶
|Arch supports
|T
|⟶
|Arm warmers
|T
|⟶
|Athletic gloves, pads, supporters
|T
|⟶
|Athletic or sport uniforms or clothing
|NT
|⟶
|Athletic socks
|T
|⟶
|Athletic supporters
|NT
|⟶
|Baby clothes
|NT
|⟶
|Baby diapers
|T
|⟶
|Ballet shoes
|T
|⟶
|Bandanas
|T
|⟶
|Barrettes and bobby pins
|T
|⟶
|Baseball gloves
|T
|⟶
|Baseball shoes with cleats
|T
|⟶
|Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups
|T
|⟶
|Batting fabric
|T
|⟶
|Beach caps and coats
|T
|⟶
|Belt buckles (when sold separately)
|T
|⟶
|Belts for weightlifting
|NT
|⟶
|Belts with buckles attached
|NT
|⟶
|Belts without buckles
|NT
|⟶
|Bibs
|T
|⟶
|Bicycle shoes with cleats
|T
|⟶
|Billfolds, wallets
|T
|⟶
|Blankets
|NT
|⟶
|Blouses
|T
|⟶
|Bobby pins
|T
|⟶
|Boots, specialty (including but not limited to climbing, fishing, hiking, riding, ski, waders)
|NT
|⟶
|Boots, general purpose (winter, dress, cowboy)
|NT
|⟶
|Bow ties
|NT
|⟶
|Bowling shirts
|T
|⟶
|Bowling shoes
|T
|⟶
|Bracelets
|T
|⟶
|Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury
|NT
|⟶
|Bras
|NT
|⟶
|Bridal apparel, sold
|NT
|⟶
|Bridal gowns and veils, sold
|T
|⟶
|Briefcases
|T
|⟶
|Buttons
|NT
|⟶
|Camp clothing
|NT
|⟶
|Caps and hats, including sports
|T
|⟶
|Checkbook covers
|NT
|⟶
|Chef’s uniforms
|T
|⟶
|Chest protectors
|NT
|⟶
|Choir and altar clothing
|T
|⟶
|Cleated and spiked shoes
|NT
|⟶
|Clerical vestments
|T
|⟶
|Cloth and lace, knitting yarns and other fabrics
|T
|⟶
|Clothing repair items such as thread, buttons, tapes, iron-on patches, and zippers
|NT
|⟶
|Coats and wraps
|T
|⟶
|Coin purses
|NT
|⟶
|Corsets and corset laces
|T
|⟶
|Cosmetic bags
|T
|⟶
|Cosmetics
|T
|⟶
|Costumes
|NT
|⟶
|Coveralls
|NT
|⟶
|Cowboy boots
|NT
|⟶
|Diapers (adult and baby, cloth, or disposable)
|NT
|⟶
|Dress gloves and shoes
|T
|⟶
|Dress shields
|NT
|⟶
|Dresses
|NT
|⟶
|Earmuffs
|T
|⟶
|Elastic ponytail holders
|T
|⟶
|Elbow pads
|NT
|⟶
|Employee uniforms, but not athletic or protective
|T
|⟶
|Fabric
|T
|⟶
|Fanny packs
|T
|⟶
|Fins
|T
|⟶
|Fishing boots (waders)
|T
|⟶
|Fishing vests (non-flotation)
|T
|⟶
|Football pads, pants, shoes, gloves
|NT
|⟶
|Formal clothing, sold
|NT
|⟶
|Fur clothing, coats, and stoles
|NT
|⟶
|Galoshes
|T
|⟶
|Garment bags
|NT
|⟶
|Garters/garter belts
|NT
|⟶
|Girdles, bras, and corsets
|T
|⟶
|Gloves (protective), such as rubber, surgical, welding, work, and garden
|T
|⟶
|Gloves (sports), i.e., baseball, bicycle, football, golf, handball, hockey, racquetball, tennis, and weightlifting
|NT
|⟶
|Gloves and mittens (generally), such as dress, winter, and leather
|T
|⟶
|Goggles
|NT
|⟶
|Golf clothing, caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants
|T
|⟶
|Golf gloves
|NT
|⟶
|Graduation caps and gowns
|T
|⟶
|Hair bows, clips, nets, and bands
|T
|⟶
|Hand muffs
|T
|⟶
|Handbags and purses
|T
|⟶
|Handkerchiefs
|T
|⟶
|Hard hats
|NT
|⟶
|Hats (general purpose: cowboy, baseball, knit)
|T
|⟶
|Headbands
|T
|⟶
|Helmets (bike, baseball, football, hockey, motorcycle, sports)
|NT
|⟶
|Hosiery (panty hose, support, etc.)
