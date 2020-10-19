[Map] Where/How to celebrate Halloween in New Mexico during coronavirus

This map shows locations of COVID-19 safe Halloween activities around New Mexico

The City of Albuquerque will not be hosting several Halloween events due to the coronavirus pandemic. City-funded gatherings including Zoo Boo, Halloween in Old Town, and the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Haunted House are canceled this year in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. City officials are still anticipating Trunk or Treat at Balloon Fiesta Park to take place as it is a drive-up event.

The state of New Mexico has created a calendar of family-friendly Halloween events. By visiting TogetherNM.org, New Mexicans will find recipes, crafts ideas and other suggestions on how to celebrate Halloween safely this year. Also, beginning Oct. 11 people can post their creations on the TogetherNM.org site and are encouraged to participate in costume contests for prizes. List of events below.

CDC Guidelines for Celebrating Halloween

The CDC says many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading the coronavirus. Traditional trick-or-treating, crowded parties and indoor haunted houses are among the activities the CDC says pose the highest risk for coronavirus transmission, and families should avoid them this year.

Lower Risk Activities

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Playing music in your home that your deceased loved ones enjoyed

Making and decorating masks or making an altar for the deceased

Setting out pillows and blankets in your home for the deceased

Joining a virtual get-together celebration

Moderate Risk Activities

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart.

Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart. A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.

Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart. If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.



Higher Risk Activities