[Map] Where/How to celebrate Halloween in New Mexico during coronavirus

This map shows locations of COVID-19 safe Halloween activities around New Mexico
- ‘Grimm Brothers’ Fairy Tales Outdoor Home Tour
- Haunted Outdoor Home Tour
- Virtual Youth Halloween Costume Parade
- Electric Playhouse ‘Frightening Fall Feast’
- Spooktacular Drive-Thru
- Spooky Movies in The Lot
- New Mexico Slaughterhouse Attraction
- McCall’s Pumpkin Patch
- Dragon’s House of Horrors, Mile of Terror
- New Mexico Group Costume Contest
The City of Albuquerque will not be hosting several Halloween events due to the coronavirus pandemic. City-funded gatherings including Zoo Boo, Halloween in Old Town, and the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Haunted House are canceled this year in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. City officials are still anticipating Trunk or Treat at Balloon Fiesta Park to take place as it is a drive-up event.
The state of New Mexico has created a calendar of family-friendly Halloween events. By visiting TogetherNM.org, New Mexicans will find recipes, crafts ideas and other suggestions on how to celebrate Halloween safely this year. Also, beginning Oct. 11 people can post their creations on the TogetherNM.org site and are encouraged to participate in costume contests for prizes. List of events below.
- October 18: Pumpkin Carving
- October 19: Spooky Dessert
- October 20: Halloween Paper Decorations
- October 21: Decorate a Door
- October 22: Spooky Snacks
- October 23: Haunted Fort
- October 24: Spooky Story Night
- October 25: Outdoor Candy Hunt
- October 26: Scary Movie Night
- October 27: Monster Mash Dance Party
CDC Guidelines for Celebrating Halloween
The CDC says many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading the coronavirus. Traditional trick-or-treating, crowded parties and indoor haunted houses are among the activities the CDC says pose the highest risk for coronavirus transmission, and families should avoid them this year.
Lower Risk Activities
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
- Playing music in your home that your deceased loved ones enjoyed
- Making and decorating masks or making an altar for the deceased
- Setting out pillows and blankets in your home for the deceased
- Joining a virtual get-together celebration
Moderate Risk Activities
- Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)
- Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart.
- Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.
- A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.
- Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
- Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.
- Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart.
- If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.
Higher Risk Activities
- Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.
- Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
- Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.
- Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.
- Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors.
- Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.