|T
|⟶
|Hunting vests
|T
|⟶
|Insoles
|NT
|⟶
|Jackets
|NT
|⟶
|Jeans
|NT
|⟶
|Jerseys – other than athletic wear
|T
|⟶
|Jewelry
|NT
|⟶
|Jogging apparel
|NT
|⟶
|Jogging bras
|T
|⟶
|Knee pads
|NT
|⟶
|Lab coats
|T
|⟶
|Leg warmers
|NT
|⟶
|Leotards
|T
|⟶
|Life jackets and vests
|NT
|⟶
|Lingerie
|T
|⟶
|Martial arts attire
|T
|⟶
|Mitts (baseball fielder’s glove, hockey, etc.)
|NT
|⟶
|Neckwear, including ties and scarves
|NT
|⟶
|Nightgowns and night shirts
|NT
|⟶
|Overshoes and rubber shoes
|T
|⟶
|Pads (football, hockey, soccer, elbow, knee, shoulder)
|NT
|⟶
|Pajamas
|NT
|⟶
|Pants
|NT
|⟶
|Ponchos
|T
|⟶
|Ponytail holders
|NT
|⟶
|Prom dresses
|T
|⟶
|Protective masks (athletic, sport or occupational)
|T
|⟶
|Purses
|NT
|⟶
|Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos
|NT
|⟶
|Religious clothing
|T
|⟶
|Riding pants
|NT
|⟶
|Robes
|NT
|⟶
|Rubber thongs, flip-flops
|NT
|⟶
|Running shoes without cleats
|T
|⟶
|Safety clothing and glasses
|T
|⟶
|Safety shoes not adaptable for streetwear
|NT
|⟶
|Sandals
|NT
|⟶
|Scarves
|T
|⟶
|Scuba gear
|NT
|⟶
|Shawls and wraps
|T
|⟶
|Shin guards and padding
|NT
|⟶
|Shirts
|T
|⟶
|Shoe inserts
|NT
|⟶
|Shoelaces
|NT
|⟶
|Shoes, general athletic
|T
|⟶
|Shoes, specialty: athletic, ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, jazz/dance, soccer, track, etc.
|T
|⟶
|Shoes with cleats, spikes
|NT
|⟶
|Shoes without cleats
|NT
|⟶
|Shorts
|T
|⟶
|Shoulder pads (football, hockey, sports)
|T
|⟶
|Shoulder pads, for dresses, jackets, etc. (but not athletic or sport protective pads)
|T
|⟶
|Shower caps
|T
|⟶
|Skates (ice, in-line, roller)
|T
|⟶
|Ski Boots
|NT
|⟶
|Ski masks
|T
|⟶
|Ski suits (snow)
|T
|⟶
|Ski vests (water)
|T
|⟶
|Skin diving suits
|NT
|⟶
|Skirts
|NT
|⟶
|Slacks
|NT
|⟶
|Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas
|NT
|⟶
|Slippers
|NT
|⟶
|Slips
|NT
|⟶
|Sneakers
|NT
|⟶
|Socks
|T
|⟶
|Sports clothing and uniforms and equipment such as mitts, helmets, and pads
|T
|⟶
|Sports pads (football, hockey, soccer, knee, elbow, shoulder)
|NT
|⟶
|Stockings
|NT
|⟶
|Suits, slacks, jackets, and sports coats
|NT
|⟶
|Suspenders
|NT
|⟶
|Sweat suits
|T
|⟶
|Sweatbands: arm, wrist, head
|NT
|⟶
|Sweaters
|NT
|⟶
|Sweaters, sweatpants
|T
|⟶
|Swim masks, fins, goggles
|T
|⟶
|Swimsuits and trunks
|T
|⟶
|Tap dance shoes
|T
|⟶
|Tennis skirts and dresses
|NT
|⟶
|Tennis shoes
|NT
|⟶
|Ties/neckwear
|NT
|⟶
|Tights
|NT
|⟶
|Trousers
|NT
|⟶
|T-shirts
|NT
|⟶
|Tuxedos, purchased
|NT
|⟶
|Undergarments such as long johns
|NT
|⟶
|Underwear
|NT
|⟶
|Uniforms (occupational, military, scouting, school)
|T
|⟶
|Uniforms for sport
|NT
|⟶
|Vests, except hunting and water
|NT
|⟶
|Walking shoes
|T
|⟶
|Wallets, billfolds
|T
|⟶
|Weightlifting belts
|T
|⟶
|Wet and dry diving suits
|NT
|⟶
|Windbreakers
Computers (up to $1,000) and Computer-Related Items (up to $500)
|NT
|⟶
|CD (blank)
|T
|⟶
|CD (pre-recorded music, voice or otherwise)
|NT
|⟶
|Central processing unit
|NT
|⟶
|Computer (desktop, laptop, notebook, and tablet)
|NT
|⟶
|Computer cables
|NT
|⟶
|Computer disks (floppies and blank CDs)
|NT
|⟶
|Computer hard drive
|NT
|⟶
|Computer ink cartridges
|NT
|⟶
|Computer keyboards
|NT
|⟶
|Computer memory equipment
|NT
|⟶
|Computer memory equipment (disks, flash/thumb drives)
|NT
|⟶
|Computer microphones
|NT
|⟶
|Computer modems
|NT
|⟶
|Computer monitor
|NT
|⟶
|Computer motherboards
|NT
|⟶
|Computer mouse
|NT
|⟶
|Computer paper
|NT
|⟶
|Computer printer
|T
|⟶
|Computer scanners
|NT
|⟶
|Computer speakers
|T
|⟶
|Computer video camera
|T
|⟶
|Computer software – unless bundled with a qualified computer sale
|NT
|⟶
|Computer Zip drives
|T
|⟶
|Computer/Software manuals
|NT
|⟶
|E-Readers (if the model has computing functions such as word processing, spreadsheets, etc.)
|T
|⟶
|E-Readers (Internet access only, no other computing functions)
|T
|⟶
|Headsets, for use with a computer
|T
|⟶
|Joy sticks
|NT
|⟶
|Printer paper
|NT
|⟶
|Tablet Computers
School Supplies (under $30) & Other School Items (applicable price limitations listed below)
|NT
|⟶
|Assignment books
|T
|⟶
|Backpacks (for hiking and similar activities)
|NT
|⟶
|Backpacks (for school) – under $100
|NT
|⟶
|Binders
|NT
|⟶
|Binder clips
|NT
|⟶
|Blue books
|NT
|⟶
|Book bags
|NT
|⟶
|Book covers
|NT
|⟶
|Book markers
|NT
|⟶
|Books (for school) – under $30
|T
|⟶
|Books (not for school use)
|NT
|⟶
|Calculators – under $200
|NT
|⟶
|Canvas for oil painting
|NT
|⟶
|Cellophane (transparent) tape
|NT
|⟶
|Chalk
|NT
|⟶
|Chalkboard erasers
|T
|⟶
|Chalkboards
|NT
|⟶
|Clipboards
|NT
|⟶
|Construction paper
|NT
|⟶
|Correction tape, fluid, or pens
|NT
|⟶
|Colored pencils
|T
|⟶
|Compact disc players
|NT
|⟶
|Compasses
|NT
|⟶
|Composition books
|NT
|⟶
|Crayons, watercolors, and other art supplies
|NT
|⟶
|Daily planners
|NT
|⟶
|Data storage devices, such as CD drives
|T
|⟶
|Digital cameras
|T
|⟶
|Digital video cameras
|NT
|⟶
|Divider folders
|T
|⟶
|Dry boards for writing
|T
|⟶
|Duffel bags
|NT
|⟶
|Erasers
|T
|⟶
|FAX machines
|NT
|⟶
|File jackets
|NT
|⟶
|Flash cards
|NT
|⟶
|Folders
|NT
|⟶
|Glue and glue refills (stick and liquid)
|NT
|⟶
|Graph paper
|T
|⟶
|Gym bags
|NT
|⟶
|Highlighters
|NT
|⟶
|Index cards
|NT
|⟶
|Labels
|NT
|⟶
|Loose-leaf binders
|NT
|⟶
|Maps and globes – under $100
|NT
|⟶
|Markers
|NT
|⟶
|Masking tape
|NT
|⟶
|Memo pads
|NT
|⟶
|Modeling clay
|NT
|⟶
|Notebook filler paper
|NT
|⟶
|Notebooks
|NT
|⟶
|Oil paints
|NT
|⟶
|Paper (notebook or printer)
|NT
|⟶
|Paste
|NT
|⟶
|Pen ink
|NT
|⟶
|Pencil box
|NT
|⟶
|Pencil erasers
|NT
|⟶
|Pencil lead
|NT
|⟶
|Pencil sharpener
|NT
|⟶
|Pencils, including mechanical and refills
|NT
|⟶
|Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, and refills
|NT
|⟶
|Portfolios
|NT
|⟶
|Poster board
|NT
|⟶
|Poster paper
|NT
|⟶
|Legal pads
|NT
|⟶
|Lunch boxes
|NT
|⟶
|Protractors
|NT
|⟶
|Rulers
|NT
|⟶
|Scissors
|NT
|⟶
|Sheet protectors
|NT
|⟶
|Staplers and staples
|NT
|⟶
|Tape and tape refills and dispenser
|NT
|⟶
|USB flash drives; thumb drives
|NT
|⟶
|Watercolor paint set
|NT
|⟶
|ZIP drives
Other Items
|T
|⟶
|Cellular telephones
|T
|⟶
|Crib blankets
|T
|⟶
|Diaper bags
|T
|⟶
|Eyewear
|T
|⟶
|Game controllers
|T
|⟶
|Games – board, video, computer, action, adventure, role playing
|T
|⟶
|Ice skates
|T
|⟶
|Key chains and cases
|T
|⟶
|Luggage
|T
|⟶
|Magazines
|T
|⟶
|Movies (DVD and VCR)
|T
|⟶
|MP3 players and iPods
|T
|⟶
|Musical instruments and related items
|T
|⟶
|Patterns
|T
|⟶
|PDA’s
|T
|⟶
|Periodicals
|T
|⟶
|Sewing accessories (such as measuring tapes, needles, patterns, scissors, pins, thimbles)
|T
|⟶
|Shaving kits/bags
|T
|⟶
|Suitcases
|T
|⟶
|Sunglasses
|T
|⟶
|Receiving blankets
|T
|⟶
|Tape recorders and microcassettes
|T
|⟶
|Thread
|T
|⟶
|Umbrellas
|T
|⟶
|Videogame devices
|T
|⟶
|Watch bands
|T
|⟶
|Watches
|T
|⟶
|Wigs, toupees, and chignons
|T
|⟶
|Yarn
|T
|⟶
|Zippers